West Virginia Senate Dems: Special session a 'slow-motion train wreck'

West Virginia COVID czar discusses new vaccines
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Additional guidance regarding the latest COVID-19 vaccines will be shared with the public when it becomes available, said Dr. Clay Marsh on Tuesday. Marsh, the state's COVID-19 czar, discussed recent news about the Biden administration's plans to offer a reformulated vaccine this fall during...
West Virginia law enforcement to receive autism spectrum disorder training
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A statewide training initiative designed to provide comprehensive training to law enforcement officers in safe interactions with individuals will launch Aug. 16. The Safe Interactions for Law Enforcement and Persons with Intellectual or Developmental Disabilities training is being offered in partnership with the West...
Latest primaries feature deniers for state election posts
PHOENIX (AP) — Republican primary voters in Arizona and Kansas on Tuesday are deciding whether to elevate loyalists to former President Donald Trump who support his false claims that he won the 2020 election and send them to the general election. The GOP primary elections for secretary of state...
West Virginia Department of Agriculture announces return of Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program vouchers are now available, according to the West Virginia Department of Agriculture. Vouchers are delivered to county senior citizens centers where they are distributed to eligible seniors. To qualify for the vouchers, you must be over the age of 60 and meet certain financial requirements.
West Virginia gas prices falling; 5 counties now under $4 per gallon
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Average gas prices in West Virginia are starting to come down, according to information from AAA. The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the state was $4.31 as of Monday morning, just above the national average of $4.21.
Agriculture in the Chesapeake Bay is a success: not a goal post
In the 1980s, I spent most of my time as a young Marine stationed in Maryland. Whenever I was afforded leave, crabbing and fishing in the Chesapeake Bay was a top priority. Sharing stories, buying oysters for $10 a bushel and attempting to catch a quick bite to eat was quintessential relaxation. Even the famous rock fish was coming back strong, despite there being no restrictions on eating anything from the waters.
Death toll in Northern California wildfire zone rises to 4
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Two more bodies were found within the burn zone of a huge Northern California wildfire, raising the death toll to four in the state’s largest blaze of the year, authorities said Tuesday. Search teams discovered the additional bodies Monday at separate residences along State...
