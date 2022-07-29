Minnesota Man Sentenced to Prison for COVID Relief Fraud

y105fm.com
Minnesota Man Robs Pizza Shop, Charges At Police With Ax
Here is a scary story with a sad ending: a man wielding an ax caused havoc in Rochester over the weekend. Rochester, Minnesota is just about four hours from the Twin Ports. It has been a very intense summer for crime in Minnesota. In late July, a shooting happened in the Twin Cities, near Target Field. The crime left one dead and two injured after a fight broke out in a local business and then moved into the street.
Here Are The Most Crime Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
Pilot Arrested After Plane Crash in Minnesota
Sturgeon Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - Officials in east-central Minnesota are reporting the arrest of a pilot following a plane crash Friday evening. According to the Pine County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a 911 call around 6:30 PM that indicated an airplane had crashed along a rural road about 5 miles east of the town of Sturgeon Lake. A news release says the Sheriff's Office also received reports that the pilot was possibly intoxicated.
kdal610.com
Three Injuries In Duluth Hit And Run
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The driver of a vehicle that injured three people in an early Saturday hit and run has been arrested. Duluth Police say officers were called to the 500 block of East 4th Street at 12:15 a-m and found three people with various injuries after being hit by a vehicle that left the scene.
Emergency Drills Planned for SE Minnesota Nuclear Plant
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)- Emergency responders from agencies in Minnesota and Wisconsin plan to conduct emergency response drills at the Prairie Island Nuclear Generating Plant near Red Wing Tuesday. An advisory from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety says the agency will lead the simulated emergency that involves 20...
2 Minnesota Men Sent to Federal Prison For Illegal Gun Purchases
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two Minnesota men have been sent to federal prison for their participation in a "straw buyer" scheme to supply guns to people who are prohibited from owning or possessing firearms. The US Attorney's Office for Minnesota says 23-year-old Geryiell Walker and 32-year-old Jeffrey Jackson worked...
WEAU-TV 13
UPDATE: Teen dead, 4 others hurt in St. Croix County stabbings
TOWN OF SOMERSET, Wis. (WEAU) - A 52-year-old man from Prior Lake, Minnesota is in custody as the suspect in a series of stabbings that left one person dead in St. Croix County. Saturday afternoon the St. Croix County Sherriff’s office responded to a report that numerous people had been...
redlakenationnews.com
Trial begins for Minnesota woman who sued after being denied morning-after pill
In a case believed to be the first of its kind in the nation, an Aitkin County jury this week will decide whether the human rights of a rural Minnesota woman were violated when her local pharmacist refused to fill a prescription for emergency contraception. Andrea Anderson, a mother of...
Is It Legal To Hitchhike In Minnesota?
When I was younger, hitchhiking was a pretty common way to get around. In today's world I would be horrified if I found out one of my kids was hitching rides with strangers. I don't know if there are more weirdos these days or that we just hear about them more with all the media and internet available.
cbs3duluth.com
Iron Range standoff suspect who injured 4 officers was charged
VIRGINIA, MN-- The man involved in last Friday’s standoff is being charged with burglary and disorderly conduct after four officers sustained injuries. Friday, July 29, officers from the Virginia Police Department and St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary at a Virginia home.
Teenager dead, 4 others injured in stabbing on Apple River in Wisconsin
SOMERSET, Wis. -- A 17-year-old Minnesota boy is dead and four others are seriously injured after a stabbing on the Apple River near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border on Saturday.St. Croix County dispatch received reports of a stabbing on the Apple River upstream from Sunrise Bridge in Somerset at approximately 3:45 p.m. The victims were tubing on the river when the incident took place. One woman and three men, all in their early twenties, were taken to the hospital for treatment of their wounds, St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said.The suspect, a 52-year-old man from Minnesota, initially ran off but is now in custody. Police say he was with another group that was tubing. He did not have a knife when officers arrested him.It is unclear if the stabbing was random, the sheriff's office said, stressing it is still early in the investigation.
Here are the new Minnesota laws going into effect Aug. 1
The Minnesota House of Representatives announced the new laws that were all passed during the 2022 legislative session. Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on KARE11 July 1, 2022. Monday, Aug. 1 marks the beginning of a couple of new things, the start of a new month and the...
Minnesotan Falls Victim To Scary Kidnapping Scam
There are a lot of scams going around at any given time but this one is incredibly scary. A kidnapping scam has been reported in a city just a few hours from the Twin Ports. Like I said, there seems to be so many scams going around Minnesota and Wisconsin over the past few years. A recent scam was reported in Wisconsin, targeting residents via voicemail.
Minnesota Family Finds 100+ Goats Grazing In Their Backyard
It created quite the commotion.
Did You Know About These Weird and Crazy MN Laws?
Minnesota: where there are 10,000 lakes, where goodbyes take years, and where ranch is put on everything! We as Minnesotan’s do things a little different here, so here is a quick list of Minnesota’s weirdest laws, where some are fact and some are fiction. You cannot cross state...
Daily Telegram
Superior seeks to fill police department ranks
SUPERIOR — Superior is on the search for a few good men and women to police the city’s streets. This week, the city will start seeking applications for candidates to test for inclusion on the police and fire commission’s new certified hiring list. That’s unusual because the...
Check Out The Most Scrumptious and Unhealthiest Meal in Minnesota
You know those days when you just want to devour comfort food? Or a plate of greasy, amazing hashbrowns with a side of bacon and eggs...and biscuits and gravy? You don't always want to make that food yourself in your own kitchen so we hop in our cars (or order on our phones) and order some food on a menu that is more on the unhealthy side. But, what's the most unhealthy place and menu item to order in Minnesota? Eat This Not That did some research and actually has that answer for all of us...and for Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, and every single state in the United States.
Is Your Thermostat Making Your House Hotter Here In Minnesota?
With several more hot, humid days ahead of us in Minnesota, is your thermostat actually working to make your house... hotter?. Finding just the 'right' temperature in your home thermostat can be tricky. There are few things that will set off arguments faster among families than the temperature at which...
Penalties for repeat offenders debated
ST PAUL, Minn. — A state board is revisiting the issue of how much to penalize repeat offenders for committing a new crime while still on probation. The Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines Commission has been wrestling with the issue for more than a year, after a court found that the rules aren't being evenly applied by judges across the state.
kdal610.com
Brevator Township Stand-Off Ends With Arrest
BREVATOR TOWNSHIP, MN (KDAL) – A 34 year old man from Brevator Township was taken into custody Sunday night after a stand-off at his residence in the 3600 block of Mallard Drive. The St. Louis County Emergency Response Team was requested to assist Fond Du Lac Police around 6:30...
