COVID-19 cases dip slightly as BA.5's prevalence grows: 10 CDC findings

Lab capacity far exceeds monkeypox tests despite rising cases
Despite labs ramping up their production to assess thousands of monkeypox tests per week, some labs are receiving a scarce number of tests, according to CNN. Over the past few weeks, five labs — Labcorp, Mayo Clinic Laboratories, Quest Diagnostics, Aegis Science and Sonic Healthcare — have increased from being able to assess 6,000 tests per week to 70,000 per week. The HHS recruited the labs June 22, and they account for nearly 90 percent of the nation's capabilities to process monkeypox PCR tests.
CDC releases monkeypox isolation guidance as cases near 6,000: 4 updates
With U.S. monkeypox cases now surpassing 5,800, the CDC has issued isolation and prevention practices for those infected. The guidance was issued Aug. 1 and recommends people with monkeypox remain in isolation for the full duration of their illness, which could last between two and four weeks. Based on available data, the CDC said monkeypox may spread from symptom onset "until all symptoms have resolved, including full healing of the rash with formation of a fresh layer of skin."
3 COVID-19 forecasts to know this week
CDC models are, for the second week in a row, forecasting an uncertain trend for COVID-19 admissions, as the highly transmissible omicron subvariant BA.5 spreads nationwide. Hospitalizations: The nation's seven-day average of new hospital admissions was 6,298 as of July 29, up from 6,181 a week prior, CDC data shows. During last winter's omicron surge, this figure topped 20,000.
Superbugs move beyond healthcare setting, CDC study finds
The CDC found 1 in 10 infections caused by a type of multidrug-resistant bacterial pathogen are community-associated, occurring in patients who had not been exposed to healthcare-linked risks, like hospitalizations. Researchers from the agency partnered with eight U.S. health departments for the study. They used population-based surveillance data for patients...
Monkeypox could be the nation's next public health failure: Dr. Scott Gottlieb
The U.S.' monkeypox outbreak could become "one of the worst public health failures in modern times" if it becomes endemic, according to Scott Gottlieb, MD, former FDA commissioner. Dr. Gottlieb in a July 30 guest essay published in The New York Times cited a slow ramp up of testing, inadequate...
What long COVID-19 means for the US labor shortage
Millions of Americans are struggling with long-term health complications linked to COVID-19 that could worsen the nation's labor shortage, according to an Aug. 1 analysis from Kaiser Family Foundation. The exact prevalence of long COVID-19 is still unclear, but KFF estimates that 10 to 33 million working-age adults may have...
New York polio case tied to virus in Israel, UK
An investigation of the first U.S. polio case in nearly a decade found evidence of a connection between the U.S. infection and sewage samples from London and the Jerusalem area, according to a July 29 ProPublica report. The results are preliminary and don't point to where the virus was first.
US let 28M monkeypox vaccine doses expire
As the nation faces a shortage of Jynneos monkeypox vaccines, about 28 million doses expired in the Strategic National Stockpile, and federal officials repeatedly chose to not refill the supply, The New York Times reported Aug. 1. When the monkeypox outbreak surfaced in the U.S. in May, only about 2,400...
25% of Americans felt threatening health officials was justified amid COVID-19 closures
More adults in the U.S. came to see harassment and threats to public health officials as warranted because of COVID-19 business closures, according to a study published July 29 in JAMA Open Network. In a survey, 1,086 U.S. adults were asked how much they believed threatening or harassing public health...
US job seeker relocation falls to record low
U.S. job seekers relocating for new positions fell to the lowest recorded level in the second quarter of 2022, according to a July 29 report from executive coaching firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. Data collected from 3,000 participants across the U.S. found that only 2.8 percent of job seekers moved...
Opinion: Health system consolidation will fuel growth of physician unions
The pursuit of physician unions is likely to continue amid the consolidation of health systems and medical practices, two attorneys and a physician argue in an article published July 28 in the JAMA Network online. In the article, titled "The Rise and Potential of Physician Unions," Daniel Bowling III, Barak...
New HHS tool helps hospitals estimate supply levels in emergencies
The HHS launched a service July 29 for hospitals to track the availability of medications, personal protective equipment, products used for burn patients and supplies for trauma patients. The tool, called the Disaster Available Supplies in Hospitals, is designed to estimate how much medical supply a hospital needs within 49...
Health system leader shares best practices on forecasting and supply chain resiliency
In a time when the healthcare supply chain industry is a dynamic and complex environment, it is important to learn from each other’s supply strategies. The healthcare sector is reexamining how to build greater flexibility into supply chains while preserving efficiency and preparing for future shocks to the system. Sharing best practices can uncover opportunities for improvement and allow facilities to reallocate their resources for both long and short-term supply chain success.
Meet the CMOs of US News' top 10 hospitals: 2022-23
Below are brief biographies of the chief medical officers at the hospitals that took the top 10 spots in U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 best hospital rankings. Note: The list includes a tie. 1. Amy Williams, MD — Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.) Dr. Williams was appointed the executive...
Viewpoint: 'Pharmacy desert' definition is ripe for revision
Time traveled is a better indicator than distance traveled in determining what constitutes a pharmacy desert, Yale and Weill Cornell researchers argue in a July 29 opinion piece in The Hill. Research that tracks the availability of pharmacies in relation to population data usually measures distance from the patient's home...
Legislators urge Walgreens to change reproductive product policy
After an alleged incident of a Walgreens worker refusing to sell condoms spurred a barrage of calls for a boycott, U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth of Illinois pressed the retail pharmacy to renew its policies. In early June, a tweet went viral and multiple news outlets picked up...
Refine policy management to protect from healthcare operations liabilities
Hospital operating margins are down almost 49% year-over-year. As a result, health systems are desperate to reduce administrative burden so they can focus on patient care. Enter standardization through disciplined policy management. Defined as the guideline for an organization’s guidelines, policy management affects compliance, quality, supply chain purchasing, payer reimbursement, and more.
Health system chief data officers' most pressing issues
From overseeing investments in new data and analytics tools to making sense of data to improve patient care, chief data officers tackle these challenges as they lead their health systems to becoming a data-driven organization. Becker's spoke to three health system chief data officers who answered the question: What are...
A tech staffing platform is about partnership not a client-vendor relationship.
COVID-19 exposed so many cracks in the American healthcare system, but nowhere were those cracks wider than in nurse staffing. Nurses at the bedside endured the vicious cycle of emotional and physical burnout, the exodus of early retirees, and ever-increasing nurse to patient ratios. Staffing agencies played a role during...
NNU nurse sounds the alarm on 'hospital-at-home' programs
Some nurses are speaking up about what they see as the dangers of "hospital-at-home" programs, which they say can potentially harm patients, devalue the work of the nurse and can create inequalities amongst users. Since the pandemic, hospitals and health systems have been expanding and creating hospital-at-home programs, in part...
