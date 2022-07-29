Delaware Division of the Arts Winners to be Exhibited at CAMP Rehoboth

news.delaware.gov
Heritage Commission Book of the Week: An Oral History of Elbert Carvel
Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. This week, the Delaware Heritage Commission is proud to present the first installment in its Oral History series, now available in a digital format. This biographical series tells the stories of some of Delaware’s most notable governors, and we begin this week with Elbert Carvel. Consisting of interviews conducted with the governor between 1976 and 1997, this volume recounts the history of Carvel’s life and administrations, in the words of the governor himself.
Hunters Must Now Register Trail Cameras, Deer Stands and Ground Blinds Left on State Wildlife Areas
Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. A trail camera used by deer hunters for scouting before and during Delaware’s deer season. DNREC photo. Effective Aug. 1, 2022, hunters are required to register temporary deer stands, deer ground blinds and trail cameras that they place and leave overnight on state wildlife areas, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today. Registration, which is free through an online deer stand and trail-cam registration form, will help wildlife area managers evaluate the increasing numbers and use of these hunting tools on state wildlife areas.
