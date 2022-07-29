ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Hollywood Walk of Fame to get streetscape improvements next summer

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aGXK7_0gxo8EfD00
| Photo courtesy of Luijtenphotos/Wikimedia Commons

Streetscape improvements along the Hollywood Walk of Fame will begin next summer, Councilman Mitch O’Farrell announced Thursday.

O’Farrell, whose district includes Hollywood, said his office has been working on improvements along the famed stretch of Hollywood Boulevard for the last three years. He was aided by $7.2 million in funding from LA Metro’s Measure M Metro Active Transport (MAT) program for improvements on the street.

“Despite the challenges brought by COVID-19, we have continued to move forward, and I’m proud to share that major upgrades are on the horizon,” O’Farrell said in a statement. “The city’s partnership with Metro will bring to life beautifully designed improvements, centered around pedestrians and transit riders, to the heart of Hollywood.”

In January 2021, the MTA board approved a total of $63.1 million for several projects in the MAT program. Measure M, which was approved in November 2016, is expected to fund more than $857 million in transportation infrastructure projects over the course of 40 years.

The funding will help enhance safety and quality of life on Hollywood Boulevard, according to O’Farrell.

The improvements to the street include:

  • Converting the parking lane on Hollywood Boulevard, between Orange Drive and Gower Street, into an expanded pedestrian zone;
  • Designing a system of street furnishings, including bus shelters, transit kiosks, benches and tables and chairs for sidewalk dining;
  • Consolidating bus stops;
  • Increasing space for activities including sidewalk vending, temporary art installations, music and cultural performances.

Kathleen Rawson, president and CEO of The Hollywood Partnership, described the improvements as a “game changer.”

“The place-making infrastructure will not only enhance the pedestrian experience by providing a more pleasant environment, it will also serve as a motivating factor for reinvestment in the private properties along the street,” Rawson said. “Now is the time for bold moves in Hollywood, and this project is an example of how our local leaders can make real change in the public realm for the betterment of our community.”

O’Farrell is also working on an initiative called the Hollywood Walk of Fame Master Plan, which envisions further improvements to Hollywood Boulevard that include wider sidewalks, protected bicycle lanes, additional shade trees and pedestrian safety enhancements.

Comments / 0

Related
HeySoCal

Council committee OKs funding for Sixth Street Bridge maintenance

The Los Angeles City Council’s Public Works Committee recommended Wednesday that the council approve $706,000 to remove graffiti and provide other maintenance on the Sixth Street Bridge. The bridge, connecting Boyle Heights with the downtown Arts District, was reopened early Wednesday after yet another overnight closure — the fourth...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Things to do this week: July 29-Aug. 4

July has come and gone but if you didn’t have time to have some fun this month—though it felt more like a week—there are still a few days left to squeeze in some adventures. And if you just can’t squeeze them in this month, then start August off with a bang with one of the events on this list.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Pavarotti to receive posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Opera star Luciano Pavarotti will be honored with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced Friday. The ceremony will be held Aug. 24, and will be attended by his daughter, Cristina Pavarotti. Also on the list of speakers is Cinzia Salvioli and conductor James Conlon.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Hollywood Boulevard#Urban Construction#Orange Drive
HeySoCal

Padilla announces funding for SoCal infrastructure, housing

Sen. Alex Padilla, D-California, announced Friday that he secured millions of dollars in federal funding for 12 infrastructure and housing projects and 14 education and employment projects across California in several Senate appropriations bills, including many projects in the Southland. The bills were released by the Senate Appropriations Committee and...
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy