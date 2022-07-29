Woman accused of shooting 2 people in Portsmouth

www.13newsnow.com
Portsmouth Police investigates multiple overnight shootings, one dead
Portsmouth Police is investigating three different shooting incidents that took place throughout the city on the night of August 1, 2022.
In a 12-hour span, police say 3 men walked into hospitals with gunshot wounds from Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a third gunshot wound case of the day. A tweet from the department said a man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound around 12:20 p.m. This man is expected to live, the tweet says. There's no explanation of...
Charges dismissed for man accused of setting fire to Suffolk Tower Apartments in 2021
SUFFOLK, Va. — Authorities dismissed the charges against a man who was suspected of setting fire to the Suffolk Tower Apartments in July 2021. Herbert Boothe was facing felony charges of arson of an occupied dwelling, assault on a law enforcement officer and one misdemeanor charge of attempted sexual battery.
Man shot on Wide Street in Norfolk
Police in Norfolk are investigating a Monday morning shooting that sent one man to the hospital.
Windsor officer will not face any charges in controversial 2020 traffic stop, special prosecutor says
WINDSOR, Va. — According to a letter obtained by 13News Now, a Windsor police officer who conducted a controversial traffic stop back in 2020 will not face any criminal charges. The letter was written by Hampton Commonwealth’s Attorney Anton Bell -- the special prosecutor in the case. The...
Man who killed Bellamy Gamboa sentenced to 25 years in prison
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man who police say confessed to killing a Virginia Beach mother was sentenced to serve 25 years and 6 months in prison Tuesday. Lamont Johnson, 45, was convicted of a second-degree murder charge and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Virginia Beach man who killed ex-girlfriend in front of their kids sentenced
He faces between five and 40 years in prison on the murder charge and up to a year for each delinquency charge. Later Friday afternoon, the jury recommended he serve a 25.5-year sentence.
Portsmouth man dies following Norfolk shooting
A shooting in Norfolk late Sunday night has left a man from Portsmouth dead. Authorities responded to reports of someone with a gunshot wound around 9:05 p.m. in the 1600 block of Manson Street.
Charges dismissed temporarily for Suffolk Tower arson suspect
Charges against a man accused of setting fire to the Suffolk Tower Apartments last summer have been temporarily dismissed because he was deemed incompetent to stand trial.
Man dies after early-morning shooting in Portsmouth
Two men arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds early Tuesday morning. One of the men died, police confirmed.
PPD: Boy hurt after shooting near River Shore Road, suspect vehicle caught on camera
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on July 6, 2022. The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a boy hurt on Monday evening. According to police, it happened at 5:54 p.m. near the 4200 block...
fox5dc.com
2-year-old DC girl found dead in Virginia Beach hotel room: police
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Authorities in Virginia Beach are investigating the death of a two-year-old D.C. girl they say was found in a hotel room earlier this week as suspicious. Investigators say they made the discovery just after 3:30 a.m. Monday. The girl's mother was found with her and was hospitalized in critical condition.
Man found with fatal gunshot wound on Raintree Road in Virginia Beach
Police said they're investigating this case as a suicide.
Police investigate shooting in Calvert Square part of Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was shot in the Calvert Square part of Norfolk Monday morning, according to police. The shooting happened near the intersection of East Olney Road and Wide Street and was reported around 9:30 a.m., the Norfolk Police Department said. Police officers found a man with...
Driver killed in Portsmouth crash identified by Virginia State Police
The driver of a fatal single-vehicle crash in Portsmouth on July 15 has been identified by Virginia State Police.
Six months into Codi Bigsby search, still no trace of the 4-year-old
From massive search efforts and community vigils, to a mishandled police interrogation and felony charges lodged against Codi's father, WAVY-TV 10's investigative team has covered every new development in this case.
Missing man with amnesia found safe
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — UPDATE: Virginia Beach police said Shawn Post was found safe Monday evening. Virginia Beach police were searching for a missing, endangered man with amnesia Monday afternoon. According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, Shawn Post has short-term memory loss and confusion due to a recent...
Former Virginia teacher pleads guilty to starting fire outside neighbor's house
Forty-two-year-old Ryan Elza, former teacher in Norfolk, has plead guilty to arson and felony destruction of property.
2 men hurt in drive-by shooting on Grouper Loop in Hampton, say police
HAMPTON, Va. — Two men are hurt following a shooting in Hampton Saturday night. According to Hampton Police, the shooting happened in the first block of Grouper Loop. Someone called 911 to report a shooting around 8:31 p.m., the department said. When officers arrived, they found two men who...
Driver arrested after hour-long pursuit that started in Chesapeake
Chesapeake Police said the pursuit lasted about an hour and ten minutes. There were no injuries reported, but a police vehicle received minor damage.
