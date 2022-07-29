GM believes it will be "a substantial player" in Europe's EV market

Facing stricter emissions regulations, some cars lose power as engineers have no other way but to tweak the engine to comply with stricter legislation. A relevant example is the Ford Mustang California sold in Europe where it makes 10 bhp and 30 lb-ft less than its North American equivalent. It was the same story with the Bullitt, and even the US-spec 'Stang has lost some ponies as the 2022MY came with 10 bhp and 10 lb-ft less than the 2021MY.

CARS ・ 4 HOURS AGO