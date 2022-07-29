Two hospitalized after serious crash near Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Youngstown

www.wfmj.com
explore venango
Teen Seriously Injured After Crashing into Tree
GREENE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area teen was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash last week. (Photo courtesy of Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.) According to Mercer-based State Police, on July 25 around 5:46 p.m., a 17-year-old male from Greenville was driving a 2007 Toyota Corolla south on West Jamestown Road in Greene Township, Mercer County.
WFMJ.com
Coroner identifies victim of shooting on Youngstown's South Side
The Mahoning County Coroner has released the name of a man shot to death on Youngstown's South Side over the weekend as 46-year-old Daniel Peek. The suspect in the case, 45-year-old John Morgan, remains held in the Mahoning County jail on a $1 million bond. Morgan was arraigned in Youngstown...
WFMJ.com
Police, deputies investigate Tippecanoe Road home break-in
People who drive a busy road that runs along the Canfield/Boardman may have spotted some law enforcement activity Tuesday morning and wondered what was going on. Cruisers from Boardman, Youngstown, and the Mahoning County Sheriff were parked in front of a home along Tippecanoe Road, just south of Canfield Road.
OSHP: Elderly man dead after 3-vehicle crash in Perry Township
A three-vehicle crash left an elderly man dead Sunday afternoon, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
Driver sent to hospital after crash off 422 Sunday
A driver was sent to the hospital with injuries after a crash just off of 422 on Sunday.
Suspect in West Side Youngstown murder arraigned
Robert Weaver, 37, was arraigned in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Tuesday on a charge of murder for the Feb. 21 shooting death of 22-year-old Lamar Reed.
explore venango
Police Release Details: Man Swerves to Miss Deer, Crashes Into Tree
SANDY LAKE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Utica man escaped injuries after he swerved to miss a deer and crashed his SUV. According to Mercer-based State Police, 61-year-old Daniel M. Schmidt, was traveling north on Glenn School Road in Sandy Lake Township, Mercer County, on July 4 around 11:37 p.m. when the accident happened.
Several injured after crash in Warren
The crash happened just before 2 p.m. at the intersection of North River Rd NW and North Park Avenue.
OSHP: Man dead after 3-vehicle crash in Stark County
STARK COUNTY, Ohio — A 79-year-old man is dead after a three-vehicle crash took place in Stark County on Sunday afternoon. According to the Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash took place on SR 172 (Lincoln Way) in Perry Township. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top...
WFMJ.com
Arrest warrant issued for Youngstown woman accused of vandalizing Trumbull Courthouse
A Trumbull County Judge has issued a warrant for the arrest of a Youngstown woman accused of smashing windows in the Trumbull County Court House. Issued by common pleas court Judge Peter Kontos, Joanna McCane, 43, failed to appear in his court Monday for a hearing on an indictment charging her with one count of vandalism.
Man struck, killed while changing tire along Interstate 80
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was struck and killed along I-80 in Mercer County on Sunday morning.State Troopers say Daniel Lee Leinen was changing his driver's side rear tire along the shoulder near the Grove City exit when he was struck by a vehicle.Leinen was pronounced dead at the scene.Right now, there's no word on any charges.
Passenger dies following crash on I-65 near Madison
Police say the 56-year-old driver of a Dodge Journey told officers that a white or silver vehicle attempted to switch into his lane and hit the right front tire of his SUV. The Journey became disabled, while the other vehicle kept going.
Man charged with shooting at brother in Youngstown
A Clarencedale Avenue man was arraigned Monday in municipal court on charges he shot at his brother.
Police investigating accident in East Liverpool
The accident is just outside East Liverpool city limits.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
East Deer man bathing in Allegheny River found dead
An East Deer man who went bathing in the Allegheny River on Friday was found dead in the water two days later, according to police. Arnold police Chief Eric Doutt identified the man as Addam Roe, 28, of Sherman Street in East Deer. A boater found Roe’s body floating in...
WFMJ.com
Man changing tire struck, killed on I-80 in Mercer County
One person has been killed at a crash on I-80 Westbound in Mercer County early Sunday. According to PennDOT, I-80 WB was closed between the Barkeyville/Franklin Oil City interchange and the Grove City/Sandy Lake Intersection. A call went out to First Responders in Pine Township at around 4:45 am when...
Gun battle outside apartment building in West Akron leaves 2 women wounded
AKRON, Ohio — Two women were wounded Saturday after a man and woman exchanged gunfire outside an apartment building in West Akron, police say. A male suspect, Jason Turkovich, 39, has been arrested and is charged with three counts of felonious assault. Police say more charges likely will be filed against Turkovich.
WFMJ.com
Suspect jailed after homicide on Youngstown's south side
A suspect is in custody after a homicide that took place on Youngstown's South Side Sunday afternoon. John Morgan, 45, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a murder charge shortly after the incident. Youngstown Police were dispatched to a home on East Florida Avenue around noon in reference...
beavercountyradio.com
State Police Identify Trooper That Was Shot in Aliquippa Friday Morning
(Aliquippa, Pa.) The Pennsylvania State Police released the name of the Pa State Trooper who was shot in the leg while on patrol early Friday morning. State Police said via release that Troopers Jonnie Schooley and Shawn Palmer responded to a disturbance just after midnight while on patrol at the Franklin Avenue Mini Mart.
Man flown to hospital after hitting deer with motorcycle in Butler County
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was flown to a hospital after he hit a deer while driving his motorcycle in Butler County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 34-year-old Jay Vinroe was driving eastbound on W. Brewster Road in Center Township around 9:19 p.m. on July 28 when he hit the deer.
