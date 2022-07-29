Riley County EMS headquarters price tag larger than anticipated

Preliminary designs of new public safety headquarters. Image courtesy Riley County

The Riley County Commission learned Thursday that the cost of a public safety headquarters has increased by $2.3 million because of inflation and a new proposed building area.

Commissioners received an update from Kile Morrison of Archimages Architecture of Lenexa on the building’s cost. The project is estimated to cost $12.3 million – up from $10.2 million — and includes site work, building construction, furniture, appliances and services.