Casper Fermentables opens new cafe and makes case for Best Bagel in Austin

The best thing I ate this week comes from my new favorite neighborhood(ish) spot.

I love finding a new, great bagel. But I really love landing on a new spot where I can be a regular. I found both at Casper Fermentables .

Since moving to a neighborhood in Southwest Austin, an area of town in need of more locally owned restaurants, I have bounced around in hopes of finding a place where I could go for a reliable sandwich and salad. Or bagel and turmeric kraut in the case of Casper Fermentables.

The cafe and bakery opened in June at 4715 S. Lamar Blvd. #101A (former Funkadelic space near the Toney Burger Activity Center), but Ben Hollander started the farmers market and boutique grocery staple in 2016 selling kombucha, kimchi and fermented vegetables that were staples in his childhood home. Hollander’s mother was a chef in Korea before moving to Maryland, where Hollander was born and raised.

Hollander studied microbiology at the University of Texas and has worked in Austin restaurants for most of the last 10 years, with stints at Launderette, Juniper and LeRoy & Lewis. His love of fermentation and his love for a woman led to the expansion of his business beyond kombucha and kimchi when Hollander partnered with Phoebe Railenau, his former LeRoy & Lewis co-worker and now wife.

Railenau, like Hollander’s father, is Jewish and spent much of her career managing educational and culinary farms and perfecting her sourdough bread. Sourdough is the basis for Casper’s Montreal-style bagels that are fermented for four days before being hand rolled, shaped, boiled and baked on wooden boards at the bakery/cafe.

The result of the process is a bagel that is thinner but denser, and more flavorful and tearable (tricky homonym when discussing food) than the puffed-up New York-style bagels generally found in Austin.

Though Casper sells a half dozen bagels, I can’t seem to get off the everything bagel, with its pronounced garlic flavor leading the way, trailed by poppy and sesame seeds (though no caraway).

I’ve ordered the bagel toasted at least four times in the last couple of weeks, usually topped with a creamy, minerally egg salad laced with fresh dill. The tuna salad is equally as good, and I took home a jar of the turmeric kraut, which has provided a buzzy, crunchy zing to salads and sandwiches at home. But I can’t seem to get off the egg salad on toasted everything. I will, eventually. And I’ll report back.

Casper Fermentables is open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with plans to add Wednesday service. They also have teased a Wednesday night pizza pop-up starting sometime in August.

And we thank you for your support

If you wanna know what's happening in the Austin restaurant scene, at city hall, in the real estate market, around town, inside the Texas State Capitol and on the fields and courts of the Texas Longhorns, please subscribe to the Austin-American Statesman and Austin360 . You can know everything that's going on in your community for less than it costs to take the MoPac Expressway during rush hour.

And, and, and ...

If you like this newsletter, please share it with friends and family. And if this was forwarded to you and you'd like to sign up to get it each week, you can do that here .

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Casper Fermentables opens new cafe and makes case for Best Bagel in Austin