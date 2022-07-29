Judge says Detroit must halt plans to accept applications for certain pot licenses

The city of Detroit will have to postpone accepting applications for the coveted, limited recreational marijuana licenses after a Wayne County Circuit Court judge granted a request for a temporary restraining order Friday.

Earlier this month, Detroit had set Monday as the official launch date of when it would begin accepting the first round of applications for retail, consumption lounge and microbusiness cannabis licenses even as hearings for two lawsuits challenging the city's ordinance loomed.

"It just does not make sense for me to go forward if I in fact then find the second ordinance violates the statute and have to enjoin the city from moving forward with it," Judge Leslie Kim Smith said during Friday's hearing. "Then you'd have all these individuals who have made applications and done certain things so they qualify to merely then have to have all of that set aside."

John Roach, a spokesperson for the city of Detroit, said the city's law department did not wish to comment on this ongoing litigation.

Smith heard arguments this week both for the first lawsuit against the city's ordinance — filed by the cannabis company House of Dank, which asked a judge to allow existing medical dispensaries to also receive recreational licenses — and for the second lawsuit from JARS Cannabis, which asked the court to stop Detroit from moving forward with its ordinance .

The temporary restraining order marks yet another delay in getting an important component of Detroit's recreational marijuana industry up and running. The city started processing applications for unlimited recreational licenses — such as for growing and transporting cannabis, among others — in April, but the desirable licenses for recreational dispensaries are still not available.

Detroit took a long time to craft its first ordinance to allow recreational marijuana businesses within city limits, and about a year ago, a federal judge called the city’s first attempt at an ordinance "likely unconstitutional," sending the city back to the drawing board.

The second ordinance differs from the first in that it sets half of the limited licenses aside for so-called equity applicants, whereas the first ordinance set aside at least half of the limited licenses for longtime Detroit residents.

Smith referenced the federal judge’s opinion, and said it provided a basis for granting a temporary restraining order.

Eric Gaabo, an attorney for the city, argued that while the city’s ordinance said it would start accepting applications Monday, "that doesn't mean that a decision on the actual licenses will be made anytime soon," he said.

He said the city has yet to hire an independent consultant who will score the applicants’ applications. Gaabo said that isn’t likely to happen until late September. Applications won’t be scored, then, until October or November.

"The sense of urgency that plaintiff is alleging here just doesn't exist," Gaabo said. "Nothing will happen merely because the city begins accepting applications. Plaintiffs are free to submit their application as everyone else."

Christine Constantino, the attorney representing JARS Cannabis, said that to apply in the first round and earn points for the scoring criteria, applicants like her client may have to divest themselves of property or invest in an equity applicant.

"These applicants have to take action in reliance on this ordinance that you may deem to be — and I believe to be — unlawful," she said. "As a result, those actions cannot be walked back."

Mike DiLaura, House of Dank's general counsel, said after the cannabis company's hearing in front of Smith on Thursday, he somewhat expected a temporary restraining order was coming, and said he was very pleased with the judge’s decision.

Oral arguments for the JARS case are scheduled for Aug. 12. Smith said she plans to prepare a written opinion for the House of Dank case within a month to six weeks.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Judge says Detroit must halt plans to accept applications for certain pot licenses