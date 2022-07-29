This Month In History: Serial killer Alton Coleman captured in 1984

www.wlky.com
L T MACK
3d ago
Yes! This was Scary as a Kid when this Guy was out doing this,I was in Little League back then (minors)
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago Furniture Bank Provides Free Furnishing To Residents In PovertyLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Related
Why is a Highway Rest Area Called an ‘Oasis’ in Illinois?
Drive around the Chicago area and you'll see something unique in all of American motoring, an exit for an 'Oasis.' Highway service plazas have an identity all their own in Illinois. Rest areas are very common along interstate routes. Usually, they are a place to pull off the road, use...
WLKY.com
JCPS teacher gives firsthand account of eastern Kentucky flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County Public Schools teacher who is leading the district's efforts to collect donations was also personally impacted by the eastern Kentucky flooding. Emilie McKiernan Blanton is a teacher and regional director for the Jefferson County Teacher's Association. Her partner lives in Letcher County and...
WLKY.com
Helping eastern Kentucky: Donation drives in the Louisville area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Want to help our friends struggling with flooding on the other side of the state?. There are many ways to help right from home. Tons of Louisville-area organizations and businesses are holding donation drives. To submit one, send the information to wlkydigital@hearst.com. Louisville/Jefferson County. JCPS and...
WLKY.com
Some Kroger stores in Louisville area collecting items for flood victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville-area companies and nonprofit organizations are sending resources to eastern Kentucky in the wake of deadly floods that hit the area. Kroger, UPS and Volunteers of America are also teaming up and putting large donation boxes for cleaning supplies and personal hygiene items at 10 Kroger stores including four in Louisville to send to eastern Kentucky.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnewsj.com
Man suspected in local, Ohio thefts jailed
A suspect has been arrested in relation to a rash of thefts around Ohio, including some in Clinton County. Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. stated Tuesday that the person in photos provided to the News Journal on July 28 has been identified, and he is in custody in the Franklin County Jail.
Chicago woman who documented divorce on TikTok fatally shot by ex-husband: police
Sania Khan, 29, was found dead in her Chicago apartment July 18. Police believe her ex-husband, Raheel Ahmed, killed her in a murder-suicide.
Could third body found in Lake Mead be a Chicago mobster?
John L. Smith, columnist for the Las Vegas Review Journal, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss why more bodies are being found in the receding Lake Mead, and if the third body found could be a Chicago mobster. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow […]
Attorney presents evidence that 'Starved Rock Killer' Chester Weger hopes will lead to his exoneration
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An attorney for convicted "Starved Rock Killer" Chester Weger presented evidence Monday that Weger hopes will lead to his exoneration. Weger was accused and later convicted of killing three women in the state park in 1960. He has maintained his innocence all along, and was released from prison on parole in February 2020. In court Monday, Weger's attorney presented evidence of a hair found on one of the victim's gloves. That hair was recently tested, and according to Weger's attorney, it does not match Weger. But the hair does belong to a man. Now,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Seven dead, including five kids, in head-on crash near Chicago: Police
HAMPSHIRE, Ill. — Seven people, including five children, were killed in a head-on crash on Interstate 90 near Hampshire, Illinois, on Sunday, Illinois State Police said. A van and a passenger vehicle crashed around 2:11 a.m., according to police. The passenger vehicle was driving the wrong way, police said.
Rapper Mystikal charged with first-degree rape in Louisiana
Mystikal faces multiple charges.
2 boaters missing after leaving East Chicago marina nearly a week ago
Two boaters have been missing since they left the marina in East Chicago, Indiana nearly a week ago.
WLKY.com
AG Daniel Cameron's request to have abortion ban reinstated has been granted
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just weeks after a temporary ban on abortions in Kentucky was halted, a Jefferson County judge has reversed that decision. The Kentucky Court of Appeals have granted Attorney General Daniel Cameron's request to block abortions in Kentucky. This will ban most abortions while the lawsuit is still being decided.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox 59
1 winning Mega Millions Jackpot ticket sold
ILLINOIS — Feeling lucky? Well the odds of winning the lottery are about as good as being struck by lightning…..that’s how the saying goes, right? Well, that hasn’t stopped ticket sales for the Mega Millions, nor has it stopped winning tickets. According to Mega Millions’ website,...
tncontentexchange.com
Who are they? July 29 update: Missouri and Illinois children reported missing
These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). Missing: Gabrielle Crane (MO) Gabrielle Crane, Age Now: 14, Missing: 07/22/2022. Missing From LEES SUMMIT, MO. ANYONE...
WTHR
Indiana police investigate man's death after body found in pond
WASHINGTON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — Indiana State Police are currently investigating a man's death after his body was found in a Washington County pond Saturday afternoon. The 32-year-old man has been identified as Jesse J. Acton, of Jackson County, Ind. Police say his family has been notified. According to...
WLKY.com
Kentucky Air National Guard acts fast to save lives in Eastern Kentucky flooding
EASTERN, Ky. — The Kentucky Air National Guard acted quickly to rescue people and pets from eastern Kentucky's devastating floods. The 123rd Special Tactics Squadron saved 19 people and two dogs in the aftermath of the historic flooding. "It’s exhilarating when you get to be there to help a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Illinois to pay $300,000 after losing case involving discrimination against the disabled
Springfield will have to pay nearly $300,00 dollars after losing a case to the Justice Department. Last week’s jury trial was held to determine the amount of damages, which was $293,000.
hometownstations.com
Wapakoneta Troopers recover kidnapped boy from Michigan
According to the Wapakoneta post, the Federal Bureau of Investigations out of Grand Rapids Michigan called them on Tuesday to be on the lookout for 58-year-old Gordon Green, Jr. and 44-year-old Angela Etts, the couple kidnapped their 4-year-old son during a supervised visit. The FBI believed that Green was in the area after they pinged his cell phone. They found the vehicle and did a traffic stop. They found the young boy and took Green and Etts into custody on federal kidnapping warrants out of Michigan. Both will be extradited back to Michigan to face their charges.
Pennsylvania man killed in tragic collision with bridge in southern Indiana
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — A Pennsylvanian man was killed in a car accident in southern Indiana late Thursday night. The crash happened on I-65 south near Austin, Indiana around 7:15 p.m., Indiana State Police officials said. According to police, officers on the scene determined a maroon 2022 Freightliner had...
5 people wounded in drive-by shooting in northwestern Chicago suburb
WHEELING, Ill. — Five people were wounded in a drive-by shooting in a northwestern Chicago suburb on Saturday, authorities said. According to the Wheeling Police Department, the shooting appeared to be connected to an earlier dispute at a restaurant in neighboring Prospect Heights, the Chicago Tribune reported. The shooting...
Comments / 16