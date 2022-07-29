This Month In History: Serial killer Alton Coleman captured in 1984

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An attorney for convicted "Starved Rock Killer" Chester Weger presented evidence Monday that Weger hopes will lead to his exoneration. Weger was accused and later convicted of killing three women in the state park in 1960. He has maintained his innocence all along, and was released from prison on parole in February 2020. In court Monday, Weger's attorney presented evidence of a hair found on one of the victim's gloves. That hair was recently tested, and according to Weger's attorney, it does not match Weger. But the hair does belong to a man. Now,...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO