Redevelopment of Marshfield Mall to Begin September 1st

cwbradio.com
Related
947jackfm.com
Marshfield Mall Sets Closing Date
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU) — There’s about one month left on the clock for the current iteration of the Marshfield Mall. Mall Leasing Agent Rita Blenker says the facility will officially close by about September 1st to make way for a redeveloped shopping center at the site. The new space will feature new entrances for each tenant with the expectation of Furniture and Appliancemart, who will use their current entrance.
Monroe County Fair closes its doors for the summer
Festivities wrapped up in Tomah at the Monroe County Fair.
WSAW
Owners of ‘The Big Garlic’ stop by Sunrise 7 the morning of their grand opening
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tony and Desiray Rockweit stopped by Sunrise 7 Monday morning, ahead of the grand opening of their restaurant, “The Big Garlic.”. The restaurant is set to open Monday at 10:30 a.m. Tony says the restaurant will run the business as usual for its grand opening,...
onfocus.news
Another Marshfield Mall Tenant Announces Closure
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Marshfield’s Claire’s store located in Marshfield Mall is scheduled to close August 20, 2022, with no immediate plans for relocation according to a store representative. (At this time, the corporate office is not closing.) With the short announcement of the closure, there was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
onfocus.news
City of Marshfield EMS Fund Faces $615,000 Negative Balance
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – In a joint meeting scheduled for Tuesday, August 2, the City of Marshfield’s Common Council and the Police & Fire Commission will meet to discuss the EMS Enterprise Fund, which is facing a surprise $615,000 negative balance. For many years, the Emergency Medical Service...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Area United Way's "Supplies 4 Success" Drive
Marshfield Area United Way’s annual “Supplies 4 Success” Backpack and School Supply Drive will be collecting school supplies for area children until next Monday, August 8th. Last year, the backpack and school supply drive helped 610 children from Marshfield, Auburndale, Granton, Greenwood, Loyal, Pittsville, Spencer and Stratford...
Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home to a Crystal Clear ‘Bottomless’ Lake?
There are few things in life I love more than spending a day lounging by a lake, but when it comes to actually swimming in a lake, I prefer the water to be as clear as possible. Clear water and lakes don't always go hand in hand, but if you...
947jackfm.com
Weekend Fire In Nekoosa
NEKOOSA, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) — A Saturday night fire damaged several homes in Nekoosa. The fire started in a garage and spread to neighboring houses. WAOW TV reports there were no injuries. Nekoosa fire chief Mike Hartjes said the garage was in close proximity to the homes that were...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSAW
New food truck hits the streets of north central Wisconsin
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A new food truck is rolling out around the region. It’s called Lo Que Sea Lemonade and More and it’s been in business since July 24. The food truck’s owner and operator, Jennifer Garcia-Pfefferle said there are many reasons she started the food truck, however, one of the main reasons was to give back to the community she and her family now call home.
spmetrowire.com
Families enjoy soft launch of Plover’s new splash pad
The Outdoor Business Expo will feature local businesses, products, and free samples, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Celebrate Plover will hold its customary Veteran’s Tribute at 11 a.m. At that time, Plover VFW Post 10262 will lead a tribute to veterans who have served in the United States Armed Forces or are still listed as Missing In Action as a result of war.
wrcitytimes.com
Multiple agencies respond to multi-structure fire in Nekoosa
NEKOOSA – Two garages were total losses, and their adjacent homes suffered significant fire and water damage, in a weekend fire in Nekoosa. According to a press release from Chief Mike Hartje, the Nekoosa Fire Department was dispatched just after 6 p.m. on July 30 to a garage fire at 420 S. Section Street. Upon arrival, crews encountered a detached garage fully engulfed in flames and smoke, with fire quickly spreading to the home on the property, along with an adjacent house and detached garage at 412 S. Section St.
spmetrowire.com
Police & Sheriff calls, July 29-30
Loiterer: Police were called to the 1400 block of Fourth Ave. at 8:07 a.m. when a 39-year-old man complained about a homeless man loitering around the apartment building. The man was gone when police arrived. Show me: A 34-year-old man was issued a written warning for failure to display his...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
waupacanow.com
Piggly Wiggly connects liquor section
Piggly Wiggly is now the only place in Waupaca where a customer can purchase beer or liquor along with groceries in one purchase. In February of 2021, Scott Neumann, owner of Piggly Wiggly, and store manager Arden Niemuth approached city hall and proposed a change in the law regarding alcoholic beverage sales.
cwbradio.com
New Wood County Chapter of "Moms for Liberty"
A Wood County chapter of the nonprofit group “Moms for Liberty” has been formed and parents are encouraged to join. A 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization, their mission is to organize, educate and empower parents to defend parental rights at all levels of government. “The group was founded nationally by...
cwbradio.com
2022 Clark County Fairest of the Fair Candidates
The Clark County Fair is right around the corner and that means it’s time to crown a new Fairest of the Fair. There are four candidates vying for the title this year. Josephine Voigt, of Granton, will be a Junior this fall at UW-Stevens Point and she’s being sponsored by the Neillsville Optimist Club.
WSAW
Wisconsin Rapids seeing big increase in emergency response calls
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Fire departments across the state are responding to increased calls on a monthly basis, and Wisconsin rapids saw one of the biggest increases in response calls in the state last year. “In 2020 we ran 3976 calls. And in 2021 we actually had a huge...
947jackfm.com
Missing Girl Reported in Wausau
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Wausau Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 17-year-old girl who went missing last week and is considered missing and endangered. According to a Facebook post, Morgan Torrens left home on July 26th and has not returned. She was last seen in the area of Marathon Park that same day.
947jackfm.com
Watch The Skies For Crashing Chinese Rocket
WAUSAU, WI (MetroSource-WSAU) — Debris from a 25-ton Chinese rocket is expected to crash down on the Earth sometime this weekend. Researchers are not quite sure where it will land, though they suspect it’ll be sometime early Sunday. The Chinese Long March 5B is ten stories tall and...
Man stands on ATV and shoots himself while fleeing from DNR officers
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI – A man who allegedly pointed a rifle at Michigan conservation officers and then shot himself while fleeing on an ATV is facing several felony charges related to the incident, authorities announced. The 30-year-old man from Wausau, Wis., is recovering from the self-inflicted gunshot wound in...
cwbradio.com
Beloit Man Sentenced for High Speed Chase in Black River Falls
A Beloit man involved in a high speed chase in Black River Falls was sentenced in Jackson County Court. According to the Black River Falls Police Department, on November 24th of last year, around 9:47pm, they observed two vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed on I-94 near Black River Falls. Officers attempted to stop the vehicles, but they fled.
Comments / 0