San Francisco, CA

San Francisco declares monkeypox health emergency

By KALW
 4 days ago
Redwood City's Sequoia Hospital strike ends

With 64 percent voting yes, union members approved a tentative agreement reached the day before with hospital owner Dignity Health. Union members had asked for more than the four-percent wage increase they said they have been offered. The union's news release did not include details of the new contract, but...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
UC Hastings votes unanimously to change its name

In 2017, Chancellor David Faigman led a committee to investigate the history of founder Serranus Hastings. Hastings was a former California Supreme Court chief justice and state attorney general. The report – released in 2020 –found that Hastings had led hunting trips that dislocated or killed hundreds of Yuki Indians in Mendocino County.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Judge rules UC Berkeley can build student housing on People’s Park

Judge Frank Roesch denied the petitions by three groups including two citizen groups following three-and-a-half hours of testimony in Alameda County Superior Court in Oakland. At least one citizen group has obtained a stay of demolition to keep the university from starting construction. Otherwise, the groups could be arguing in court while the university starts building. An appeal of Roesch's decision is likely.
BERKELEY, CA
Oakland youth football team apologizes to parents after shooting

The victims, two adults and one child –a six-year-old girl – were in stable condition at a hospital following the shooting, reported about 1:15 p.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of Broadway, Oakland police said. Authorities didn't give the exact location of the shooting, but it disrupted the...
OAKLAND, CA
Oakland’s legendary Bill Russell dies at 88

A native of Louisiana, Russell moved with his family to West Oakland when he was eight years old. A tall, awkward youth, Russell attended McClymonds High School, where he began developing his basketball fundamentals – leading the Warriors to two state championships. A late bloomer, Russell was ignored by...

