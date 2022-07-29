Cooking With Flower Child In the Chef's Store Kitchen

okcfox.com
Coming to East Edmond: New Eats & Experiences
Something new is underway at I-35 Frontage Road, just south of 2nd Street — and no — it’s not another hospital. The three-story, multi-use facility will house Regent Bank and Enhanced dental, along with Hatch Early Mood Food, Chicken Foot, and Sidecar Barley and Wine Bar, complete with a rooftop feature. Set to open in late 2022, visitors are invited to experience what’s being called an “upscale, urban oasis.”
19-year-old cat befriends seniors at Edmond assisted living center
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — A cat and his owner are stealing hearts at an assisted living center in Edmond. Liz Baker and her cat, 19-year-old Simba, reside in StoneCreek of Edmond, home to many special seniors. There, Liz and Simba welcome all people who call StoneCreek their home, especially the new residents.
Braum’s to open 307th store in Oklahoma City
A popular fast-food restaurant is opening another location in Oklahoma City.
Metro woman’s Survivor Tree sapling lives up to its name
The giant elm was just outside the Alfred P. Murrah Building and survived the blast on April 19th, 1995.
Norman teen gets new hair style from Make-A-Wish
A Norman teenager received a day of her dreams after the Make-A-Wish Foundation granted her wish.
Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
Graduation celebration goes horribly wrong at Quail Springs Mall
OKLAHOMA CITY — A graduation celebration went horribly wrong at the Quail Springs Mall. An active shooter scare caused mass panic at the mall over the weekend. A hair salon had set off party poppers inside. It was a terrifying day for many. Kim Powell and her daughter were...
Free backpacks to be given out to families on August 6 at Crossroads Mall
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Over 500 backpacks will be given away to families who need them next Saturday, Aug. 6. Care To Share will be hosting a backpack drive on Aug. 6. The event will be held at the old Dillards in Crossroads Mall from 11 a.m. and will go until supplies run out.
Meet Emily and Sutton: A pair of pups rescued from euthanasia in OKC named for KFOR’s own meteorologist
A pair of 4-week-old lab mixes were saved alongside their mother by an Oklahoma City metro animal rescue recently, and have now been named after one of KFOR's 4Warn Storm Team meteorologists!
Local OKC seafood restaurant broken into, closed until further notice
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A locally owned seafood restaurant was broken into and robbed early Saturday morning. The Off The Hook Seafood and More restaurant on Britton Rd. was broken into on the morning of July 30. According to the restaurant's owner, Corey Harris, a safe was stolen from...
Oklahoma family fights for refund after bride-to-be dies months before wedding
A daughter's wedding can be one of the happiest moments in a mother's life. But a local mom is still reeling following her daughter's untimely death, and in a conflict with the venue where the wedding was to be held.
"Speak up": Oklahoma families discuss back-to-school safety tips
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — With the first day of school coming up, some parents across the Oklahoma City metropolitan area are having a serious conversation with their kids. Children are learning how to be safe in the classroom, as violence continues to terrorize districts around the country. Fox 25 listened to the discussion at two homes.
New World Comic Con held at Oklahoma State Fairgrounds on Saturday
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Comic books came to life at the New World Comic Con in Oklahoma City on Saturday at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds. The event highlighted local creators and artists in and around the Metro, with everything from Sci-Fi movies, anime, all the way to superheroes. Organizer...
Last minute shoe collection effort underway
A last-minute effort is underway to collect shoes for students in need. Community Helpers Organization and Quarter Campaign are attempting to collect 2,000 new pairs of shoes by Wednesday in support of the upcoming School Supply Drive on Aug. 6. Janille Alincastre Otts, founder of the organization, said the person...
Oklahoma City Community College Takes the Lead in Film
A few days ago, OCCC was named the best film school in the US and Canada by MovieMaker Magazine. We look forward to seeing all the movie magic they continue to make in our beautiful home state of Oklahoma.
Oklahoma families may qualify for free, reduced lunches this school year
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma families may qualify for free or reduced lunches this school year, even if they didn’t qualify in the past. Districts across the state will start a new school year later this month. Tens of thousands of children rely on school meals during the week.
Confetti cannons at Quail Springs Mall mistaken as gunfire
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — A celebration at Quail Springs Mall on Saturday caused a fearful situation for some Oklahomans. According to Oklahoma City Police, the mall set of confetti cannons that were mistaken by people as gunfire. In a social media post, police said several people in the...
Police: Confetti canons, not gunshots, heard at Quail Springs Mall in Oklahoma City
Quail Springs Mall in Oklahoma City was evacuated Saturday afternoon after patrons believed they heard gunshots, but police later learned that the pops did not come from a gun.
Multiple Oklahoma families say Fletcher Cemetery made several burial placement mistakes
Several families who have loved ones buried in the Fletcher cemetery, located southwest of Oklahoma City, are coming forward - claiming there have been multiple burial placement mistakes.
