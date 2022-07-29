ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdowell County, NC

Father and son face drug charges in McDowell Co.

By Libby Hubbard
 4 days ago

MCDOWELL COUNTY (WSPA) – A North Carolina father and son duo are facing drug charges.

On July 12, 2022 detectives with McDowell County Sheriff’s Office and Probation Officers searched the Finley family’s Woodlawn Community house.

During this search, the detectives found 1/4 ounce of methamphetamine.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said 70-year-old Ossie Jay Finley Sr. and Jacob Edward Finley, 45, are were both on probation at the time of the raid for previous charges in October 2021.

The charges both men face are as follows; Intent to manufacture, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling to keep a controlled substance and felonious possession.

Both men are currently in custody on $80,000 secured bonds.

