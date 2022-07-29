Rousuck's Review: "Sweet Charity" at CCBC Cockpit in Court Theatre

www.wypr.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five charming small towns in Maryland that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMaryland State
Popular discount chain store opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersBaltimore, MD
This Pennsylvania Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in The CountryTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Sheriff's Office says chiropractor used gaming to find sexual assault victims - traveled from Baltimore to TexasCovering KatyFort Bend County, TX
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurant Buffets in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
Related
hometownstations.com
Music in the Park in Westminster has been brings the message of God through music
Music filled the air around Westminster Sunday afternoon for the 20th annual Music in the Park. Three national acts and two local singers were part of the milestone event. Besides the music, they had food, a car show, and activities for the kids. The music ministry started with Westminster United Methodist Church but has gained support from others over the years. People come from miles around to enjoy the music -- but they walk away with so much more.
foxbaltimore.com
Gallery | Baltimore native celebrates 100th birthday in southwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore native Elizabeth Scott celebrated her milestone centenarian birthday with a chic 1920-style birthday bash in southwest Baltimore this weekend. Scott herself wore a fabulous flapper-style black dress covered in rhinestones and striped with gold that shimmered in true "roaring 20s" fashion. She was also draped...
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Easton (MD)
A classy getaway on the west side of the Delmarva Peninsula, Easton is set inland, but linked to the Chesapeake Bay by a tangle of rivers and creeks. The town was officially founded in 1710, but goes back further, as you’ll see at the Third Haven Friends Meeting House, standing since the 1680s and still a place of worship on Sundays.
thecatoctinbanner.com
Nights at the Sanatorium
Written by James Rada, Jr. Tim Ross walked backed to the courtyard area of the Maryland Tuberculosis Sanatorium in Sabillasville. He hadn’t found the man he believed had been shot, but what he had found gave him pause. The laboratory seemed to hold more than just a laboratory where medicines could be formulated and blood and fluids tested. It appeared as if humans were sometimes restrained there. He had also discovered a still in the power house. Unlike the laboratory, which worried him, Tim thought he would enjoy knowing where he could go to get a drink, especially since the federal government had outlawed liquor.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Business Monthly
It’s a wrap: 10 years in books for Live! Casino￼
The Cordish Companies and Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland recently celebrated 10 years since opening at Arundel Mills, in Hanover. Since opening in mid-2012, the casino and late hotel Maryland has made significant impacts on the state, Anne Arundel County and local community organizations. Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland has...
Lidl to open 9th Baltimore-area store, in Reisterstown
Lidl supermarket announced it will open its latest store in Reisterstown on Aug. 31. The supermarket will be in the Reisterstown Shopping Center, on the site of the former longtime Mars.
Nottingham residents on eighth day without water in their own homes
Community members said they weren't given much notice, and that it would take a few hours and to not use the water for the day. Some continued to use the water while repairs were being made.
Wbaltv.com
Restaurants look to expand customer base with 'Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month'
Plant-based diets are growing in popularity and restaurants are taking notice. As Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month approaches, restaurants in Baltimore are spotlighting plant-based dishes. Samantha Claassen, owner of Golden West Café in Hampden, is excited about vegan dining. Whether it's the fried coconut vegan shrimp platter, the vegan tuna wrap...
RELATED PEOPLE
60 Days Sober: Baltimore OD Victim Family Shares Truth About Addiction
The family of a Baltimore man who overdosed on drugs after 60 days sober is hoping his tragic story will help save someone else’s life. Robert “Bobby” Criss was on his way to Baltimore’s Hope House where a bed was waiting for him to continue in his recovery and counseling after a trip to Texas, his cousin, Connie Ratliff said.
BARCS running "Name Your Own Adoption Fee" event through August 31
BARCS animal shelter is known for being over capacitated so now through August 31, the shelter is letting adopters choose their own adoption fee!
'Now she is beautiful:' Massive statue of Virgin Mary back in Maryland after year-long restoration
EMMITSBURG, Md. -- Attracting upwards of 300,000 visitors a year from around the world, it's hard to call The National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes in Emmitsburg, Maryland a hidden gem, but the Frederick County holy site remains relatively unknown."You can call it a hidden gem because there are so many people who don't yet know about it," said Dawn Walsh, director of the National Shrine Grotto.The shrine sits on a hill above the campus of Mount St. Mary's University. "There is something palpably peaceful here, and everybody can attest to it," said Walsh.But the most recognizable feature, a...
baltimorepositive.com
Time to cash in those rewards for Weis summer savings
Dennis Curtin of Weis Markets rewards Nestor with summer savings and fresh local produce. Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report joins Nestor for a Fantasy Football and NFL season primer. On the 30th and final day of 2021 Maryland #CrabCakeTour, @NestorAparicio invited the leader of The Free State for a traditional...
IN THIS ARTICLE
baltimoresnap.com
Baltimore’s Birthday Bash-Live Baltimore
Hundreds of folks enjoyed food, drink and each other’s company at Live Baltimore’s annual shindig. Among the highlights of the evening – mingling with a number of local pols and getting a sneak peek at the new Lexington Market, still undergoing its massive renovation. (July 29, 2022...
Eye On Annapolis
Man Stabbed While Walking Along Dock Street in Annapolis
The Annapolis Police Department is investigating a stabbing that was delayed in being reported. On July 30, 2022, at approximately 2: 50 pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to Anne Arundel Medical Center for a reported stabbing. The adult male victim advised that he was stabbed the evening prior while walking...
belairnewsandviews.com
The Highlands School appoints new Director of Enrollment
The Highlands School’s new Director of Enrollment is a local educator with more than 20 years experience. Here is the information provided by The Highlands School about the appointment:. The Highlands School Appoints New Director of Enrollment. Bel Air, MD (7/26/22) — The Highlands School, a leading K-8 independent...
Bingo hall launches Maryland's first non-casino sportsbook
Sports fans are ready to place their bets Monday at the state's first retail sportsbook located outside of a casino.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North prevails in All-America Senior Girls Lacrosse Classic
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – While playing tight defense is not typically the way all-star games are won, the North used an aggressive mind-set to overcome an early 3-0 deficit and roll to a 17-11 triumph over the South on Saturday evening at Johns Hopkins University’s Homewood Field in the 16th ...
Maryland public schools trying to fill vacancies as school year approaches
But a lot of school systems across the country and around the state are still looking to fill open positions.
weaa.org
Councilman Zeke Cohen Proposes To Pay Squeegee Kids
(Baltimore, MD) -- As Baltimore continues to ponder the issue of what to do about squeegee kids, one councilman has a proposal. Councilman Zeke Cohen is suggesting that the city pay the kids cash to stay off the streets. Cohen is offering up the Universal Basic Income plan as a...
Police: Thieves target cars at Howard County's Centennial Lake Park
Thieves are breaking into cars at Centennial Park in Howard County to steal credit cards, which they turn around and rack up huge bills on at local stores before the victims notice their gone.
Comments / 0