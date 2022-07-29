Opinion: Lost in Utah’s national parks? Federal land should have federal funding for search and rescue

www.deseret.com
Can curbing Utah’s population growth address drought, Great Salt Lake?
SALT LAKE CITY — Water restrictions, the Great Salt Lake drying up, and Utah’s drought are all causes of concern to Utahns. Is the fix to slow Utah’s population growth?. Perhaps. But that doesn’t look like a possibility at least not anytime soon. According to U.S. Census data, Utah is one of the fastest-growing states in the country. With Utah on track to have 4 million residents in about a decade and 5 million residents by 2051, should population growth be regulated?
KSL Investigates: How is Utah’s new self-defense law impacting justice?
SALT LAKE CITY — A man found guilty of murdering his roommate, a man accused of firing “warning shots” that left a teenager paralyzed, and a man accused of using pepper spray and a taser on unarmed protestors all share something in common. Each of them tried...
How are Utahns' water conservation efforts going?
Things like taking advantage of flipping the strip, smart controllers and rebates are all spiking in usage this year — showing that many Utahns are taking the initiative to individually save water.
The Pioneers of Utah’s Canyon Country
Even though Pioneer Day has passed, it’s never too late to learn more about Utah’s pioneer history beyond the classic tale of “This is the Place.” Venture down to Southeastern Utah, where many of the pioneers settled what is now San Juan County — Utah’s Canyon Country. After surviving the dangerous 250-mile trek which included blasting a trail through the Colorado River gorge, these gallant pioneers were able to found Bluff Fort in 1880.
Is draining human-made Lake Powell a practical solution to drought in the West?
Basking in the sunshine on a boat at Lake Powell is the quintessential backdrop for a perfect summer getaway. The human-made reservoir straddling the Utah-Arizona border has been a beloved destination spot that has spanned generations for many families. The glistening green waves against red rock canyons is home to many summer memories — but also to one of the nation’s greatest water reserves.
Family remains hopeful on missing Utah man's 20th birthday
Monday was a somber 20th birthday celebration for Dylan Rounds. He’s been missing for almost nine weeks, but his family is hopeful he’s still out there.
Utah House Speaker to bring back Great Salt Lake Summit
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's Speaker of the House Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, says he's bringing back the Great Salt Lake Summit this October. This would be the second Great Salt Lake Summit, the first was held in January. Wilson said it is slated to happen Oct. 13. "(At the...
Where have Utah millennials moved? Chances are it’s close to home
SALT LAKE CITY — Millennials are moving around quite a lot, but it appears they are settling down close to home, according to new findings released this week by the U.S. Census Bureau. The agency, in coordination with researchers at Harvard University, found that about eight out of 10...
Dented Brick Distillery Built Upon the Legacy an Early Utah Pioneer Distiller
Tucked away on a side road off 300 West is the Dented Brick Distillery. The spirits distillery is not only a functioning entity, it is also literally built upon the legacy and land of an early pioneer distiller, Hugh Moon. With the war raging in Ukraine, consumers are not purchasing...
The dreary drought drags on. Here’s how Utah residents want to respond
Utah’s drought is feeling like an endless hammer, pounding residents with relentless heat, arid conditions and no foreseeable end in sight. In plain terms, drought is a downer. It is interfering with water supplies, recreational opportunities and farmers’ livelihoods — and it is asking us to consider hard questions...
Salt Lake City breaks all-time hottest July record for 2nd-straight year
July was the hottest month on record for Utah's capital city. If that sentence sounds familiar, it's because it's the second-straight year that July has topped the temperature record books. Last month's average temperature was 87.3 degrees, besting the previous record of 85.7 degrees set in July 2021, according to...
‘It was unforeseen; it was unusual': Staffing shortages result in new Utah transit delays
If the light rail or commuter train you typically ride didn't arrive on time recently, you may have staffing shortages to blame. The Utah Transit Authority tweeted Monday that five northbound and southbound trips on the Blue Line TRAX train were canceled because of staff shortages. It also posted early morning FrontRunner delays on Friday because of staffing issues. And on Thursday, the agency responded to a person on Twitter that staffing issues were partly to blame for delays that day.
Opinion: How will Utah afford to fight fires and build infrastructure? Pete Buttigieg has the answer
U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited Salt Lake County Friday, choosing Utah to announce new and transformational federal funding, tour our canyons and engage with local leaders. While here, Buttigieg visited with firefighters who protected lives, homes and roads last year during the Parleys Canyon Fire. I had...
Why Utah wildlife biologists want you to temporarily avoid these High Uintas water areas
VERNAL — Utah wildlife biologists are set to begin yet another round of rotenone treatments at a pair of drainages in High Uintas this week — and later this month — as it seeks to restore native fish habitats in the region. Work was scheduled to begin...
9 Things to Do in Utah that Have Nothing to Do with the Desert
Even though Utah may seem like a place where only desert thrives, there’s a lot more to the Beehive State than meets the eyes. As a matter of fact, Utah is home to a wide variety of landscapes, terrain, and destinations that have absolutely nothing to do with the desert, which can range from charming small towns, alpine locales, and bustling cities.
Crews fight two roadside fires in Utah Sunday afternoon
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Two roadside fires sparked in Utah Sunday afternoon. One near Leeds, Utah, and the other near Birdseye, Utah. Utah Highway Patrol reported on its Twitter a roadside fire near Birdseye in southeastern Utah County. According to the tweet, the fire was near US Highway 89...
UDOH and DHS combine to create the Utah Department of Health and Human Services
SALT LAKE CITY — Two of Utah’s largest social service agencies have officially combined to create the Utah Department of Health and Human Services. According to the Utah State Legislature website, the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) and the Department of Human Services (DHS) officially became the Utah Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) earlier this month.
Housing market is 'stabilizing' in this state. Here's what that means
SALT LAKE CITY — For the first time in about two years, Utah has actually seen a small dip to its median home price. In June, it dipped to $530,000, down ever so slightly from $535,050 in May. Meanwhile, sales are slowing dramatically. From April to June, single-family homes...
Guest op-ed: Correcting claims around Utah Lake development
According to scientists, Utah Lake is facing a man-made threat that would cause irreparable damage to the lake and a significant loss of public ownership. Specifically, a limited liability Delaware corporation–with no corporate track record in restoring lakes — proposes to “restore” Utah Lake by killing all the fish, dredging the lake and building a massive island-city complex in the lake — which they would own — to house up to twice the population of Salt Lake City.
Utah Man Drowns at Pillar Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 30-year-old Utah man drowned in the Snake River Saturday afternoon below Twin Falls. According to Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley, Cory Collard, of Payson, Utah was pulled from the water at Pillar Falls by family at around 1:30 p.m. and resuscitation efforts were immediately performed on him. Collard was taken to the hospital where he where he died several hours later. "The Twin Falls County Coroner’s Office would like to remind the public that although the water, on the surface, at Pillar Falls appears to be calm and enticing to swim in, there are tremendous under currents that are strong enough to suck a body into the rocks underneath," wrote Coroner Turley in a statement.
