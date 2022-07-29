www.crossroadstoday.com
Related
crossroadstoday.com
City of Edna to present a commissioned 39-foot bronze sculpture
EDNA, Texas – On Friday, Aug. 5, at 10 a.m., the City of Edna, also known as Flag City, U.S.A., will present the dedication of “Cowboy Pride,” a commissioned 39-foot bronze sculpture to the community. Douglas N. Clark designed and created the sculpture. Clark will attend the...
Victoria County jury session canceled
VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas — This notice is for the jury summoned for Justice of the Peace 3 Court in Victoria County on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. The 8:30 a.m. session is canceled. You are asked not to appear. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY...
Hallettsville police take part in vehicle pursuit through city limits
HALLETTSVILLE, Texas – On Sunday, at approximately 6:50 p.m., Hallettsville Police Department officers attempted a traffic stop on a Blue GMC Sierra 2500 (2015-2019 model) near the 400 block of W. Fairwinds Street. The driver failed to stop the vehicle, and officers then began a pursuit going eastbound through...
lavacacountytoday.com
Globetrotter to speak at Back to School Party in Yoakum
Fresh Start Fellowship event offers free backpacks, food for youth. Former NBA player and Harlem Globetrotter Melvin Adams is teaming up with Fresh Start Fellowship for a Back to School Party with free backpacks, complimentary food and a speech from the basketball star on Aug 6. Doors open at 322...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
24-year-old local man shot in weekend shooting
VICTORIA, Texas – On Sunday, July 31, at approximately 2:54 a.m., a Victoria Police officer responded to an area hospital in reference to a shots fired call. Family members have identified the shooting victim as 24-year-old Jared Gomez, of Victoria. An aunt said Gomez was a father of three with twins on the way. He was in critical condition before...
Shooting homicide leaves one man dead in Vanderbilt
VANDERBILT, Texas – On Saturday, July 30 around 4:25 pm the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a disturbance between two construction workers in Vanderbilt. One adult male was shot and passed away from his injuries and the other adult male was taken into custody and is currently in the Jackson County Jail.
crossroadstoday.com
Comanches Dalton Brooks commits to Texas A&M
SHINER, Texas- Dalton Brooks of the Shiner Comanches announced his commitment to Texas A&M Saturday evening. The incoming senior running back for the Comanches announced via twitter that he will continue his football career for the Aggies. Dalton alongside his older brother Doug have won 2 consecutive state championships for Shiner. Doug will continue playing football for Texas A&M Kingsville in the fall. Dalton won offensive MVP in the 2020 state championship game and named 2-A Offensive Player of the Year in 2021 and MVP.
Two stolen vehicles have been recovered, followed by two arrests
JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – On Monday, Aug. 1 at approximately 12:05 a.m., a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy and a Texas Highway Patrolman recovered two stolen vehicles and made two arrests. A JCSO deputy initiated a traffic stop for a traffic violation on a Chevy Silverado while patrolling...
IN THIS ARTICLE
18-year-old woman is missing under suspicious circumstances
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy) – The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office hopes the public can help find 18-year-old Alexandra Pineda, who is missing. Pineda is five feet one inch tall. She was last seen wearing two types of clothing, including blue pajama pants with polar bears and a black jacket. The second description of Pineda is that she was wearing a yellow shirt and gray sweat pants.
Crews battle brushfire in western Bastrop County
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — Fire crews are working to get a wildfire in Bastrop County under control on Monday afternoon. Around 1 p.m., the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management said firefighters were called to the scene of the fire in the 300 block of Margarita Dr., off State Highway 21 W.
kwhi.com
BASTROP MAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES IN FAYETTE COUNTY
A Bastrop man was arrested on multiple charges after leading the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office on a chase yesterday (Thursday) morning. Shortly after 8:30am, Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Krenek was dispatched to a report of a theft of property from Hruska’s Gas Station in Ellinger. After...
news4sanantonio.com
FOUND: Missing 9-year-old girl from Seguin located, police say
SEGUIN, Texas - The Seguin Police Department is seeking help finding missing 9-year-old Aubryana Lozano. Aubryana was last seen by her family on July 28, at around 11 p.m. Her family believes Aubryana left the residence when everyone was asleep. Aubryana is approximately 5 feet and 3 inches tall, has...
Comments / 0