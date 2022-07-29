Traffic control box under repair after crash in St. George

(St. George, UT) -- An elderly woman is okay after crashing her Subaru into the front of the Southwest Animal Emergency Clinic in St. George. It happened around 6:30 p.m. last night when she was distracted by her dog and hit the gas instead of the brake. Th collision was slow enough to not engage her air bags, but it did to damage to the building.

