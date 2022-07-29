www.waynecojournalbanner.com
Related
KFVS12
Mother, son die in two-vehicle crash in Dexter
Broadway closure for utility work on Thursday, August 4th. A Heartland organization wants to help some local teenagers bring their small business to life. Beshear updates tornado recovery in Mayfield, Kentucky. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Beshear updates tornado recovery in Mayfield, Kentucky. New bridge over Hubble Creek in Jackson,...
kbsi23.com
Capaha Park Dredging Project Update
CAPE GIRARDEAU, M.O. (KBSI) – Capaha Hall Park is undergoing renovation in Cape Girardeau with the pond and the surrounding sidewalk going through construction. The dredging project will remove the bad materials or waste from the pond and take out any trash in an effort to clean the bottom of it.
kfmo.com
Iron County Crash Injures Several
(Iron County, MO) Several people are recovering from injuries after a two vehicle crash Saturday morning in Iron County. According to Troopers with the Highway Patrol the accident occurred just after 10 o'clock, three miles north of Annapolis, when a car driven south on Highway 49, by 29 year old Travis C. Wren of Bonne Terre, traveled into the northbound lane. It crashed into an SUV being driven north by 49 year old Christopher G. Storz, of St. Louis. Wren and a female passenger in his car, 37 year old Bobbie J. Ramierez, of Bonne Terre, were both moderately injured and flown to Mercy Hospital St. Louis. A second passenger in Wren's car, 51 year old Misty D. Hollingsworth, of DeSoto, received minor injuries and was taken to Iron County Medical Center. Storz and his passenger, 48 year old Helen S. Buck, of Annapolis, received minor injuries and were taken to Iron County Medical Center.
The historic Missouri Pacific Railroad depot in Fredericktown, Missouri was built in 1917 and it's a restaurant today
Railroad Depot Federicktown, Missouri.Parker Botanical, CC BY-SA, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1917, the St. Louis, Iron Mountain and Southern Railway (later known as the Missouri Pacific Railroad (MoPac)) built the Fredericktown Depot. It's a historic train station that's located in Fredericktown, Missouri inside Madison County. In 2000, the depot was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lutheranmuseum.com
A Young Postal Clerk from Perryville
I have run across several stories in which spelling changes are made to surnames. The story you will read today has a rather dramatic spelling change to a surname. It involves not only a difference at the end of the name. It does not only involve the addition of a vowel. More amazingly, it includes a different first letter. The name changes from Jungk to Young.
KFVS12
Patrons pack tattoo business to support late artist in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One Heartland tattoo shop honored a man Sunday who recently lost his life too soon. People packed the Tried and True Salon in Cape Girardeau where they received tattoos and piercings in honor of Johnny Thurman. Thurman died earlier in July in a bike accident....
waynecojournalbanner.com
Fire Claims Life of Piedmont Woman
Firefighters were dispatched to a fire on V Highway Sunday afternoon. A Piedmont woman died at the scene. The Clearwater Fire Protection District was dispatched at 1:18 p.m., according to Active 911. A neighbor reported a fire at Fred Zamzow’s farm. Fourteen firefighters from the Clearwater Fire Protection District and Piedmont Fire Department responded.
ozarkradionews.com
Eminence Teen in Serious Condition Following Saturday Night Crash
Houston, MO. – An Eminence teen is in serious condition following a Saturday night crash in Texas County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred on Highway JJ, one mile north of Summersville at 1:30 a.m. A 1985 Toyota Pickup headed south on JJ and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kfmo.com
St. Francois County Motorcycle Accident
(St. Francois County, MO) An Ironton man, 62 year old Jackie D. Elliot, is recovering from moderate injuries after he was involved in a motorcycle wreck in St. Francois County Wednesday night just before 11 o'clock. Highway Patrol reports show Elliot was riding the motorcycle north on Parkway Road, south of Route N, when he lost control of the bike and it ran off the right side of the road and rolled over. Elliot was wearing a helmet during the wreck. He was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.
KFVS12
Cat returned to family in Cape Girardeau
New Missouri polling reveals opinions on candidates and elected officials. Charleston man arrested in connection with East Prairie homicide. A man from Charleston, Mo. has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in East Prairie. Heartland school district offers free internet to families. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Delta...
KFVS12
Wayne County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing alligator named Elvis
WAPPAPELLO, Mo. (KFVS) - The Wayne County Sheriff says officers are “looking for Elvis” - not the King of Rock ‘N’ Roll, but an alligator who shares the name. Owners called the animal in missing on Friday night, at which point Elvis had already been missing for 24 hours.
wpsdlocal6.com
Scott City man arrested for rape
SCOTT CITY, MO- According to Scott City Police Chief Rick Walter, on Saturday, a victim reported to the Scott City Police Department that she had been forcibly raped while at her residence. The victim advised that the perpetrator was Jamie D. Watkins of Scott City. Officer’s Toby Haynes and Justin Bodendieck conducted the investigation. During the course of the investigation, they spoke with Watkins’ who admitted that he raped the victim.
Comments / 0