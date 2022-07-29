VIDEO: IMSA President John Doonan on returning to Indy

racer.com
Why Rossi's IMS win was one for the history books
Another milestone was reached on Saturday, as Andretti Autosport’s Jessica Mace was part of the over-the-wall pit crew that won the Indianapolis Grand Prix with Alexander Rossi. Mace, a veteran of the team’s Indy Lights and IndyCar programs, changed the right-rear tire on the No. 27 Honda which Rossi...
‘I will not be driving for Alpine next year’ - Piastri
Oscar Piastri says he will not be driving for Alpine in 2023 despite the team announcing his promotion to a Formula 1 race seat earlier today. In a remarkably similar scenario to the one involving Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing and McLaren in IndyCar, Alpine announced Piastri as Fernando Alonso’s replacement on Tuesday afternoon European time despite team principal Otmar Szafnauer admitting he believed there were contractual complications involving Piastri being linked to a switch to McLaren.
Chastain cops time penalty, drops to 27th at Indy
Ross Chastain didn’t want to be in the Turn 1 carnage on the final restart of Sunday’s race on the Indianapolis road course so he took the access road and left it to NASCAR officials to decide his fate. After initially crossing the finish line second and appearing...
Johnson, De Tullio share Sunday USF Juniors spoils at Road America
The battle for the inaugural USF Juniors Presented by Cooper Tires championship is heating up. Two more races Sunday rounded out the Fleet Farm Grand Prix of Road America, with VRD Racing teammates Nikita Johnson and Alessandro De Tullio each scoring a victory. Johnson claimed an overdue first victory during...
OPINION: A bittersweet win for Richard Childress
Under the hot Indianapolis sun on the last day of July, Tyler Reddick took Richard Childress Racing to victory lane, and yet there was a chill in the air. Reddick is set to depart the company in 18 months for 23XI Racing and Richard Childress isn’t happy. Reddick made a long-term decision about his future after Childress only picked up the 2023 option on his contract. And so, even after winning for the second time in five races, there was no putting aside hurt feelings and the post-race scene reeked of awkwardness.
SRO Motorsports America announces 2023 race schedule
SRO Motorsports Group CEO Stephane Ratel outlined the global SRO schedule for 2023 at the TotalEnergies 24 Hours of Spa. For North America, Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS will headline seven race weekends, in conjunction with its trio of GT and TC series — GT America powered by AWS, Pirelli GT4 America, and TC America powered by Skip Barber.
Alonso shares the "same ambitions and values" as Aston Martin - Stroll
Aston Martin executive chairman Lawrence Stroll says he signed Fernando Alonso to a multi-year contract because the pair share the same commitment and ambition. Alonso has been signed from Alpine to replace Sebastian Vettel, after the four-time world champion announced his retirement on Thursday. The moves come at a time when Aston is ninth in the constructors’ championship and Alonso recently turned 41, but Stroll says it is the calibre of driver that the team wanted and the Spaniard showed he was committed to the project.
Alpine promotes Piastri to 2023 race seat amid rumored McLaren interest
Alpine claims Oscar Piastri will race for the team in 2023 despite doubts over his intentions, and without comment from the young Australian. Piastri was expected to replace Fernando Alonso after the Spaniard joined Aston Martin, but earlier on Tuesday Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer admitted to the BBC there could be a dispute ahead with the Australian’s management team – including Mark Webber – believed to have spoken to McLaren about a possible switch.
INTERVIEW: Christian Craig
Monster Energy/Yamaha Star Racing racer Christian Craig addressing the Monster Energy Supercross Series press an hour after clinching the 2022 250SX West Region Supercross title:. “It doesn’t feel real,” said a rider who needed 13 years to win his first AMA Pro Racing championship. “I can tell you that. It...
Alpine learned of Alonso move via Aston Martin's announcement
Fernando Alonso told Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer he had not signed elsewhere, and the first the team found out of his departure was when Aston Martin announced it. The Spaniard has signed a multi-year deal with Aston Martin from 2023 onwards, replacing Sebastian Vettel who announced his retirement last week. But Szafnauer says he had asked Alonso if he was going to Aston after learning that talks had taken place and been assured that wasn’t the case.
Verstappen credits Red Bull strategy for unexpected win
Max Verstappen admits Red Bull didn’t expect to be in with a chance of victory in the Hungarian Grand Prix but praised the team for its strategic decisions. A power loss in Q3 resulted in Verstappen starting from tenth on the grid at a track where Ferrari looked strong in Friday practice, with Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc starting second and third respectively. Even with Leclerc moving into the lead ahead of George Russell by the halfway point, Verstappen climbed into the top four before a strategic error from Ferrari opened the door for the Dutchman to take the lead, passing Leclerc twice due to a spin, and cruising to victory.
Reddick blitzes to Indianapolis win in spite of late restart drama
The NASCAR Cup Series has a new road course conqueror. Tyler Reddick survived a wild overtime battle against Ross Chastain—who, as it turned out, was under penalty for finagling the first corner—to win Sunday’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard. Reddick’s NASCAR Cup Series victory at the 2.439-mile,...
Hungarian GP 'lost with that first stint' - Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton believes his hopes of winning the Hungarian Grand Prix were lost in the opening stint and that he had the performance to fight with Max Verstappen for victory. Qualifying issues for both Hamilton — who had a DRS failure — and Verstappen — who suffered a power loss — left them seventh and 10th, respectively, on the grid. Hamilton started on medium tires while Verstappen was on softs, with both two-stopping and ending on the opposing compound, but Hamilton feels he was on the wrong starting tire in hindsight.
VeeKay on the clock for 2023 IndyCar contact talks
After months of waiting, young IndyCar star Rinus VeeKay has reached August 1, the first day he’s allowed to negotiate with teams to determine where he’ll drive in 2023 and beyond. The Dutchman went into the final year of his contract with Ed Carpenter Racing with the full...
Sargeant to make FP1 debut for Williams in Austin
Williams young driver Logan Sargeant will make his FP1 debut at the United States Grand Prix in October, the team has confirmed. The Floridian is currently third in the Formula 2 championship after impressing with two feature race wins so far this season, and is the leading rookie in the series.
Hyman, Tavella take FR Americas wins at NJMP
Raoul Hyman continued his charge in the 2022 Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda (FR Americas) season by winning the opening round at New Jersey Motorsports Park (NJMP) on Saturday afternoon. Marking his seventh win on the season in the No. 27 Bethesda Holdings Limited / Solomon Capital Enterprises / Oaklands / Kinross Ligier JS F3, Hyman set a blistering pace in race 1 to take the victory with a 10.831s margin.
Iron Dames become first all-female class winners at Spa 24Hr, AMG Team AKKODIS wins overall
Rahel Frey, Sarah Bovy, Michelle Gatting, and Doriane Pin in the No. 83 Iron Dames Ferrari 488 GT3 became the first all-female lineup to win their class at the 24 Hours of Spa, one of the world’s most competitive GT3 races. The team dominated the second half of the race and crossed the checkered flag with a three-lap lead in the Gold Cup class.
Honda to continue Red Bull support until end of 2025
Honda will continue to provide technical support to Red Bull until the end of the 2025 season, despite its withdrawal from Formula 1. Red Bull was supplied by Honda until the end of last year, winning the drivers’ championship with Max Verstappen before the Japanese manufacturer withdrew to focus on carbon-neutral goals. Red Bull then took over the power unit’s IP and started its own power unit department, with Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) providing technical assistance for this year as part of the transition.
Front Row drops Pocono penalty appeal
Front Row Motorsports has withdrawn its appeal of the L2-level penalty that was issued to the No.34 team of Michael McDowell. McDowell’s car was one of two NASCAR took after Pocono for further inspection at the R&D Center. It was there that the infraction was found. NASCAR officials docked...
Leclerc 'made it clear' he was against Ferrari strategy
Charles Leclerc says he “made it clear” he did not want to make an early pit stop to switch to the hard tire as he saw another strategic error cost him in the Hungarian Grand Prix. Starting third, Leclerc had managed to jump team-mate Carlos Sainz by running...
