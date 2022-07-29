ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB Rumors: Angels Suddenly Entertaining Trade Offers for Shohei Ohtani

By AJ Gonzalez
Will Arte Moreno really deal away the unicorn that is Shohei Ohtani?

The 2022 Los Angeles Angels are (down) bad. They're so bad that the newest rumor is that the Angels are entertaining offers for two-way pitcher and last year's MVP, Shohei Ohtani.

The MLB trade deadline is just days away. Teams are scrambling, and you have to wonder if the idea of getting 'new value' has ensorcelled Arte Moreno and the brass in Anaheim enough to seriously trade away the most unique and effective two-way player since Babe Ruth.

The latest report from Jon Heyman is that suddenly, the Angels' phones are functioning and they're listening to offers. Perhaps it's the misery of this season or the truly saddening news of Mike Trout's injury, but it's a real rumor.

One MLB executive suggested that the Angels would want any team’s top 4 prospects in an Ohtani deal. Ohtani has only one more season of team control, so even for "MLB The Sho" this may be an expensive deal. With the Angels tanking like a torpedoed submarine, though, I would imagine there would be some wiggle room.

Besides. If we're talking about Juan Soto as the most talented player in MLB, we have to acknowledge that Ohtani brings more value as a player than Soto does. We're talking about the 2021 AL MVP who also can throw smoke on the mound. Imagine rolling into the playoffs with Ohtani as your number three starter.

Moreno Hates LA

This is the part where this storyline turns back into a pumpkin. Arte Moreno despises the Los Angeles Dodgers. It's more likely Moreno sells the city of Anaheim to LA than his prized player in Ohtani.

Still, a fanbase can dream.

