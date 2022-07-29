COVID-19 cases dip slightly as BA.5's prevalence grows: 10 CDC findings

With U.S. monkeypox cases now surpassing 5,800, the CDC has issued isolation and prevention practices for those infected. The guidance was issued Aug. 1 and recommends people with monkeypox remain in isolation for the full duration of their illness, which could last between two and four weeks. Based on available data, the CDC said monkeypox may spread from symptom onset "until all symptoms have resolved, including full healing of the rash with formation of a fresh layer of skin."

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 HOURS AGO