NORFOLK, Neb. -- The City of Norfolk has opened the opportunity for more temporary, emergency housing locations. The move follows suit with a decision made back in July to allow certain properties in town to become future temporary homes for Ukrainian refugees. The housing units would be provided with all necessary utilities and are not expected to be permanent fixtures. The locations discussed during Monday's meeting are all owned by Behavioral Health Specialists Inc. The temporary units would be located at 923 E. Norfolk Ave, 105 Recovery Road, 107 Recovery Road, and 111 Recovery Road.

NORFOLK, NE ・ 10 HOURS AGO