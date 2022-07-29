ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shiner, TX

crossroadstoday.com

City of Edna to present a commissioned 39-foot bronze sculpture

EDNA, Texas – On Friday, Aug. 5, at 10 a.m., the City of Edna, also known as Flag City, U.S.A., will present the dedication of “Cowboy Pride,” a commissioned 39-foot bronze sculpture to the community. Douglas N. Clark designed and created the sculpture. Clark will attend the...
EDNA, TX
lavacacountytoday.com

Globetrotter to speak at Back to School Party in Yoakum

Fresh Start Fellowship event offers free backpacks, food for youth. Former NBA player and Harlem Globetrotter Melvin Adams is teaming up with Fresh Start Fellowship for a Back to School Party with free backpacks, complimentary food and a speech from the basketball star on Aug 6. Doors open at 322...
YOAKUM, TX
crossroadstoday.com

Comanches Dalton Brooks commits to Texas A&M

SHINER, Texas- Dalton Brooks of the Shiner Comanches announced his commitment to Texas A&M Saturday evening. The incoming senior running back for the Comanches announced via twitter that he will continue his football career for the Aggies. Dalton alongside his older brother Doug have won 2 consecutive state championships for Shiner. Doug will continue playing football for Texas A&M Kingsville in the fall. Dalton won offensive MVP in the 2020 state championship game and named 2-A Offensive Player of the Year in 2021 and MVP.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Covering Katy

18-year-old woman is missing under suspicious circumstances

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy) – The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office hopes the public can help find 18-year-old Alexandra Pineda, who is missing. Pineda is five feet one inch tall. She was last seen wearing two types of clothing, including blue pajama pants with polar bears and a black jacket. The second description of Pineda is that she was wearing a yellow shirt and gray sweat pants.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Crews battle brushfire in western Bastrop County

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — Fire crews are working to get a wildfire in Bastrop County under control on Monday afternoon. Around 1 p.m., the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management said firefighters were called to the scene of the fire in the 300 block of Margarita Dr., off State Highway 21 W.
kwhi.com

BASTROP MAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES IN FAYETTE COUNTY

A Bastrop man was arrested on multiple charges after leading the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office on a chase yesterday (Thursday) morning. Shortly after 8:30am, Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Krenek was dispatched to a report of a theft of property from Hruska’s Gas Station in Ellinger. After...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

FOUND: Missing 9-year-old girl from Seguin located, police say

SEGUIN, Texas - The Seguin Police Department is seeking help finding missing 9-year-old Aubryana Lozano. Aubryana was last seen by her family on July 28, at around 11 p.m. Her family believes Aubryana left the residence when everyone was asleep. Aubryana is approximately 5 feet and 3 inches tall, has...

