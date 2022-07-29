Traffic control box under repair after crash in St. George

kjzz.com
Gephardt Daily
St. George man arrested for allegedly enticing a minor
ST. GEORGE, Utah, July 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A St. George man has been charged with enticing a minor by internet or text after he was discovered with an Enoch girl, police say. Cameron Carr, 21, was ordered held without bail after his arrest Saturday after he was...
kslnewsradio.com
Crews fight two roadside fires in Utah Sunday afternoon
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Two roadside fires sparked in Utah Sunday afternoon. One near Leeds, Utah, and the other near Birdseye, Utah. Utah Highway Patrol reported on its Twitter a roadside fire near Birdseye in southeastern Utah County. According to the tweet, the fire was near US Highway 89...
Woman found with over 100 pounds of marijuana on I-15
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Wisconsin woman faces a drug distribution charge after being found in possession of over 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on I-15, according to the Washington County Police Dept. On Monday, July 25, a Washington County Police officer observed a black vehicle with Florida license plates traveling […]
890kdxu.com
Car Crashes Into Animal Clinic
(St. George, UT) -- An elderly woman is okay after crashing her Subaru into the front of the Southwest Animal Emergency Clinic in St. George. It happened around 6:30 p.m. last night when she was distracted by her dog and hit the gas instead of the brake. Th collision was slow enough to not engage her air bags, but it did to damage to the building.
Parts of southern Utah hit with flooding again
Southern Utah, especially areas in and near Cedar City and Moab, has been experiencing floods Sunday and could continue to do so.
kslnewsradio.com
National Weather Service announces flood advisory for Enoch and Cedar City
CEDAR CITY, Utah — National Weather Service Salt Lake City announced a flood advisory for Enoch and northern Cedar City Sunday. According to the weather service, the flood advisory will be in effect until 8:15 p.m.. It advises travelers to not drive through flooded roadways.
upr.org
Areas in southern Utah impacted by flooding
Over the weekend, parts of southern Utah in and around Cedar City and Moab have been experiencing minor flooding that could continue for an uncertain amount of time. The National Weather Service put out Official Flood Advisories in Iron County at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday night, warning residents about “minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas” as well as “urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall.”
Three suspects arrested for vandalizing 14 LDS churches in Washington County
ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Three people were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly vandalizing 14 churches belonging to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. St. George Police have identified the suspects as Nathan David Monroy, 18, Zachary Marton Steele, 18, and an unidentified 17-year-old. Police say at least 14 churches were found vandalized […]
Man caught with 175 pounds of meth in Cedar City traffic stop
CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man allegedly connected to a cartel was discovered with 175 pounds of methamphetamine during a routine traffic stop in Cedar City. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) has identified the suspect as Jonathan Manuel Vargas, 21. Troopers first spotted Vargas driving on I-15 near mile marker 65, noting his car windows […]
Woman from Utah recalls kidnapping at Nevada gas station
A Mesquite woman spoke exclusively to 8 News Now after she says she endured an armed robbery and kidnapping during her graveyard shift at a gas station.
KUTV
Police arrest 3 teens after 14 churches vandalized in S. Utah
ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — Police on Wednesday announced three arrests in connection to a string of church vandalizations across Southern Utah. The three are suspected of shattering windows at multiple meetinghouses of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Washington County on or around July 20.
UPDATE: Another Flash Flood Warning issued for Washington County
UTAH (ABC4) – A second Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Washington County. This one is set to expire at 8:45 but there are a lot of lightning strikes in the area and we’ve seen nearly an inch of rain fall already with more to come. Flash Flooding is expected to begin shortly. The […]
news3lv.com
Pinkbox Doughnuts expands to St. George for first out-of-state location
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas favorite is opening its first location outside of the Silver State. Pinkbox Doughnuts announced the grand opening of its first out-of-Nevada location in St. George, Utah. The 2,700-square-foot location at 938 E. St. George Blvd. includes a drive-thru and patio, plus a...
Utah man’s body found after search near Littlefield, Arizona
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The body of a man who went missing on Friday was found Tuesday morning near Littlefield, Arizona, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Beau Riddle’s vehicle was found Sunday near a truck stop in Littlefield, about 90 miles northeast of Las Vegas on Interstate 15. He had been hauling a trailer from Arizona to Idaho for work, according to media reports in Utah.
Missing in Utah: Panic may have caused Beau Riddle’s disappearance
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Beau Riddle drove into Littlefield, Ariz. on Friday. He was dropping a 5th Wheel trailer for his new employer. “He just started this job with this company and he was so excited about it,” said his wife Kim Riddle. He was scheduled to pick up another trailer and deliver it […]
Popular sandwich chain opens second location in Utah
ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A popular California sandwich chain is expanding to another Utah and opening its second location this month. Ike’s Love & Sandwiches will be opening its newest Utah shop in St. George, located at 806 N Bluff Street. A grand opening celebration will be kicking off on July 30. The brand’s […]
etvnews.com
St. George Knocks Off Merchants
The 19U Merchants competed in the state tournament, which took place the final week in July. Helper opened the bracket with a 9-5 win over Bear River followed by a win against Stansbury in a close 8-7 matchup. The Merchants then found themselves on the wrong side of a one-run...
