Could your home be featured in the next Syracuse movie?

Kevin James spotted at Pastabilities: Is he filming a movie in Syracuse?
“King of Queens” and “Paul Blart: Mall Cop” star Kevin James has been spotted out and about in Syracuse. Is he filming a movie in town?. The actor and comedian posed for a photo with staff at Pastabilities in Armory Square on Monday. The restaurant’s official Facebook and Instagram pages included the hashtag #americanhighproductions, suggesting he’s part of Liverpool-based American High’s new movie currently filming in Central New York.
15 first-time food stands are coming to 2022 NYS Fair. See list of all food vendors (so far)
Geddes, N.Y. — In the six years since Mike Sharlow launched Syracha’cuse, a line of local hot sauces, he’s pitched his products at lots of festivals, shows and events, including a few held at the New York State Fairgrounds. But until this year, he’s never had a...
WATCH: Black bear spotted in Cincinnatus
(WSYR-TV) — A black bear seemed to have lost its bearings and wound up in a yard in Cincinnatus on Friday, July 29. The video of the bear was sent to NewsChannel 9 by viewer Ed Lewis. His doorbell camera caught the bear walking across his yard on State Route 41 around 7:30 p.m. before it trotted off.
Buffalo artist returns to Syracuse Arts & Crafts Festival for over 30 years
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The 51st annual Arts & Crafts festival in downtown Syracuse is coming to an end. Sunday is the third and final day. 130 local artists from around the country are participating with about half of them from New York State. David Maynard, an artist from Buffalo...
Meet Jojo with the CNY SPCA! Shelter continues to deal with cat overflow
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — This week's adoptable pet with the CNY SPCA is Jojo. She is a 5-year-old calico cat looking for a loving home. Dee Schaefer with the shelter says she stands out for her wrinkled ear. Jojo came to the shelter with a bad ear infection which damaged part of her ear.
Spencer native opens barbershop in T-burg
There is a new barber shop in town! Elm Street Barber opened for business Saturday, July 23, on Elm Street in Trumansburg. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the open house with Mayor Rordan Hart and village councilwoman Marsha Horn in attendance. Hotdogs, drinks, and discounted haircuts were available to new customers and those just there to look around.
Abbott Farms Of Syracuse Area Reminding You To Be A Good Human
Abbott Farms of Baldwinsville in the Syracuse area took to their Facebook page to remind people of all ages to be nice humans, be better people. Abbot Farms published on their Facebook page how they wanted to take a moment to share something important to them- their ability to hire teens. They do this to offer someone their first time job:
Centro provides $1 service to the Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In a world where everything is more expensive, one thing is remaining affordable. Centro’s Park-N-Ride service to and from the Fair is just $1 each way. That’s a 50% reduction from previous years. The shuttles will operate daily to the Main Gate from...
New movie filming in Syracuse needs your help finding 2 main locations
An upcoming new movie filming in the Syracuse area is looking for help finding two main locations. Producers are seeking a house surrounded by woods, as well as a large wooded area — but the two locations do not need to be on the same property. More specifically, the...
Four shot in Syracuse within four hours Monday evening
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three teenagers and one woman were sent to Upstate Hospital after getting shot in the leg Monday night, Syracuse Police say. The shootings took place less than four hours apart and less than one mile away from each other. At 9:02 p.m., Syracuse Police say...
Auburn Landmark-Curley’s Restaurant-To Reopen
An Auburn landmark will be reopened in the next few months. The Auburn Citizen reports Curley’s Restaurant was sold last week to Joe Smith of Throop. Smith and his wife plan to renovate the building near the Auburn prison and reopen the restaurant. Smith is the owner of Lakeside...
Brutal heat expected this week in Upstate NY: It could feel like 100 degrees
Syracuse. N.Y. -- An intense surge of heat and humidity will make it feel close to 100 degrees in Upstate New York later this week, the National Weather Service said. “Thursday will be the hottest day of the week, with heat indexes of 95 to 100 expected,” the weather service said.
Woman burned after ottoman catches on fire in Syracuse’s Eastwood neighborhood
Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman suffered burns to her fingers after an ottoman caught fire and she helped carry it outside Sunday afternoon, according to the Syracuse Fire Department. A man called the Onondaga County 911 Center at 12:57 p.m. to say he had just come home from the...
Dome, sweet dome: Couple uproots New England life to move to Upstate NY, goes viral on TikTok
That’s the conversation one couple from New England has repeatedly been having after taking a leap of faith in moving to the countryside of Upstate New York to live in a geodesic shaped home. Melody Martin, who works remotely for a Boston career management firm, and her husband Alik,...
Centro offering $1 shuttle rides to and from 2022 New York State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — During a time when it seems like the price of everything is going up, it will cost less to take a shuttle to the Great New York State Fair this summer as Centro’s Park and Ride shuttles will cost $1 each way. The shuttles will...
Fifi’s Ice Cream offers a variety of sweet treats
(WSYR-TV) — They may be known primarily as an ice cream shop, but Fifi’s in East Syracuse is a lot more than that. Elizabeth Karpen, owner of Fifi’s Ice Cream & Sweets, came to Bridge Street to show off some of their sweet treats. Working at Fifi’s...
Roads on Syracuse’s westside close for new water main
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Some roads in Syracuse are closing on Tuesday, August 2 and Wednesday, August 3 as workers replace a water main pipe. The intersection of West Genesee Street and Milton Avenue will close for the city’s “dig once” project. “Dig once” projects repair...
Chicago man dead after heavy materials fall on him at construction site in Oswego County
NEW HAVEN, N.Y. — A 30-year-old Chicago, Illinois man died in a suspected construction accident Friday, July 26 in Oswego County after deputies say heavy materials fell on him. Oswego County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a construction site in the area of Hurlbut Road and Johnson Road around 9...
What’s going around: August 1, 2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Here is the weekly check on the illnesses that area doctors’ offices are seeing most often.
Oswego County landfill catches fire; smoke seen for miles
Volney, N.Y. — Firefighters spent three hours battling a challenging fire Monday evening at Bristol Hill Landfill in Oswego County. Smoke was visible at least seven or eight miles from the county landfill in Volney after a half-acre of trash there caught fire. People in the area saw the smoke and called 911 at 5:18 p.m., dispatchers said.
