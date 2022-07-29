VIDEO: IMSA President John Doonan on returning to Indy

Max Verstappen admits Red Bull didn’t expect to be in with a chance of victory in the Hungarian Grand Prix but praised the team for its strategic decisions. A power loss in Q3 resulted in Verstappen starting from tenth on the grid at a track where Ferrari looked strong in Friday practice, with Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc starting second and third respectively. Even with Leclerc moving into the lead ahead of George Russell by the halfway point, Verstappen climbed into the top four before a strategic error from Ferrari opened the door for the Dutchman to take the lead, passing Leclerc twice due to a spin, and cruising to victory.

