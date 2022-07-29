San Francisco declares monkeypox health emergency

www.kalw.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How much money people in San Francisco need to make to rent an apartmentJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Absent-minded burglar returns to to donut shop after forgetting keysJason WeilandSan Rafael, CA
Five Reasons You Need to add San Carlos, Colombia, to your Must-See ListSara B
Lake Chalet highlights the beauty, and promise, of OaklandClay KallamOakland, CA
kalw.org
Redwood City's Sequoia Hospital strike ends
With 64 percent voting yes, union members approved a tentative agreement reached the day before with hospital owner Dignity Health. Union members had asked for more than the four-percent wage increase they said they have been offered. The union's news release did not include details of the new contract, but...
kalw.org
UC Hastings votes unanimously to change its name
In 2017, Chancellor David Faigman led a committee to investigate the history of founder Serranus Hastings. Hastings was a former California Supreme Court chief justice and state attorney general. The report – released in 2020 –found that Hastings had led hunting trips that dislocated or killed hundreds of Yuki Indians in Mendocino County.
kalw.org
Judge rules UC Berkeley can build student housing on People’s Park
Judge Frank Roesch denied the petitions by three groups including two citizen groups following three-and-a-half hours of testimony in Alameda County Superior Court in Oakland. At least one citizen group has obtained a stay of demolition to keep the university from starting construction. Otherwise, the groups could be arguing in court while the university starts building. An appeal of Roesch's decision is likely.
kalw.org
The Magic Of Maya Songbird / Magic: The Gathering / New Arrivals: Kimberly Unger
Today, we take a peek into Maya Songbird’s world at Oakland’s very own Magic Shop. Join us as we step through a portal on Peralta St. Then, we find out why gamers are still devoted to a nearly 30 year old fantasy game. And, we’ll hear a reading from San Francisco author Kimberly Unger.
kalw.org
Oakland youth football team apologizes to parents after shooting
The victims, two adults and one child –a six-year-old girl – were in stable condition at a hospital following the shooting, reported about 1:15 p.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of Broadway, Oakland police said. Authorities didn't give the exact location of the shooting, but it disrupted the...
kalw.org
Oakland’s legendary Bill Russell dies at 88
A native of Louisiana, Russell moved with his family to West Oakland when he was eight years old. A tall, awkward youth, Russell attended McClymonds High School, where he began developing his basketball fundamentals – leading the Warriors to two state championships. A late bloomer, Russell was ignored by...
