Ninth Wonder to be ECSU artist-in-residence

Patrick Douthit, a Grammy Award-winning hip hop producer known as 9th Wonder, has been named artist-in-residence at Elizabeth City State University.

9th Wonder has worked with some of the best-known artists in hip hop and R&B, including Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Destiny’s Child, Jay-Z, Drake, Rapsody, Erykah Badu and Ludacris.

Plans are for 9th Wonder to teach a class during the fall 2022 and spring 2023 semesters and to fulfill other professional roles, including facilitating a hip hop symposium.

“We are thrilled to have such a creative, accomplished, and inspirational artist join ECSU for the school year,” ECSU Provost Farrah Ward said during a news conference Thursday afternoon at which the appointment was announced. “Our students are going to love having 9th Wonder on campus, and we’re excited to have him lead our new Hip Hop Symposium and share his expertise and talent with the university.”

Ward said 9th Wonder’s appointment as ECSU’s artist-in-residence was based on his “exceptional creative and innovative accomplishments.”

In 2010, 9th Wonder joined the Executive Committee for Hip-Hop and Rap at the National Museum of African American History and Culture at the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C., according to a press release from the university.

He was inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame in October 2019.

An interesting connection between 9th Wonder and ECSU is that both he and Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon are natives of Winston-Salem.

Dixon cited that connection during the news conference Thursday.

So did 9th Wonder.

He said he appreciates being called upon “by a home girl from my hometown.”

“It is important for our children to know where we come from,” he said, noting that hip hop is a gateway to jazz and spirituals.

“I’m an HBCU kid just like you guys,” he said, referring to students at ECSU who attend historically black colleges or universities.

He said he is looking forward to ECSU homecoming this fall.

“Thank you everyone involved for bringing me down,” he said.