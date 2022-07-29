San Francisco declares monkeypox health emergency

Judge Frank Roesch denied the petitions by three groups including two citizen groups following three-and-a-half hours of testimony in Alameda County Superior Court in Oakland. At least one citizen group has obtained a stay of demolition to keep the university from starting construction. Otherwise, the groups could be arguing in court while the university starts building. An appeal of Roesch's decision is likely.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO