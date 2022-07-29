ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Could your home be featured in the next Syracuse movie?

By JeanneTyler Moodee Lockman
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Syracuse.com

Kevin James spotted at Pastabilities: Is he filming a movie in Syracuse?

“King of Queens” and “Paul Blart: Mall Cop” star Kevin James has been spotted out and about in Syracuse. Is he filming a movie in town?. The actor and comedian posed for a photo with staff at Pastabilities in Armory Square on Monday. The restaurant’s official Facebook and Instagram pages included the hashtag #americanhighproductions, suggesting he’s part of Liverpool-based American High’s new movie currently filming in Central New York.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

WATCH: Black bear spotted in Cincinnatus

(WSYR-TV) — A black bear seemed to have lost its bearings and wound up in a yard in Cincinnatus on Friday, July 29. The video of the bear was sent to NewsChannel 9 by viewer Ed Lewis. His doorbell camera caught the bear walking across his yard on State Route 41 around 7:30 p.m. before it trotted off.
CINCINNATUS, NY
ithaca.com

Spencer native opens barbershop in T-burg

There is a new barber shop in town! Elm Street Barber opened for business Saturday, July 23, on Elm Street in Trumansburg. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the open house with Mayor Rordan Hart and village councilwoman Marsha Horn in attendance. Hotdogs, drinks, and discounted haircuts were available to new customers and those just there to look around.
TRUMANSBURG, NY
WIBX 950

Abbott Farms Of Syracuse Area Reminding You To Be A Good Human

Abbott Farms of Baldwinsville in the Syracuse area took to their Facebook page to remind people of all ages to be nice humans, be better people. Abbot Farms published on their Facebook page how they wanted to take a moment to share something important to them- their ability to hire teens. They do this to offer someone their first time job:
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Centro provides $1 service to the Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In a world where everything is more expensive, one thing is remaining affordable. Centro’s Park-N-Ride service to and from the Fair is just $1 each way. That’s a 50% reduction from previous years. The shuttles will operate daily to the Main Gate from...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Four shot in Syracuse within four hours Monday evening

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three teenagers and one woman were sent to Upstate Hospital after getting shot in the leg Monday night, Syracuse Police say. The shootings took place less than four hours apart and less than one mile away from each other. At 9:02 p.m., Syracuse Police say...
SYRACUSE, NY
FL Radio Group

Auburn Landmark-Curley’s Restaurant-To Reopen

An Auburn landmark will be reopened in the next few months. The Auburn Citizen reports Curley’s Restaurant was sold last week to Joe Smith of Throop. Smith and his wife plan to renovate the building near the Auburn prison and reopen the restaurant. Smith is the owner of Lakeside...
AUBURN, NY
localsyr.com

Fifi’s Ice Cream offers a variety of sweet treats

(WSYR-TV) — They may be known primarily as an ice cream shop, but Fifi’s in East Syracuse is a lot more than that. Elizabeth Karpen, owner of Fifi’s Ice Cream & Sweets, came to Bridge Street to show off some of their sweet treats. Working at Fifi’s...
EAST SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Roads on Syracuse’s westside close for new water main

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Some roads in Syracuse are closing on Tuesday, August 2 and Wednesday, August 3 as workers replace a water main pipe. The intersection of West Genesee Street and Milton Avenue will close for the city’s “dig once” project. “Dig once” projects repair...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Oswego County landfill catches fire; smoke seen for miles

Volney, N.Y. — Firefighters spent three hours battling a challenging fire Monday evening at Bristol Hill Landfill in Oswego County. Smoke was visible at least seven or eight miles from the county landfill in Volney after a half-acre of trash there caught fire. People in the area saw the smoke and called 911 at 5:18 p.m., dispatchers said.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY

