Riley County, KS

Riley County EMS headquarters price tag larger than anticipated

By Christian Bright cbright@themercury.com
The Manhattan Mercury
 4 days ago
Preliminary designs of new public safety headquarters. Image courtesy Riley County

The Riley County Commission learned Thursday that the cost of a public safety headquarters has increased by $2.3 million because of inflation and a new proposed building area.

Commissioners received an update from Kile Morrison of Archimages Architecture of Lenexa on the building’s cost. The project is estimated to cost $12.3 million – up from $10.2 million — and includes site work, building construction, furniture, appliances and services.

KSNT News

Child found in car in Osage County later dies

OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – A two-year-old child was found unresponsive inside a vehicle in Scranton on Sunday, July 31, according to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office. The child was found at 3:40 p.m. The sheriff’s office said first responders began life-saving measures immediately, and although the child was rushed to a Topeka hospital, the 2-year-old […]
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Man’s truck stolen in Manhattan when keys left inside

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police have opened an investigation after a man’s truck with the keys left inside was stolen in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Department incident report indicates that around 3:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, officers were called to the 400 block of S 15th St in Manhattan with reports of theft.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Two-car injury accident reported in Hoyt

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency responders were dispatched to a two-car injury accident on U.S. Hwy 75 in Hoyt on Monday afternoon. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, an injury accident on 110th Rd. was reported at approximately 2:00 p.m. Officials say a northbound Buick Enclave collided with a westbound Subaru Outback. The two occupants of the Buick and the driver of the Subaru were all transported to area hospitals by Jackson County EMS.
HOYT, KS
WIBW

Four arrested in Shawnee Co. drug search

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four people were arrested following two drug searches conducted by Shawnee Co. authorities. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Courtney Crockett, 46, was arrested for possessing a weapon as a felon, and possessing opiate and hallucinogenic narcotics with intent to distribute. Angelah Brooks, 40, and Anthony Jackson, 37, were arrested for possession with intent to distribute hallucinogenic and stimulant, respectively. Travelle Gueary, 43, was arrested for marijuana possession and outstanding warrants. They have all left custody on bond.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Kansas Cold Cases: Margaret Tighe

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - No one knows what happened to Margaret Tighe after she was reportedly dropped off somewhere around Hwy. 24 and McCall road in Manhttan on Nov. 24, 1998. Gerald Schmidt was the lead investigator on the case for the Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office. “We’ve never...
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Geary County Booking Photos July 29

Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes...
ksal.com

Salina Police Log 8-1-22 – Three Thefts

Salina Police are investigating three separate thefts that have happened in the past week. Capt. Paul Forrester provided the details to KSAL News. On July 23 at 6:30 a.m., a Dragon’s Ascent video game machine was broken into at the Pilot travel stop on N. Ninth Street. A suspect placed a sticker on store cameras, removed the top panel from the game and stole $4,600.
SALINA, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report July 29

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. MATTHEW SLOAN SPOONER, 37, Manhattan, Probation Violation; Bond $750. JOSEPH CLAYTON HAWTHORNE, 19, Fort Riley, Battery on LEO; Physical contact with county or...
Little Apple Post

There will be an opportunity for a free train ride

There will be special free train rides on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 2. on the Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad. The excursion railroad will offer free rides on a first-come, first-served basis to passengers who come to the Rock Island Depot at 200 SE 5th in Abilene between 4:00 and 7:00 p.m. that day.
ksal.com

Cindy Williams Loves Leadsled

Over 2,500 chrome covered chariots are in Salina for the 42nd Annual KKOA Leadsled Spectacular in Oakdale Park this weekend. The Sundown Cruise on Thursday night down Santa Fe Ave. set the stage for another memorable year. KKOA President Jerry Titus joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra to...
SALINA, KS
The Manhattan Mercury

Manhattan, KS
