Virginia State

Leahy discharged from rehab center following hip surgeries

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy on Friday was discharged from a rehabilitation center following his second surgery to help repair a broken hip, his office said.

Leahy, 82, fell and broke his hip last month in his Virginia home. He underwent hip-replacement surgery June 30 at a Washington-area hospital. He was then moved to a rehabilitation center. An additional operation was done July 20.

He and his wife, Marcelle, returned to the home Friday.

“He, Marcelle and his medical team are pleased with the progress that he has made after two surgeries related to his hip replacement,” Leahy’s office said in a statement.

Leahy plans to return to the Senate next week. On his way home, he went to the Capitol to sign a newly passed bill that would boost the semiconductor industry and scientific research. As President Pro Tempore of the Senate, his signature is required, along with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s, before the bill can be sent to President Joe Biden.

Leahy, the longest serving member of the U.S. Senate, is not seeking reelection in November. When Leahy’s current term expires in January 2023, he will have served for 48 years in the Senate.

CNET

Marijuana Laws in Every State: Is Pot Legal in Your State?

Washington, DC, residents can now self-certify for medical marijuana without the need for a doctor's note. The DC Council approved a measure in early July, paving the way for adults to verify their medical need for cannabis starting July 7 through the city's Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration website. While city-issued...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Federal court denies Noem's Mount Rushmore fireworks appeal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Wednesday dismissed an appeal from South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem in her lawsuit that attempted to overturn the National Park Service’s denial of the state’s application to hold a fireworks display at Mount Rushmore to celebrate 2021′s Independence Day. The Eighth Circuit of Appeals found that South Dakota’s objections to the Park Service’s decision were moot because it was in the past and the federal government was within its rights to deny the state from shooting off fireworks at the national memorial. “The bottom line is that we cannot change...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Bill would not turn current semi-automatic weapon owners into felons

CLAIM: A congressional bill to ban certain semi-automatic weapons would “turn 150 million Americans into felons overnight.”. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The bill would only affect future firearm transactions. People who already lawfully own such weapons when the bill passes would be allowed to keep them, legal experts confirmed. The claim that 150 million Americans would be affected by the restrictions is also not supported by evidence.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Man leaves S Carolina death row as firing squad trial starts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina inmate who killed four people in two states is off death row after a federal appeals court ruled the judge who sentenced him to die nearly two decades ago did not consider his abusive childhood or mental illness. The ruling last week means the number of prisoners on South Carolina’s death row has been cut nearly in half since the start of 2011, when the state carried out its last execution. Whether the state can begin putting inmates to death again may be determined this week at a trial in Columbia where lawyers for several death row prisoners are arguing the electric chair - as well as the newly established, but so far unused, firing squad - are cruel and unusual punishments. Only three inmates in the U.S., all in Utah, have died by firing squad since 1977 and 19 have been electrocuted this century.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Associated Press

Arizona official refutes review that counted 282 dead voters

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Monday his investigators found just one dead voter after thoroughly reviewing findings from a partisan review of the 2020 election that alleged 282 ballots were cast in the name of someone who had died. The finding by the Republican attorney general, who is running for U.S. Senate in Tuesday’s primary, further discredits the review conducted last year. The review was led by an inexperienced firm, Cyber Ninjas, and conducted largely by supporters of Donald Trump who falsely believe the election was stolen from him. “Our agents investigated all individuals that...
ARIZONA STATE
NPR

Nursing homes are suing friends and family to collect on patients' bills

So many Americans have medical debt that many are ending up in court as hospitals and doctors' offices sue patients. But nursing homes, they are going one step further. They're suing the friends and relatives of residents who don't pay their bills. NPR and our partner, Kaiser Health News, have been looking into this dark corner of America's health care debt crisis. And joining me to talk about this is Noam Levey, senior correspondent with Kaiser Health News. Hey there.
ROCHESTER, NY
