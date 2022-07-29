Salem man killed while walking on I-5

A Salem man was struck and killed by a van while walking on Interstate 5 in Linn County early Friday morning.

According to Oregon State Police, a Washington man was driving southbound on the highway south of Albany around midnight when he struck Charles Dwayne Hatfield, 45.

Investigators said Hatfield was on the roadway in the lane of travel.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials with the state police said the operator of the van remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation, which remains ongoing.

