ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Casper Fermentables opens new cafe and makes case for Best Bagel in Austin

By Matthew Odam, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cdx07_0gxoAtNh00

The best thing I ate this week comes from my new favorite neighborhood(ish) spot.

I love finding a new, great bagel. But I really love landing on a new spot where I can be a regular. I found both at Casper Fermentables .

Since moving to a neighborhood in Southwest Austin, an area of town in need of more locally owned restaurants, I have bounced around in hopes of finding a place where I could go for a reliable sandwich and salad. Or bagel and turmeric kraut in the case of Casper Fermentables.

The cafe and bakery opened in June at 4715 S. Lamar Blvd. #101A (former Funkadelic space near the Toney Burger Activity Center), but Ben Hollander started the farmers market and boutique grocery staple in 2016 selling kombucha, kimchi and fermented vegetables that were staples in his childhood home. Hollander’s mother was a chef in Korea before moving to Maryland, where Hollander was born and raised.

Hollander studied microbiology at the University of Texas and has worked in Austin restaurants for most of the last 10 years, with stints at Launderette, Juniper and LeRoy & Lewis. His love of fermentation and his love for a woman led to the expansion of his business beyond kombucha and kimchi when Hollander partnered with Phoebe Railenau, his former LeRoy & Lewis co-worker and now wife.

Railenau, like Hollander’s father, is Jewish and spent much of her career managing educational and culinary farms and perfecting her sourdough bread. Sourdough is the basis for Casper’s Montreal-style bagels that are fermented for four days before being hand rolled, shaped, boiled and baked on wooden boards at the bakery/cafe.

The result of the process is a bagel that is thinner but denser, and more flavorful and tearable (tricky homonym when discussing food) than the puffed-up New York-style bagels generally found in Austin.

Though Casper sells a half dozen bagels, I can’t seem to get off the everything bagel, with its pronounced garlic flavor leading the way, trailed by poppy and sesame seeds (though no caraway).

I’ve ordered the bagel toasted at least four times in the last couple of weeks, usually topped with a creamy, minerally egg salad laced with fresh dill. The tuna salad is equally as good, and I took home a jar of the turmeric kraut, which has provided a buzzy, crunchy zing to salads and sandwiches at home. But I can’t seem to get off the egg salad on toasted everything. I will, eventually. And I’ll report back.

Casper Fermentables is open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with plans to add Wednesday service. They also have teased a Wednesday night pizza pop-up starting sometime in August.

And we thank you for your support

If you wanna know what's happening in the Austin restaurant scene, at city hall, in the real estate market, around town, inside the Texas State Capitol and on the fields and courts of the Texas Longhorns, please subscribe to the Austin-American Statesman and Austin360 . You can know everything that's going on in your community for less than it costs to take the MoPac Expressway during rush hour.

And, and, and ...

If you like this newsletter, please share it with friends and family. And if this was forwarded to you and you'd like to sign up to get it each week, you can do that here .

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Casper Fermentables opens new cafe and makes case for Best Bagel in Austin

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

Ask Eater: Where Can I Find Prime Rib in Austin?

Dear Eater — I am and have been on the hunt for quite some time for one of those old-school slabs of prime rib. Not a prime rib sandwich, not a prime rib taco, but a thick medium-rare slab of prime rib and a baked potato...maybe a salad bar.
AUSTIN, TX
cw39.com

Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Staples, TX
State
Maryland State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
Austin, TX
Restaurants
City
Austin, TX
Fast Casual

Kona Grill opens ghost kitchen

The One Group Hospitality Inc., which owns Kona Grill and Bao Yum, is opening a delivery and carry-out only location in Austin through its partnership with Reef Kitchens, an operator of virtual restaurants, logistics and proximity hubs in North America. "This is the first time The One Group is partnering...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock location of Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar opening planned Sept. 13

The first Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar location in Round Rock will open in September, according to the company. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar will open to the public in Round Rock on Sept. 13, according to a company representative. A former Mellow Mushroom location at 2600 N. I-35 is being renovated to accommodate the cocktail bar and restaurant. In November, representatives of Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar told Community Impact Newspaper there were too many factors at play to state when construction will start or finish, estimating that the restaurant would open in the spring.
ROUND ROCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Texas Longhorns#Bagel#Food Drink#The University Of Texas#Leroy Lewis#Jewish
KVUE

Austin crawls to No. 4 spot in ranking of buggiest U.S. cities

(CultureMap Austin) There’s some buzz going around Texas: Houston may not be the buggiest city. Thumbtack, a home management app that connects owners with service providers, took note of its bug-related service requests, and ranked Austin the fourth buggiest city in the United States, followed by Houston at No. 5. Dallas made the top slot, if you can call that making it.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Austin is repelling rain; other cities attracting it — UT study discovers

If you've ever seen rain on radar moving towards a city suddenly split in two, as if something was blocking the rain from reaching the city, you may have joked about a forcefield being responsible. That joke may actually be the truth. A recent study done by researchers with the University of Texas found cities are capable of repelling rain.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KVUE

John Aielli, longtime Austin radio host, dies at 76

AUSTIN, Texas — John Aielli, an Austin icon and longtime local radio host, has died. He was 76. Austin stations KUT and KUTX said that Aielli died early Sunday morning. KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman reported that Aielli suffered several health setbacks in recent years, including a heart attack in 2012 and a stroke most recently in 2020. Following the recent stroke, he stepped back from his regular on-air duties.
AUSTIN, TX
roundtherocktx.com

Save the Date for the Round Rock Chalk Walk Arts Festival

SAVE THE DATE FOR ARTS FUN: We’re looking forward to celebrating creativity and community with you at this year’s Round Rock Chalk Walk Arts Festival in October. Visit our official festival website for more info, plus you can find our online applications for vendor/performer/chalk muralist/sponsorship: www.chalkwalk.org.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Austonia

From the Capitol to now: Austin's tallest towers through the years

Austin’s friendly and magnetic personality shines through in the architecture that’s been a long time in the making. It’s not the high rises of Manhattan or the blend of Victorian and modern architecture seen in San Francisco, but we have a mix of charming, sleek and tall. Of course, being the tallest in any region is one of the main bragging rights, so we rounded up a list of some of the buildings with impressive heights over the years. As coming towers make their entry to downtown, the Domain and other booming areas, here’s a look back at where it all began. (Earl McGehee/CC)
AUSTIN, TX
soulciti.com

Parting is Such Sweet Sorrow: Cranky Granny’s Forced Out of The Domain.

Almost two years after Sianni Dean, owner of Cranky Granny’s Sweet Rolls, made the decision to move from her hometown of New Jersey, her business is about to undergo another big move. The storefront located in The Domain received a 30-day Notice to Vacate on July 8, 2022, after being at that location since May 2021.
AUSTIN, TX
fox26houston.com

University of Texas Tower Shooting: 2022 marks 56 years

AUSTIN, Texas - August 1, 2022 marks 56 years since the warm Austin morning when just before noon 25-year-old engineering student and former marine Charles Whitman took an elevator to the top of The University of Texas Tower and killed 16 people including an unborn child, and injured 31 others in the span of 96 minutes.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Water capacity to remain above drought stage 2 trigger, LCRA predicts

HUTTO, Texas - With Hutto now in Stage 3 restrictions, attaching a sprinkler to a hose is no longer allowed. The option of watering from a handheld hose remains, but is limited under the new restrictions. This means a dry August and dry yard for homeowners like Thomas Elam. "I...
HUTTO, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
487K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy