Marshfield, WI

Redevelopment of Marshfield Mall to Begin September 1st

cwbradio.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
cwbradio.com

947jackfm.com

Marshfield Mall Sets Closing Date

MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU) — There’s about one month left on the clock for the current iteration of the Marshfield Mall. Mall Leasing Agent Rita Blenker says the facility will officially close by about September 1st to make way for a redeveloped shopping center at the site. The new space will feature new entrances for each tenant with the expectation of Furniture and Appliancemart, who will use their current entrance.
onfocus.news

Another Marshfield Mall Tenant Announces Closure

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Marshfield’s Claire’s store located in Marshfield Mall is scheduled to close August 20, 2022, with no immediate plans for relocation according to a store representative. (At this time, the corporate office is not closing.) With the short announcement of the closure, there was...
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

City of Marshfield EMS Fund Faces $615,000 Negative Balance

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – In a joint meeting scheduled for Tuesday, August 2, the City of Marshfield’s Common Council and the Police & Fire Commission will meet to discuss the EMS Enterprise Fund, which is facing a surprise $615,000 negative balance. For many years, the Emergency Medical Service...
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Area United Way's "Supplies 4 Success" Drive

Marshfield Area United Way’s annual “Supplies 4 Success” Backpack and School Supply Drive will be collecting school supplies for area children until next Monday, August 8th. Last year, the backpack and school supply drive helped 610 children from Marshfield, Auburndale, Granton, Greenwood, Loyal, Pittsville, Spencer and Stratford...
MARSHFIELD, WI
947jackfm.com

Weekend Fire In Nekoosa

NEKOOSA, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) — A Saturday night fire damaged several homes in Nekoosa. The fire started in a garage and spread to neighboring houses. WAOW TV reports there were no injuries. Nekoosa fire chief Mike Hartjes said the garage was in close proximity to the homes that were...
NEKOOSA, WI
WSAW

New food truck hits the streets of north central Wisconsin

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A new food truck is rolling out around the region. It’s called Lo Que Sea Lemonade and More and it’s been in business since July 24. The food truck’s owner and operator, Jennifer Garcia-Pfefferle said there are many reasons she started the food truck, however, one of the main reasons was to give back to the community she and her family now call home.
STEVENS POINT, WI
spmetrowire.com

Families enjoy soft launch of Plover’s new splash pad

The Outdoor Business Expo will feature local businesses, products, and free samples, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Celebrate Plover will hold its customary Veteran’s Tribute at 11 a.m. At that time, Plover VFW Post 10262 will lead a tribute to veterans who have served in the United States Armed Forces or are still listed as Missing In Action as a result of war.
wrcitytimes.com

Multiple agencies respond to multi-structure fire in Nekoosa

NEKOOSA – Two garages were total losses, and their adjacent homes suffered significant fire and water damage, in a weekend fire in Nekoosa. According to a press release from Chief Mike Hartje, the Nekoosa Fire Department was dispatched just after 6 p.m. on July 30 to a garage fire at 420 S. Section Street. Upon arrival, crews encountered a detached garage fully engulfed in flames and smoke, with fire quickly spreading to the home on the property, along with an adjacent house and detached garage at 412 S. Section St.
NEKOOSA, WI
spmetrowire.com

Police & Sheriff calls, July 29-30

Loiterer: Police were called to the 1400 block of Fourth Ave. at 8:07 a.m. when a 39-year-old man complained about a homeless man loitering around the apartment building. The man was gone when police arrived. Show me: A 34-year-old man was issued a written warning for failure to display his...
STEVENS POINT, WI
waupacanow.com

Piggly Wiggly connects liquor section

Piggly Wiggly is now the only place in Waupaca where a customer can purchase beer or liquor along with groceries in one purchase. In February of 2021, Scott Neumann, owner of Piggly Wiggly, and store manager Arden Niemuth approached city hall and proposed a change in the law regarding alcoholic beverage sales.
WAUPACA, WI
cwbradio.com

New Wood County Chapter of "Moms for Liberty"

A Wood County chapter of the nonprofit group “Moms for Liberty” has been formed and parents are encouraged to join. A 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization, their mission is to organize, educate and empower parents to defend parental rights at all levels of government. “The group was founded nationally by...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

2022 Clark County Fairest of the Fair Candidates

The Clark County Fair is right around the corner and that means it’s time to crown a new Fairest of the Fair. There are four candidates vying for the title this year. Josephine Voigt, of Granton, will be a Junior this fall at UW-Stevens Point and she’s being sponsored by the Neillsville Optimist Club.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
947jackfm.com

Missing Girl Reported in Wausau

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Wausau Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 17-year-old girl who went missing last week and is considered missing and endangered. According to a Facebook post, Morgan Torrens left home on July 26th and has not returned. She was last seen in the area of Marathon Park that same day.
WAUSAU, WI
947jackfm.com

Watch The Skies For Crashing Chinese Rocket

WAUSAU, WI (MetroSource-WSAU) — Debris from a 25-ton Chinese rocket is expected to crash down on the Earth sometime this weekend. Researchers are not quite sure where it will land, though they suspect it’ll be sometime early Sunday. The Chinese Long March 5B is ten stories tall and...
WAUSAU, WI
MLive

Man stands on ATV and shoots himself while fleeing from DNR officers

DICKINSON COUNTY, MI – A man who allegedly pointed a rifle at Michigan conservation officers and then shot himself while fleeing on an ATV is facing several felony charges related to the incident, authorities announced. The 30-year-old man from Wausau, Wis., is recovering from the self-inflicted gunshot wound in...
WAUSAU, WI
cwbradio.com

Beloit Man Sentenced for High Speed Chase in Black River Falls

A Beloit man involved in a high speed chase in Black River Falls was sentenced in Jackson County Court. According to the Black River Falls Police Department, on November 24th of last year, around 9:47pm, they observed two vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed on I-94 near Black River Falls. Officers attempted to stop the vehicles, but they fled.
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI

