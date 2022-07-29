CHP investigating car-to-car shooting on Highway 99 in north Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — California Highway Patrol says they've arrested a suspect in a car-to-car shooting that happened on Highway 58 on July 14th. Mauricio Ibarra, 24, of Arvin was taken into custody after investigation revealed he was the suspect behind the shooting on the eastbound lanes of Highway 58 west of H Street. Officers say Ibarra was driving a black Audi SUV when he fired his gun at a man who was also driving on the highway. There were no injuries in the shooting, but officers did find damage on the right front window of the victim's car.

ARVIN, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO