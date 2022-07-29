Longtime New Orleans politician Gasper Schiro dies at 86

www.nola.com
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
Big news at the start of Saints training campTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans City Council sues the mayor over huge tract of land
The New Orleans City Council is suing New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell. The council is trying to force the mayor to stop paying revenue from the Edward Wisner Trust to a number of other entities.
New Orleans rising senior is America’s rising leader
She's in a class by herself. That's because Ben Franklin's Lauren Ejiaga is really in a class by herself.
L'Observateur
Former Louisiana State Senator pleads guilty to defraud donors, political party
NEW ORLEANS – The United States Attorney’s Office announced that former Louisiana State Senator and Chair of State Political Party “A”, KAREN CARTER PETERSON, age 52, from New Orleans, Louisiana, pleaded guilty as charged today before United States District Judge Sarah S. Vance to a one-count bill of information charging her with wire fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1343 and 2.
NOLA.com
Southern Decadence history subject of discussion at The Historic New Orleans Collection
Southern Decadence, New Orleans' LGBTQ+ celebration during the Labor Day weekend, has become one of the largest such events in the world. The history of Decadence, which started as a house party and has blossomed into an array of activities throughout the city, will be discussed by a panel Aug. 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the Historic New Orleans Collection, the Williams Research Center at 410 Chartres St. in the French Quarter.
NOLA.com
City Council asks judge to block Mayor Cantrell’s Wisner Land Trust plan
The City Council July 29 asked a civil district court judge to block Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s handling of the Wisner Land Trust, arguing she has illegally diverted millions of dollars away from the city into the pockets of private interests. It is the latest installment in an ongoing battle...
NOLA.com
Gambit's Thumbs Up / Thumbs Down for Aug. 2
The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. awarded million-dollar grants to the Louisiana Environmental Action Network (LEAN) and Tulane University for new environment-focused K-12 curricula. The grants are part of the Academies’ Gulf Research Program. LEAN received a $1.2 million grant to develop an environmental justice curriculum and education plans. Tulane will use a $1.1 million grant to teach about water issues that disproportionately impact Black and Indigenous residents of the region.
NOLA.com
Baptist pastor sues Sewerage & Water Board, kickstarting campaign over 'draconian billing system'
The pastor of a Lower 9th Ward Baptist church is suing the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board over a long-running billing dispute in what he says is the start of a campaign to force the utility to fix its notoriously chaotic billing system. The Rev. Jack Battiste, who has...
NOLA.com
Incumbent Jefferson Parish School Board member Simeon Dickerson can run for re-election, judge rules
Jefferson Parish School Board member Simeon Dickerson is eligible to run for re-election, after a judge on Monday dismissed a wide-ranging lawsuit challenging his candidacy. The lawsuit, filed by Veronica Braggs, alleged that Dickerson didn’t live in his district, failed to file required tax returns with the state and had outstanding fines for campaign finance violations.
NOLA.com
Louisiana Bar Association presents pro bono awards, Louisiana Press Association appoints officers
The Louisiana State Bar Association recently held its 37th annual Pro Bono Publico & Children’s Law Awards Ceremony at the Louisiana Supreme Court in New Orleans. Elizabeth “Liz” A. Betz, of Baton Rouge, was presented with the Career Public Interest Award. Mary Ann McGrath Swaim, of Houma...
NOLA.com
The late, great James Booker will be celebrated at Bay St. Louis' Booker Fest in September
Booker Fest, a three-day Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, festival, will bring music, food and fun to the 100 Men Hall this September. The fest celebrates the life of James Carroll Booker III, a native of New Orleans raised by family in Mississippi where he learned to play classical piano. New Orleans music icon Dr. John described Booker as "the best Black, gay, one-eyed junkie piano genius New Orleans has ever produced."
clarionherald.org
Dr. Tim Burns, interim head of school at Stuart Hall School for Boys, N.O.
Dr. Tim Burns, the former headmaster of the Academy of the Sacred Heart in New Orleans from 2003-14, has been named interim head of school at Stuart Hall School for Boys. A highly talented educational leader, Burns has wide-ranging experience heading independent schools, including serving as the headmaster of the Academy of the Sacred Heart. He has served as head of three schools and served as interim head of 11 other schools.
NOLA.com
24-hour po-boys, daiquiris, rooftop patio headed to Mid-City as Melba‘s expands
For the past decade, Melba’s has held down the busy corner of Elysian Fields and North Claiborne avenues with 24-hour po-boys, hot plates and daiquiris. Now work is underway to open a second Melba’s on Tulane Avenue in Mid-City. The new restaurant will be modeled closely on the...
The Most Amazing Inexpensive Hotel in New Orleans—But It’s Hidden
Ochsner is synonymous with excellent health care in Louisiana, but did you know about the hotel that's located inside Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans? Most people don't. Inside Ochsner Medical Center located at 1514 Jefferson Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70121 is a beautiful, elegant hotel called the Brent House Hotel. It is so hidden inside Ochsner Medical Center, after being asked, many of the employees working in the same building said they never knew there was a hotel on the property and others mentioned that they had seen a few signs for the Brent House Hotel but didn't know anything else about it. As far as the locals, after a quick survey of customers at a popular eatery across the street from the hotel, 100% of them had no knowledge of the Brent House Hotel (and they were literally sitting at a diner across the street from it).
NOLA.com
Chill out with Art & A/C for free admission to trio of museums
Keeping cool during August just got a bit, well, cooler as three museums offer a chance to chill and thrill with some art. Art & A/C provides free admission for Louisiana residents Saturdays during August for the Contemporary Arts Center, the New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA) and the Ogden Museum of Southern Art through a program by The Helis Foundation.
NOLA.com
The Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories
Alvin Kamara practiced with the Saints Monday after his court hearing was postponed, Coolinary deals return and D.A. Jason Williams compares his federal trial to being hit with pepper spray. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Spanish company to build $35...
NOLA.com
Promo: Celebrate National Oyster Day
Friday, August 5 is National Oyster Day! Celebrate today, tomorrow and every Monday through Friday, with 50% off ALL oysters from 3pm-6pm at Felix's on the Lakefront or Mandeville. More about Oysters...back in the 1940’s, Felix’s put the New Orleans’ oyster bar on the map, creating a place where oyster-lovers...
New Orleans residents are concerned that Mayor Cantrell is traveling too much
This trip would have been her third international trip in less than two months.
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell cancels trip to Singapore to 'embed herself with the NOPD'
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has canceled her upcoming trip to Singapore amid a torrent of criticism about her travel abroad. The mayor was scheduled to speak at the World Cities Summit on Aug. 1, which would have been her third trip overseas on official business in a little more than a month. But when news of the trip broke Wednesday, angry residents flocked to social media to denounce the mayor for leaving town as city struggles with skyrocketing crime and an understaffed police force.
NOLA.com
Monson's Mandeville: New principal says he has "premier job' of all St. Tammany Parish Public Schools
When Christian Monson took his first job with St. Tammany Parish Public Schools some 22 years ago, he foresaw a long career in education. But the new Mandeville High School principal had his heart set on coaching football. Being an administrator wasn't even on his radar. The coaching dream was...
Mayor Cantrell and city leaders react to the acquittal of DA Jason Williams
On Thursday, Mayor Cantrell and Helena Moreno responded to the acquittal of District Attorney Jason Williams.
