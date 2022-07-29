ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex, MD

Rousuck's Review: "Sweet Charity" at CCBC Cockpit in Court Theatre

wypr.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wypr.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hometownstations.com

Music in the Park in Westminster has been brings the message of God through music

Music filled the air around Westminster Sunday afternoon for the 20th annual Music in the Park. Three national acts and two local singers were part of the milestone event. Besides the music, they had food, a car show, and activities for the kids. The music ministry started with Westminster United Methodist Church but has gained support from others over the years. People come from miles around to enjoy the music -- but they walk away with so much more.
WESTMINSTER, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Gallery | Baltimore native celebrates 100th birthday in southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore native Elizabeth Scott celebrated her milestone centenarian birthday with a chic 1920-style birthday bash in southwest Baltimore this weekend. Scott herself wore a fabulous flapper-style black dress covered in rhinestones and striped with gold that shimmered in true "roaring 20s" fashion. She was also draped...
BALTIMORE, MD
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Easton (MD)

A classy getaway on the west side of the Delmarva Peninsula, Easton is set inland, but linked to the Chesapeake Bay by a tangle of rivers and creeks. The town was officially founded in 1710, but goes back further, as you’ll see at the Third Haven Friends Meeting House, standing since the 1680s and still a place of worship on Sundays.
EASTON, MD
thecatoctinbanner.com

Nights at the Sanatorium

Written by James Rada, Jr. Tim Ross walked backed to the courtyard area of the Maryland Tuberculosis Sanatorium in Sabillasville. He hadn’t found the man he believed had been shot, but what he had found gave him pause. The laboratory seemed to hold more than just a laboratory where medicines could be formulated and blood and fluids tested. It appeared as if humans were sometimes restrained there. He had also discovered a still in the power house. Unlike the laboratory, which worried him, Tim thought he would enjoy knowing where he could go to get a drink, especially since the federal government had outlawed liquor.
SABILLASVILLE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
City
Essex, MD
State
Maryland State
Business Monthly

It’s a wrap: 10 years in books for Live! Casino￼

The Cordish Companies and Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland recently celebrated 10 years since opening at Arundel Mills, in Hanover. Since opening in mid-2012, the casino and late hotel Maryland has made significant impacts on the state, Anne Arundel County and local community organizations. Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland has...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Restaurants look to expand customer base with 'Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month'

Plant-based diets are growing in popularity and restaurants are taking notice. As Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month approaches, restaurants in Baltimore are spotlighting plant-based dishes. Samantha Claassen, owner of Golden West Café in Hampden, is excited about vegan dining. Whether it's the fried coconut vegan shrimp platter, the vegan tuna wrap...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Federico Fellini
Person
Dorothy Fields
Person
Neil Simon
Person
Cy Coleman
Person
Bob Fosse
CBS Baltimore

'Now she is beautiful:' Massive statue of Virgin Mary back in Maryland after year-long restoration

EMMITSBURG, Md. -- Attracting upwards of 300,000 visitors a year from around the world, it's hard to call The National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes in Emmitsburg, Maryland a hidden gem, but the Frederick County holy site remains relatively unknown."You can call it a hidden gem because there are so many people who don't yet know about it," said Dawn Walsh, director of the National Shrine Grotto.The shrine sits on a hill above the campus of Mount St. Mary's University. "There is something palpably peaceful here, and everybody can attest to it," said Walsh.But the most recognizable feature, a...
EMMITSBURG, MD
baltimorepositive.com

Time to cash in those rewards for Weis summer savings

Dennis Curtin of Weis Markets rewards Nestor with summer savings and fresh local produce. Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report joins Nestor for a Fantasy Football and NFL season primer. On the 30th and final day of 2021 Maryland #CrabCakeTour, @NestorAparicio invited the leader of The Free State for a traditional...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#New York City#Cockpit#Performing#Musical Theater#Ccbc Cockpit In Court#Italian
baltimoresnap.com

Baltimore’s Birthday Bash-Live Baltimore

Hundreds of folks enjoyed food, drink and each other’s company at Live Baltimore’s annual shindig. Among the highlights of the evening – mingling with a number of local pols and getting a sneak peek at the new Lexington Market, still undergoing its massive renovation. (July 29, 2022...
BALTIMORE, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Man Stabbed While Walking Along Dock Street in Annapolis

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating a stabbing that was delayed in being reported. On July 30, 2022, at approximately 2: 50 pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to Anne Arundel Medical Center for a reported stabbing. The adult male victim advised that he was stabbed the evening prior while walking...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
belairnewsandviews.com

The Highlands School appoints new Director of Enrollment

The Highlands School’s new Director of Enrollment is a local educator with more than 20 years experience. Here is the information provided by The Highlands School about the appointment:. The Highlands School Appoints New Director of Enrollment. Bel Air, MD (7/26/22) — The Highlands School, a leading K-8 independent...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
weaa.org

Councilman Zeke Cohen Proposes To Pay Squeegee Kids

(Baltimore, MD) -- As Baltimore continues to ponder the issue of what to do about squeegee kids, one councilman has a proposal. Councilman Zeke Cohen is suggesting that the city pay the kids cash to stay off the streets. Cohen is offering up the Universal Basic Income plan as a...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy