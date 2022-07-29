ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverbank, CA

A reassuring, adults-in-the-room display of leadership in Riverbank

By Garth Stapley
The Modesto Bee
 4 days ago

Let’s hear a round of applause for the Riverbank City Council, whose members showed courage in standing up to ill-informed neighbors opposing a future senior housing complex.

Many Sterling Ridge residents three months ago had bullied a 4-1 majority of the city’s planning commissioners into voting against the project based on unfounded fears. It was a classic case of NIMBY (not-in-my-back-yard) opposition despite a dire shortage of housing options for seniors in Riverbank and the entire region.

Fortunately, the council on Tuesday assumed the role of adults in the room with a unanimous 5-0 reversal, allowing the Pocket Avenue complex to proceed. Mayor Richard O’Brien deserves credit for his display of sensitive politicking skills, assuring neighbors (who were calm and respectful, I might add) they had been seen and heard while declining to bow to their self-serving demands.

“This creates more opportunities for people who need it in our community,” said Councilwoman Rachel Hernandez. Her colleagues cited numerous other reasons to support a vulnerable segment of our population. They recognized the need to counter all forces leading to the scourge of homelessness.

Well done, Riverbank council. It’s not easy telling those who may have helped put you in office that they were wrong on this one. You proved that reason and right can prevail.

That’s leadership.

