Gov. visits Holton business to promote economic developments

Leadership Greater Topeka accepting nominations for 2023 class
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Leadership Greater Topeka announced on Monday it is now accepting nominations for its class of 2023. Topeka and Shawnee County residents are invited to nominate candidates the believe demonstrate exceptional leadership ability. “LGT is an important program for Topeka, and one that has developed and graduated...
Kansas tax collections continue to bust estimates with $586.2 million collected
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tax collections continue to bust estimates in Kansas with $586.2 million collected in July 2022. On Monday, Aug. 1, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says the state’s July tax receipt totals exceeded the estimate by $127.6 million with $586.2 million collected. “Due to my administration’s record-setting...
New partnership to bring locally grown products to Kansas food banks
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new partnership will bring locally grown products to Kansas food banks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Monday, Aug. 1, she was joined by U.S. Department of Agriculture Undersecretary Jenny Moffitt and Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam at Just Food, Lawrence’s food bank, to announce a new program to purchase and distribute locally grown, produced and processed food to food insecure residents.
Gov. visits Dodge City business to continue economic prosperity tour
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly continued her economic prosperity tour in Dodge City on Saturday. On Saturday, July 30, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she continued her statewide economic development tour in Dodge City. Here, she met with local leaders from Nor-Am Cold Storage, a freezer and production company that opened a 148,000-square-foot facility in the city in October 2020.
KDOT allows Topeka to reopen Kansas Ave. underneath Polk-Quincy
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation will allow the City of Topeka to reopen Kansas Ave. underneath I-70 where a chunk of barrier wall previously plummeted 60 feet. The Kansas Department of Transportation says on Tuesday, Aug. 2, it gave the City of Topeka the go-ahead to...
Topeka initiative offers mowing program
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka is launching an initiative to provide a backup mowing program for those living in Neighborhood Improvement Association (NIA) areas. The goal of the program is to make sure lawns can be mowed for a fixed and affordable cost, according to Gretchen Spiker, Director of Communications for the City of Topeka. “The […]
New teachers are welcomed to Junction City
New teachers in Geary USD 475 schools were welcomed during a breakfast Monday at Junction City High School. There were 119 new teachers. The event, coordinated by the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce, was sponsored by Jim Clark Chevrolet and Cloud County Community College.
Douglas Co. District Judge nomination commission meets to discuss applications
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Nomination commission for judges in Douglas Co. will meet to discuss applications submitted for two open positions in the county. Kansas Courts says the Seventh Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, to discuss completed applications for two distinct judge positions and the process for name submissions to the governor for appointment.
Former Republican joins Kansas Gov’s race as independent
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Senator Dennis Pyle hopes to be a third option for Kansans when they vote for Governor in November. Pyle, and his running mate Kathleen Garrison submitted their independent petition for Governor and Lt. Governor of Kansas at 11 a.m. Monday morning. In a release,...
Neighborhoods prepare for National Night Out
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Neighborhoods planning events for Topeka’s ‘National Night Out’ are gathering all the necessary preparations. Monday, August 1, was pick-up day, where event organizers stopped by the Safe Streets Coalition, at 2209 SW 29 St., to pick up bottled waters, gift cards, food, and other supplies from Dillons or Hy-Vee. Any participating neighborhoods also received financial assistance for other event expenses.
Text message on Kansas abortion questions sparks confusion, anger
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A text message sent to some Kansas voters Monday is being called misleading and an outright lie. The message urges people to vote yes on the so-called Value Them Both Amendment. The amendment would make clear the Kansas constitution does not grant the right to an abortion.
Former Republican submits signatures to run as Independent in Kansas gubernatorial race
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Secretary of State Office confirmed on Monday that Dennis Pyle and his running mate Kathleen Garrison have submitted an independent petition for Governor and Lt. Governor of Kansas. Pyle needed 5,000 signatures to launch his independent bid for governor in November. In a release...
Detours created for new closures as SW 45th St. project continues
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the mill and overlay project on SW 45th St. continues, detours have been created for new closures. The City of Topeka says as work progresses on the mill and overlay project on SW 45th St., all drives along the road will be closed between Colly Creek through Misty Harbor.
Advance voting closes Monday with record number of ballots cast in Shawnee County
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Advance voting ended at noon Monday at the Shawnee County Election Office with around 9,000 in-person ballots having been cast over the previous two weeks, officials said. With mail-in ballots that had arrived by Monday also counted, the number of advance voting for the Aug. 2...
Shawnee Co. Election Commissioner bracing for larger than average voter turnout
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell announced he is expecting a significant increase in voter turnout in for the primary election Tuesday, August 2nd. Howell is predicting a 38-40% voter turnout in the upcoming election. Advanced voting activity this year is far ahead of previous Gubernatorial...
Free land? How about a free house? Kansas town tries a little of everything to grow
If you’re looking for evidence of rural decay and postindustrial decline in this dusty north-central Kansas town, you can find it. The last remaining manufacturing employer, US Tower, closed its facility during the pandemic, putting about 25 local workers out of a job. On the edge of town lies a subdivision without any houses, a barren reminder of a free land program that has failed to attract much interest. In the middle of the day, the shutting of a car door echoes for blocks, bouncing between the aging two-story buildings that bracket Lincoln Avenue downtown. Many are vacant.
Kansas Stimulus Check Update ($250)
Inflation has soared 9.1% in June compared to 2021, and it is continuing on an expensive trend that's been causing negative impacts on households for a year. Though drivers seem to be finally getting some relief at the pump, gas, housing, and food prices have still been a heavy burden for many.
Stretch of westbound I-70 in Topeka to close Aug. 15
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A stretch of westbound I-70 that goes through Downtown Topeka will be completely closed later this month. The Kansas Dept. of Transportation announced Tuesday afternoon that westbound I-70 from 8th St. to Topeka Blvd. will be closed to all traffic for three weeks beginning August 15, 2022.
How Kansas got its constitution: Violence, fraudulent elections and competing governments
The latest proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution deals with abortion, and it has generated a wave of political discontent across the state. So it’s only fitting to recall, then, that the state constitution itself has its roots in the bitter days of Bleeding Kansas. Kansas produced four constitutions...
Member suspended for sending ‘disinformation’ text regarding Kansas abortion amendment
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The unknown person who sent a confusing text message encouraging voters to vote “Yes” has been suspended from the social media platform Twilio. “I can confirm that this number was suspended late yesterday, disabling their ability to continue sending text messages,” said spokesperson Cris Paden. “Twilio’s Terms of Service and Acceptable Use Policy (AUP) make clear what we expect from our customers. Based on this activity, we determined the account was in violation of our AUP, specifically prohibiting the spread of disinformation.”
