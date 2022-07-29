ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Best of Columbus 2022: Mike DeWine’s Excuse, Jeff Edwards’ Downtown Takeover and More

By Subscribe
columbusmonthly.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.columbusmonthly.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIZ

Perry Co. Fair Steer Under Quarantine

The Grand Champion Steer from the Perry County Fair is under quarantine. A spokesman for the Ohio Department of Agriculture said the steer tested positive for drugs and the case has now been referred to the Agriculture Department’s Enforcement Division for investigation. Bryan Levin with the Agriculture Department said...
PERRY COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Developer continues to 'Thrive' with help of brownfield grants

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio — Columbus native Joel Lilly is the principal and CFO of Thrive Companies, a mixed-use developer with a focus on Brownfield sites, or land that has previously been developed but is not currently in use. Grandview Crossing as one of its success stories. The development sits...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Lantern

LGBTQ-owned local businesses in Columbus

Outside patio of lesbian bar Slammers, painted with the LGBTQ rainbow flag. Credit: Courtesy of Slammers. Columbus has proven itself as a great city for members of the LGBTQ community to visit or call home. Because of this, many of the best spots Columbus has to offer are LGBTQ-owned.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Westerville, OH
City
Delaware, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
104.5 KDAT

Joe Walsh Reunites James Gang for Concert

Joe Walsh has revealed the lineup for his sixth annual VetsAid charity concert, and this year's lineup includes a newly reunited James Gang. Walsh first played with the band in 1968. The performance will include Jimmy Fox and Dale Peters, who rounded out the trio with Walsh on 1970's classic James Gang Rides Again.
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

Park to host annual fest

The Delaware Vintage & Artisan Festival will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, at Boardman Arts Park. This year’s event will feature antiques, vintage decor, clothing and jewelry, art, artisan crafts, food trucks, and a vintage car show. In addition, the Humane Society of Delaware County will bring dogs available for adoption.
DELAWARE, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ulysses S. Grant
Person
Mike Dewine
Person
Donald Trump
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Vanessa and Michael Grandison

July 31, 2021 | Cleveland residents Vanessa (Gibson) and Michael Grandison traveled to Columbus to be married by Michael’s father, pastor Bradley Grandison, in a ceremony that included other family members and friends. Vanessa’s grandfather, himself a reverend, gave a pastoral message and prayer; her college professor and gospel choir director played piano before Vanessa’s processional, and close friends of the couple performed musical selections during the ceremony. The celebratory song continued at the reception, in fact, when members of Vanessa’s sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, serenaded her.
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

NW 33 Innovation COG To Meet Wednesday

MARYSVILLE – The NW 33 Innovation Corridor Council of Governments will conduct its regular bi-monthly meeting Wednesday at 3 p.m. in the Council Chambers in Marysville City Hall, 209 S. Main St. On the agenda will be a discussion of the 2022 Business Impact Breakfast, reports regarding staff updates,...
MARYSVILLE, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Trip planned to German Village Aug. 5

A bus trip is being planned from Mayfield Heights to tour German Village in Columbus from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 5. Cost is $47 per person. For more information, visit bit.ly/3RLVwfr.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Columbus#Columbus City Schools#Hobbies#Wall Street#Den#The Board Of Education#Republican
The Lima News

Local schools incorporating Bible-based character education

LIMA - LifeWise Academy had its origins in 2018 in Van Wert, Ohio. It was there that “Released Time Religious Instruction” was reinvented. Seventy years ago, the U.S. Supreme Court decision Zorach v. Clauson determined that the practice of “Released Time Religious Instruction” was constitutional and therefore legal in all states. Justice William O. Douglas wrote for the majority in a 6-3 decision Of Zorach v. Clauson in 1952:
VAN WERT, OH
wnewsj.com

Man suspected in local, Ohio thefts jailed

A suspect has been arrested in relation to a rash of thefts around Ohio, including some in Clinton County. Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. stated Tuesday that the person in photos provided to the News Journal on July 28 has been identified, and he is in custody in the Franklin County Jail.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Missing children from Columbus’ west side found safe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two children are reported missing Monday from the west side of Columbus have been found safe. Cecilia Montgomery, 9, had been last seen Monday leaving her home near Gimbles Street walking a small, brown Yorkie. Miracle Montgomery, 11, had been last seen Monday leaving her home on Gimble Drive walking a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
columbusmonthly.com

Columbus Monthly’s Best of Columbus 2022: Readers’ Poll

We asked, and you answered. Here are 98 top picks from Columbus Monthly readers, from barbecue and breakfast to fashion and furniture. We asked, and you answered. Here are 98 top picks from Columbus Monthly readers, from barbecue and breakfast to fashion and furniture. FOOD & DRINK. Best African Restaurant.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

She Serves: Meet the leader commanding military operation in Columbus with global outreach

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Walking through Mission Park, Brigadier General Gail Atkins is among the platforms and vehicles representing the work of the post she will now command – The Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Land & Maritime and Defense Supply Center Columbus (DSCC), which takes care of the supply chain for the entire Department of Defense. It’s been called ‘Triple A for tanks.’
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Johnnie’s Tavern Is The Best Kept Secret In Columbus

Over the river, through the woods, and across the railroad tracks, you’ll find an unassuming bar called Johnnie’s Tavern. This spot has long been hailed by locals as one of the best dive bars in the city, and for good reason. The tavern is older. There are no...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy