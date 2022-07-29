GM believes it will be "a substantial player" in Europe's EV market

uk.motor1.com
Global plug-in electric car sales reached new record in June 2022: Over 913,000
Global passenger plug-in electric car sales surged to new all-time monthly records, against all odds and challenges. According to EV-Volumes data, shared by Jose Pontes, some 913,479 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in June, which is 54% more than a year ago. That's a new massive record and...
UK offers some of the lowest fuel tax cuts in Europe amid price hikes
The UK fuel tax cuts designed to help motorists through a price crisis are among the least generous in Europe, the RAC has said. The motoring organisation says of the 13 European countries to reduce fuel duty, only Luxembourg has reduced tax on petrol by less than the 5p-per-litre cut announced by Rishi Sunak in March.
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
How about a smaller Tesla Cybertruck built on Model Y platform?
What if Tesla could bring a smaller, unibody Cybertruck to market sooner the later? Would it be a good idea? Some Tesla fans and owners may be wondering why Tesla hasn't already considered this as an option. Chances are, the automaker has toyed with similar ideas, but it hasn't mentioned any such plans.
2024 Ford Mustang with V8 engine to have nearly 500 bhp - report
Facing stricter emissions regulations, some cars lose power as engineers have no other way but to tweak the engine to comply with stricter legislation. A relevant example is the Ford Mustang California sold in Europe where it makes 10 bhp and 30 lb-ft less than its North American equivalent. It was the same story with the Bullitt, and even the US-spec 'Stang has lost some ponies as the 2022MY came with 10 bhp and 10 lb-ft less than the 2021MY.
New Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Matte Black Edition launches in Japan
The Toyota Land Cruiser Prado soldiers on, and it’s now available in a new Matte Black Edition in Japan. This follows the 70th Anniversary Edition that launched last year, just before the new Land Cruiser debuted. The new Matte Black Edition doesn’t add any performance upgrades, but it does...
BP opens its first charging station for electric trucks
BP has opened its first fast charging station aimed at medium and heavy-duty electric lorries, as part of the preparation for mass electrification. The station is located at BP's Aral brand fuel station at Schwegenheim in Rheinland-Pfalz, Germany, near the major B9 road. It's a pull-through type facility, equipped with...
UK: How does Audi RS Q E-Tron Dakar Rally racer perform in A drag race?
For the first time, Audi Sport's motorsport division has joined the famous Dakar Rally with a shiny new contender: the RS Q E-Tron. Officially unveiled this month, the rally racer was born to conquer various challenging terrains – far from the recently unveiled R8 LMS GT3 Evo II for the tarmac.
2023 Mercedes-Benz CLA facelift spied on video with little camo
Mercedes-Benz introduced the current-generation CLA-Class in 2019, so it's high time that we see a refreshed version being tested. Thankfully, YouTuber walkoARTvideos caught one in Germany trying to hide the changes under camouflage. Just like the Mercedes A-Class it is based on, the CLA facelift prototype that was caught only...
TVR electric saloon and SUV to follow sports car's debut in 2024
It's a long and winding road for TVR's return. Its comeback has been on and off ever since the 2013 acquisition by Les Edgar. A V8-powered prototype was revealed in 2017, made possible by the company's partnership with Gordon Murray and Cosworth. The sports car has been confirmed to finally hit production, with an electric version in tow.
Brain damage risks shows FIA must act on F1 porpoising, says Wolff
An FIA medical report that warns about the risks of brain damage to drivers from excessive porpoising proves rule changes are needed for next year, says Mercedes boss Toto Wolff. A push by the FIA to change the 2023 technical regulations and lift floor edges by 25mm to help eliminate...
Fresh coup for Red Bull F1 engine project as it signs Mercedes chief Prew
Red Bull’s new Formula 1 engine project has pulled off another major coup in signing highly-respected engineer Phil Prew from Mercedes, Motorsport.com can reveal. The Milton Keynes-based team has been ramping up its Powertrains division ahead of a planned partnership with Porsche for F1’s new rules era from 2026.
