Syracuse football ready to open preseason camp ahead of 2022 season

247sports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
orangefizz.net
College Hoops Outlet Projects SU’s Starting Five, Predicts A Middling Squad
The calendar has officially flipped over to August, and that means a few things for Syracuse men’s basketball. The first is that we’re way past the threshold for any kind of recruiting splashes akin to last year’s Class of ‘22 bonanza. Another is that we’re that much closer from the Orange retaking the court – for better or for worse.
sujuiceonline.com
Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Mike Williams, Elijah Moore
It’s the start of August, and we’ve got plenty of Syracuse news from the recruiting world. Starting with basketball, Syracuse extended an offer to 2023 point guard Mike Williams from Calvert (MD) Hall College. The four-star point guard is ranked 134th in his class, and holds offers from Clemson, LSU, Maryland, Houston, Illinois and DePaul, among others.
ithaca.com
Spencer native opens barbershop in T-burg
There is a new barber shop in town! Elm Street Barber opened for business Saturday, July 23, on Elm Street in Trumansburg. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the open house with Mayor Rordan Hart and village councilwoman Marsha Horn in attendance. Hotdogs, drinks, and discounted haircuts were available to new customers and those just there to look around.
15 first-time food stands are coming to 2022 NYS Fair. See list of all food vendors (so far)
Geddes, N.Y. — In the six years since Mike Sharlow launched Syracha’cuse, a line of local hot sauces, he’s pitched his products at lots of festivals, shows and events, including a few held at the New York State Fairgrounds. But until this year, he’s never had a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Does Syracuse or Utica have better pizza? More top stories (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 1)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 88; Low: 71. Sunny and very warm. See the 5-day forecast. SYRACUSE UKRAINIAN FESTIVAL RETURNS: Scenes of war are projected behind Anastasiia Marah as she sings during the Syracuse Ukrainian Festival on Friday at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church. It was the two-day festival’s 80th year, back after two years off due to the coronavirus pandemic. See more photos. (Scott Schild photo)
Woman burned after ottoman catches on fire in Syracuse’s Eastwood neighborhood
Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman suffered burns to her fingers after an ottoman caught fire and she helped carry it outside Sunday afternoon, according to the Syracuse Fire Department. A man called the Onondaga County 911 Center at 12:57 p.m. to say he had just come home from the...
‘And Still I Rise’: First of 8 new public murals unveiled on Syracuse’s west side
Going past Niagara and West Fayette streets, commuters and pedestrians alike will be welcomed by a 18-foot by 90-foot yellow mural of a phoenix rising from ashes against a stark midnight blue sky against the words And Still I Rise. Around 50 people came out to the Near Westside Thursday...
Salt City Market adds noted Ethiopian kitchen to its food hall lineup
Syracuse, N.Y. — Habiba’s Ethiopian Kitchen will be the newest vendor, and the first replacement stall, at downtown Syracuse’s Salt City Market food hall. Habiba’s is not new to Syracuse: Owner Habiba Boru opened a standalone restaurant featuring her East African cuisine at 656 N. Salina St. in 2018. Boru has closed that location soon as she makes the transition to the market at 484 S. Salina St.
IN THIS ARTICLE
To the point: Last licks from readers on $85M aquarium (Your Letters)
Editor’s note: The following letters were edited for brevity. Deal-making or bribery? It is appalling that Legislator Charles Garland has promised his vote to Ryan McMahon in return for funds for his district — funds that should be used right now for his district. (“Ryan McMahon and Charles Garland celebrate ‘making sausage’ to get an aquarium,” July 29, 2022) Is bribery the only way to have partisan compromise? What about the will of the people, those who all of you are, in theory, representing? That money surplus should be used for them, not for the whim of the county executive. This proposal should be on the November ballot. Let the people decide, not a handful of individuals who are supposed to represent us. — Marylea S. Lombard, Syracuse.
Brutal heat expected this week in Upstate NY: It could feel like 100 degrees
Syracuse. N.Y. -- An intense surge of heat and humidity will make it feel close to 100 degrees in Upstate New York later this week, the National Weather Service said. “Thursday will be the hottest day of the week, with heat indexes of 95 to 100 expected,” the weather service said.
syr.edu
Johnny Gee’s Travels To Northeast Jazz and Wine Festival
COLE KIRST: “John H. Giles Sr. does all the cooking. With over thirty years of experience Giles takes pride in smoked ribs and chicken. Though his name is the brand he cannot function without Joyce Burwell.”. JOYCE BURWELL: “I basically just fry his wings, and his fish and his...
Rock band cancels Syracuse concert hours before showtime, but no one can say why
English rock band The Cult unexpectedly cancelled their Tuesday show in Syracuse two hours before it was supposed to start, and fans are still wondering why. The Cult was supposed to play at The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater as part of their “We Own the Night” tour with Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, but ticketholders received an email from Ticketmaster a few hours before the show informing them the concert was postponed. No make-up date has yet been scheduled.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
waer.org
McMahon agrees to Southside housing development in return for vote on aquarium
A new Onondaga County-funded housing initiative on Syracuse’s Southside will serve to help a community dealing with a severe housing shortage. But it seems the investment was orchestrated, in part, as leverage to get another vote in favor of the aquarium. Syracuse’s Southside has vacant houses and unused lots...
Aquarium can help make CNY a place to visit for a week, not a weekend (Guest Opinion by Rick Destito)
Rick Destito, of Syracuse, is owner of The Gear Factory on the city’s West Side. Since being in my early 20s, traveling a lot around the country first by myself and then later on with my wife and kids, I have seen a lot of places and experienced what feels like many different worlds. I’m excited about exploring, reading about, and studying different places, trying to understand how they work. This is also how I learned how great of a place Central New York is and how many untapped opportunities there are for growth in so many ways.
Amtrak stops service through Syracuse due to potential building collapse near tracks in Albany
Syracuse, N.Y. — Amtrak halted trains Friday traveling across Upstate New York — including Syracuse — because the exterior wall of a warehouse in Albany near its tracks has partially collapsed. The closure stopped all service west from Albany, Amtrack officials announced Friday. They did not say...
localsyr.com
WATCH: Black bear spotted in Cincinnatus
(WSYR-TV) — A black bear seemed to have lost its bearings and wound up in a yard in Cincinnatus on Friday, July 29. The video of the bear was sent to NewsChannel 9 by viewer Ed Lewis. His doorbell camera caught the bear walking across his yard on State Route 41 around 7:30 p.m. before it trotted off.
iheartoswego.com
Daniel Bruce Griffin – July 30, 2022
Daniel Bruce Griffin, 51, of Minetto passed away on July 30, 2022, after a hard fight against cancer, with his wife and three daughters by his side. Born in Potsdam, New York, he was the son of Dennis and Elizabeth Anne (Olmsted) Griffin. Dan was married to his best friend, Sharon Deshaies, for 28 years. They made Minetto their home, where they raised three strong, intelligent daughters.
NY State Fair Adds Rock Hall of Famer and Band With Albany Connection!
The New York State Fair continues to add to the line up of entertainment for 2022! So far a variety of artists have been announced including Foreigner, TLC, Country musician Riley Green and Herman's Hermits, to name a few. There are 32 artists currently scheduled to perform this year at...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse police respond to shots fired on Syracuse's west side
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police responded to a report of shots fired just after 11 P.M. Saturday night in the area of Grace St. and Massena St. Upon arrival, Officers located several casings on the scene. A residence and vehicle were also found to have been struck by gunfire.
localsyr.com
What’s going around: August 1, 2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Here is the weekly check on the illnesses that area doctors’ offices are seeing most often.
247Sports
43K+
Followers
356K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0