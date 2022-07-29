ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Victim in New Hartford fire died

By Edward Harris, Observer-Dispatch
 4 days ago

A victim in Tuesday’s fire on Woodbury Road in New Hartford has died, the New Hartford Police Department said Friday in a statement.

Thomas Manning, 59, passed away at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, police said.

New Hartford police and firefighters responded to the structure fire at about 5:15 a.m. Tuesday after a passerby saw smoke coming from the residence and called 911, officials said.

Two occupants were removed, with a woman living there treated at a nearby hospital and released.

The fire is being investigated by New Hartford police and the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control, authorities said.

