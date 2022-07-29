One year since tornadoes hit Shelby County

fox59.com
Fox 59
‘Gustnado’ caused Madison Co. damage, not tornado
MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – Severe storms caused damage across central Indiana on Monday knocking over large trees and knocking out power. As the storm passed through Madison County, authorities received damage reports that consisted of down trees and power lines, as well as power outages. While the original thought,...
Fox 59
Officials: Small tornado may have passed through Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — A small tornado may have passed through Madison County during a severe storm Monday morning, the Madison County Emergency Management Agency & Department of Homeland Security Office announced. At about 9:30 a.m., Madison County EMA tracked a severe storm across the southern half of the...
wbiw.com
National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Lawrence County and southern Indiana
LAWRENCE CO. – The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Southern Indiana including Lawrence County. The watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop this evening into the night. The greatest concentration will be over far southern and southwestern central Indiana.
Fox 59
Nearby thunderstorms fend off high heat for one more day
INDIANAPOLIS – Tuesday has turned out to be a pleasant weather day across Central Indiana with highs staying in the 80s across the state. Much of the day was spent in the mid 70s in fact, and even though most of us did not get rain, we have thunderstorms to thank for the comfortably cool weather.
Fox 59
Over 100-year-old high-temperature record holds
INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures today will top off in the lower 90s across central Indiana. While it will be hot, it will not be the hottest temperature we have seen on this date. Record high temperature: 98° (1888) Record low temperature: 52° (1927) Record rainfall: 2.53″ (1899)
Fox 59
High humidity & sweltering heat stretches nationwide this week
INDIANAPOLIS – It has been 10 days since our last 90 degree high in Indianapolis, but it would be shocking if we did not exceed the mark at least a couple times in the next week. Central Indiana is not alone however, a the majority of the US is joining us in starting the month of August with some serious heat.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Boone, Brown, Hamilton, Hendricks, Johnson, Marion, Morgan by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 08:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Boone; Brown; Hamilton; Hendricks; Johnson; Marion; Morgan The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Morgan County in central Indiana Johnson County in central Indiana Northwestern Brown County in south central Indiana Eastern Hendricks County in central Indiana Marion County in central Indiana Boone County in central Indiana Hamilton County in central Indiana * Until 915 AM EDT. * At 834 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Brownsburg, or 18 miles west of Indianapolis, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Avon around 840 AM EDT. Plainfield, Speedway, Clermont, Eagle Creek Reservoir and Indianapolis Int`l Airport around 845 AM EDT. Meridian Hills, Rocky Ripple, Williams Creek, Wynnedale, Spring Hill, Crows Nest and North Crows Nest around 850 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Beech Grove, Monument Circle, Indiana State Fairgrounds, Broad Ripple, Warren Park and Cumberland. This includes the following highways Interstate 65 between mile markers 84 and 147. Interstate 69 between mile markers 200 and 211. Interstate 70 between mile markers 57 and 93. Interstate 74 between mile markers 59 and 100. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Isolated severe storms are possible Monday
INDIANAPOLIS — More heat and humidity will arrive for the first week of August. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible Monday morning, mainly in north central Indiana. Then another round of storms will be possible Monday afternoon into the evening, with the best chance in east central Indiana. Storms on...
WIBC.com
Body Found In Private Pond In Southern Indiana
SALEM, Ind. — A body was found in a pond in southern Indiana. It was in northern Washington County, about ten miles north of Salem. State Police were called about a dead man found floating at the edge of a private pond. Troopers were able to figure out the...
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Boone, Clay, Hendricks, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Owen by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 08:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Boone; Clay; Hendricks; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Owen; Putnam The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Monroe County in south central Indiana Western Morgan County in central Indiana Western Hendricks County in central Indiana Central Clay County in west central Indiana Northern Owen County in west central Indiana Southwestern Boone County in central Indiana Southeastern Montgomery County in west central Indiana Putnam County in west central Indiana * Until 845 AM EDT. * At 812 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of Brazil, or 22 miles northeast of Terre Haute, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Reelsville around 815 AM EDT. Greencastle around 820 AM EDT. Cloverdale and Cagles Mill Lake around 825 AM EDT. Belle Union and Devore around 830 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Eminence, Quincy, Little Point and Paragon. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 between mile markers 17 and 19, and between mile markers 29 and 56. Interstate 74 between mile markers 34 and 58. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Fox 59
Hot and humid stretch, rain chances to end week
INDIANAPOLIS – Happy Tuesday! It will be a hot one with a few clouds around during the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the lower 90s across central Indiana. It will be hot and humid again on Wednesday with rain chances returning on Thursday. Hot and humid Tuesday. For the...
WLWT 5
Man dead following two-car accident on State Road 129
VERSAILLES, Ind. — A Bartholomew County, Indiana, man has died after a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Road 129, just south of Versailles on Saturday. According to the Indiana State Police, the accident happened around 4 p.m. Upon further investigation, authorities indicated that a blue 2006 Ford F-350,...
Wave 3
Deputies searching for missing Indiana man
JACKSON COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing man from Jackson County, Indiana. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of William Hankins, 31, from Seymour. William was last seen July 26, wearing a black shirt with skulls and black pants....
WTHI
One killed, another hurt in Greene County crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead, and another is hurt following a weekend crash in Greene County. The crash involved two motorcycles and a pick-up truck. According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, Robert Mckee, from Carlise and Andrew Brown, from Vincennes were going north on State Road 67. They were both on their own individual motorcycles.
WANE-TV
ISP: Man found dead in southern Indiana pond
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who’s body was found in a pond on Saturday afternoon. Police say the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports from a resident claiming to have found a body in a pond at the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County.
Fox 59
August introduces a new wave of summer weather
INDIANAPOLIS – Central Indiana has enjoyed a stretch of warm & comfortable weather since Friday as high pressure has provided relief from high heat and humidity. As this area of high pressure advances east, the door to much more summer-like weather will open. A shift from the mild weather we’ve experienced so far will materialize as soon as Monday.
Carlisle man killed in Greene Co. motorcycle crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Carlisle man has died after being hit by a pickup truck shortly after being ejected from his motorcycle on State Road 67. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred Saturday at 11:50 a.m. on SR 67 north of Switz City. Robert McKee, 43, of Carlisle, died […]
ripleynews.com
Elizabethtown man killed in crash
A two vehicle crash in Ripley County has claimed the life of a man from Elizabethtown. On Saturday, July 30 around 4:00 p.m. troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post began investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Road 129, just south of Versailles, that claimed the life of a Bartholomew County man.
Fox 59
Shots fired into Fishers neighborhood
Reporter Eric Graves talked to the Fishers homeowners who got woken up to bullets flying into their home overnight!. Pandemic’s Impact on Indiana Students’ Academic Achievements. Mommy Magic: Back-To-School Hacks. Where is Sherman? Breadworks Broad Ripple. Remembering Officer Noah Shahnavaz. Changes for kids in the juvenile justice system.
wdrb.com
Greater Clark County Schools mourning death of student
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Greater Clark County Schools is mourning the loss of a student. The principal of Wilson Elementary, April Holder, released a statement saying the district was notified about the death of Jayden Frank. "It's very difficult for a school community to face the death of a young...
