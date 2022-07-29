This Month In History: Serial killer Alton Coleman captured in 1984

www.4029tv.com
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago Furniture Bank Provides Free Furnishing To Residents In PovertyLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
WTHI
Team Indiana shows out at 2022 World Police and Fire Games
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some of our local law enforcement are taking their talent to the international stage. Saturday was the last day of the World Police and Fire Games. They were held in the Netherlands. It's a 10-day international sporting event for police, fire, and corrections service personnel.
wlip.com
Illinois Man Killed in Race Track Crash in Kenosha County
PARIS, WI (WLIP)–An Illinois man is dead after a crash at the Great Lakes Dragaway in the town of Paris. It happened Saturday afternoon just before 4:30 PM. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reports that 66 year old Charles Weck of Marengo was the driver of a custom late model Corvette when he lost control while driving on the track and crashed into a concrete wall at 200 miles per hour.
wnewsj.com
Man suspected in local, Ohio thefts jailed
A suspect has been arrested in relation to a rash of thefts around Ohio, including some in Clinton County. Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. stated Tuesday that the person in photos provided to the News Journal on July 28 has been identified, and he is in custody in the Franklin County Jail.
Rapper Mystikal charged with first-degree rape in Louisiana
Mystikal faces multiple charges.
WANE-TV
ISP: Man found dead in southern Indiana pond
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who’s body was found in a pond on Saturday afternoon. Police say the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports from a resident claiming to have found a body in a pond at the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County.
spectrumnews1.com
Illinois man travels seven hours to help Eastern KY flood victims
JACKSON, Ky. — When disaster strikes, that’s where you’ll find Richard Dorminey. Richard Dorminey traveled seven hours from Illinois to help with search and rescue efforts in Eastern Kentucky. 16 people have died according to Gov. Beshear’s latest update on the flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Dorminey...
nwindianabusiness.com
From Indiana to the world
In the heart of the Midwest, Indiana’s agriculture and manufacturing industries have long been a staple of its economic health. But with the advent of the internet, the world became smaller and local companies suddenly had a global reach at their fingertips. Today, a rising number of Indiana goods find their way to Mexico, Germany and beyond via local air and water ports. Thanks to infrastructure improvements and long-term planning, that’s not a trend expected to change anytime soon.
wdrb.com
Former southern Indiana family wins appeal in lawsuit against state's child services
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – In a legal turn of events, a former Indiana family will be allowed to sue Indiana's Department of Child Services. It all stems from the Jerger family choosing to treat their young daughter Jaelah with CBD instead of pharmaceutical drugs for her seizures. “We were...
WLKY.com
Indiana State Police investigating body found in pond
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police said they are investigating a death after finding a man's body in a pond on July 30. Around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, officers from the Washington County Sheriff's Department and an ISP trooper responded to a call about a body found in a pond in the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road. When they arrived, they found the body of the deceased man at the edge of the pond on private property.
Illinois to pay $300,000 after losing case involving discrimination against the disabled
Springfield will have to pay nearly $300,00 dollars after losing a case to the Justice Department. Last week’s jury trial was held to determine the amount of damages, which was $293,000.
villages-news.com
Honoring a law enforcement officer who left Chicago to serve in Florida
This past week, I joined law enforcement leaders from across our state at the 2022 Florida Sheriffs Association Summer Conference. It’s always an honor to address the brave men and women of Florida law enforcement. While speaking to these heroes, I highlighted our efforts to recruit qualified officers from across the nation to join our state’s ranks.
95.3 MNC
New Jersey man facing prison for “grooming” minor from Indiana
A man from New Jersey could face life in prison for “grooming” a minor from Indiana. 22-year-old Arnold Castillo of Paterson, New Jersey allegedly began chatting on social media with an underage girl in February. He began to send her gifts and money in hopes that she would...
'The need is great': Illinois state lawmakers are calling on corporate citizens to aid flood victims
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill — Strangers gather in an afterschool center with one life-changing moment in common, Tuesday's flash flood. "I got to wonder where I'm going to lay my head at today, the week," Sharon Franklin of East St. Louis said. Franklin shares that same struggle with other...
No bond for accused rapist of girl who traveled for abortion
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man accused of raping and impregnating a 9-year-old Ohio girl who traveled to Indiana for an abortion was ordered held without bond Thursday by a judge who cited overwhelming evidence and the fact that he apparently is living in the U.S. illegally. Gerson Fuentes,...
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Lottery winner could pay $386 million in taxes; work comp fraud case not referred
Government could take $386 million in taxes from Mega Millions winner. After the largest Mega Millions jackpot ticket in state history was sold Friday in Illinois, the state and the federal government could capture more than $386 million in taxes from the winnings. The $1.3 billion ticket was sold at a Speedway in Des Plaines. The winner has yet to come forward. The retailer gets a $500,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Leondre Varner sought by US Marshals
RACINE, Wis. - The U.S. Marshals Service is looking for Leondre Varner, a man wanted by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office for two bench warrants stemming from a pair of open cases from last year. "He is very familiar with handguns," explained the U.S. Marshal on the case. "He’s...
muddyriversports.com
Opening of Illinois squirrel hunting season is another chance to spend time outside together
QUINCY — Jeff Remington’s 6-year-old son, Noah, noticed the gun case leaning against the cabinet near the garage door and became instantaneously curious. “Is it time to go hunting?” he asked. Not yet, but it was time to get prepped, which is why the Ruger .22 rifle...
Fox 19
Community reacts after Ind. officer fatally shot during traffic stop
Gov. Andy Beshear expects authorities will be finding bodies for weeks after floods ravaged eastern Kentucky. Senate voting on care for veterans exposed to burn pits. Veterans exposed to toxic burn pits while serving their country could soon get more help with their medical needs. Baby allegedly shot by stepgrandfather...
State compliance deadline approaching for people with disabilities ruling
EVANSTON, Ill. — The deadline is next year for Illinois to be in compliance with a landmark ruling for people with disabilities. Shore Community Services is already preparing for the deadline. Jerry Berg lives in Evanston in an apartment owned by Shore Community Services. He does maintenance work for the Skokie-based organization and he’s always […]
5 kids, 2 women killed in Illinois wrong-way crash
(WTVO) — Seven people, including five children, were killed in a wrong-way crash on I-90 in McHenry County Sunday morning, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. A van and a passenger vehicle crashed head-on in the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 near milepost 33.5 just after 2 a.m., according to the Illinois State Police. Five children […]
