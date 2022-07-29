ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Will Smith delves into slapping episode, offers apologies

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ee1X8_0gxo7c7O00

Actor Will Smith took to Facebook Friday to finally address at length the assault and verbal outburst toward comedian Chris Rock at this year’s Oscars that resulted in Smith’s 10-year ban from Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences events.

Smith said the public had asked “a lot of fair questions that I wanted to take some time to answer.”

The first question Smith tackled was why he didn’t apologize to Rock in his acceptance speech, when Smith won the best actor award for “King Richard” less than an hour after his attack on Rock.

“I was fogged out by that point. It’s all fuzzy,” he said. “I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk, and when he is, we will reach out. I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.

“… I spent the last three months replaying and understanding the nuances and the complexities of what happened in that moment, and I’m not going to try and unpack all of that right now, but I can say to all of you that there is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment. There’s no part of me that thinks that’s the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insults,” he continued.

Smith also denied speculation that his actions were spurred by his wife Jada Pinkett Smith rolling her eyes after Rock made a joke about her appearance.

“I made a choice on my own from my own experiences, from my history with Chris. Jada had nothing to do with it,” he said.

Rock had made a disparaging joke about Pinkett Smith at a past awards show, leading to the bad blood between them.

Smith also apologized to his fellow Oscar nominees.

“It really breaks my heart to have stolen and have tarnished your moment.”

He added that he was hurt that he let down his fans.

“It hurts me … to know that I didn’t live up to people’s image and impression of me. And the work I’m trying to do is, I am deeply remorseful, and I’m trying to be remorseful without being ashamed of myself. I’m human and I made a mistake, and I’m trying not to think of myself as a piece of s—. So I would say to those people, I know it was confusing, I know it was shocking, but I promise you I am deeply devoted and committed to putting light and love and joy into the world, and you know, if you hang on, I promise we’ll be able to be friends again.”

Rock was on stage at the Dolby to present an Oscar when he made a joke referencing Pinkett Smith’s bald head. Pinkett Smith suffers from the hair- loss condition alopecia.

Will Smith walked onto the stage and smacked Rock in the face, then returned to his seat and twice shouted at Rock to “keep my wife’s name out of your (expletive) mouth.”

Smith announced his resignation from the Academy shortly after the incident, saying he was “heartbroken” by his actions and promising to “fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.”

“My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful and inexcusable,” he said. “The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance and global audiences at home.”

For his part, Rock has spoken about the episode sparingly, but he did address it at a comedy show in New Jersey last Sunday.

“Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face,” Rock told the crowd. “I’m not a victim … ” he added later. “I shook that s- — off and went to work the next day. I don’t go to the hospital for a paper cut.”

Comments / 1

Related
RadarOnline

Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal

Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split

NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
HeySoCal

Pavarotti to receive posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Opera star Luciano Pavarotti will be honored with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced Friday. The ceremony will be held Aug. 24, and will be attended by his daughter, Cristina Pavarotti. Also on the list of speakers is Cinzia Salvioli and conductor James Conlon.
CELEBRITIES
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy