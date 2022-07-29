rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com
Multiple crews responding to western Nebraska wildfires
More heat ahead Tuesday with a few storm chances. While the former Nebraska congressman appeals his conviction for lying to the FBI, a member of his legal team had to hire his own attorney. OPS making process on filling teaching roles. Updated: 7 hours ago. For Omaha Public Schools, hiring...
Western Nebraska wildfire prompts evacuations, burns homes
GERING, Neb. (AP) — A wildfire that has forced evacuations and destroyed some homes in the Nebraska Panhandle grew to about 25000 square miles (64749.77 square kilometers) Monday, but firefighters were managing to limit the spread of the fire. The blaze south of Gering, dubbed the Carter Canyon Fire,...
Investigating seismic activity near Kansas and Nebraska line
Meet Shogofa! She will be available when the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center opens 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. We are getting a look at images of a house fire that Lincoln Fire and Rescue Battled Friday. Updated: 5 hours ago. One woman is dead and several other people were injured in a...
Hailstorms, derechos becoming more frequent as climate changes in Nebraska
Until a couple of years ago, Mark Walz said he had never even heard the term "derecho." That's impressive for an insurance company CEO, but it illustrates to some degree how the nature of weather-related disasters in Nebraska has changed over the past few years. When Nebraskans think of weather-generating...
NSP: Seward County deputies investigating two-vehicle crash in west Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities are investigating a car accident in southeast Nebraska. The crash appeared to involve two cars on O St., on the west side of the Highway 77 bridge late Monday night. Our partners at 10/11 NOW say it's unclear when the incident happened, but tow trucks and...
Omaha neighbors concerned with stability of retaining wall
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The condition of a huge retaining wall worries neighbors and has the attention of Omaha city inspectors. When it’s time to mow his yard, Tony Armendariz worries his life might be cut short. “I could be mowing the yard one day and all of a...
Fast-moving wildfire destroys homes in western Nebraska
GERING, Neb. — A fast-moving wildfire has destroyed three homes and damaged seven others in western Nebraska, the local emergency management agency said. The Carter Canyon Fire was first reported as two separate fires around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Both were burning in heavy timber within the Cedar Canyon Wildlife Management Area and Carter Canyon Public Land southwest of Gering in the Nebraska panhandle.
These are the counties with the worst commutes in Nebraska
Cass and Banner Counties rank high on the list of Nebraska counties with the worst commutes, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Monday Evening Storms...Tuesday Heat...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A SEVERE T’STORM WATCH has been posted from Northern Nebraska to the I-80 corridor until 1 AM. Grand Island, Kearney, Lexington, Ord, Broken Bow are among some of the Local 4 cities included in the watch. Storms have developed along a line of drier air with storms moving into a more humid, buoyant environment supportive of severe weather. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threat through 1 AM.
Facebook parent company continues growth in Nebraska
OMAHA — The Sarpy County campus of social media giant Meta has been on continuous growth since it broke ground five years ago on two buildings in Papillion. What started as 1 million square feet of data center has expanded to the point that construction crossed into another city — requiring a more inclusive name change.
New segment to open for Lincoln South Beltway over US-77
LINCOLN - Travelers of US-77 will have a new route near Saltillo Road. According to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Transportation, weather permitting, beginning on August 15, southbound US-77 traffic will now access Saltillo Road using a crossover to the new permanent ramp. Saltillo Road to southbound...
Nebraska parents warned about deadly drugs possibly disguised as marshmallows
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Drug Enforcement Administration office here in Nebraska is sending parents a warning, as we head into a new school year. Authorities say they’re finding meth and fentanyl at an alarming rate across our state. The drugs aren’t just dangerous, but they can also...
One California county deemed ‘most vulnerable’ to extreme heat on federal map
Of the 10 counties deemed "most vulnerable," all are in the South or Texas except one.
Lincoln company faces $100,000 in damage after leaving keys in vehicle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over $100,000 in damage was done to a Lincoln construction company’s equipment after keys were left in their vehicle, Lincoln Police say. On Sunday around 11:30 a.m., an employee of Bauer Underground and Construction reported damage to several pieces of equipment near 40th & Rokeby Road.
Norfolk lays groundwork for more temporary housing for Ukrainian refugees
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The City of Norfolk has opened the opportunity for more temporary, emergency housing locations. The move follows suit with a decision made back in July to allow certain properties in town to become future temporary homes for Ukrainian refugees. The housing units would be provided with all necessary utilities and are not expected to be permanent fixtures. The locations discussed during Monday's meeting are all owned by Behavioral Health Specialists Inc. The temporary units would be located at 923 E. Norfolk Ave, 105 Recovery Road, 107 Recovery Road, and 111 Recovery Road.
Omaha fire caused by exhaust fan leaves nearly $30,000 in damage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews responded to a fire on Burt Street Sunday afternoon. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were sent to a multi-family home near 50th and Burt Street at 3:17 p.m. Sunday. Fire crews saw fire showing from the third floor when they arrived. The fire...
Toxic Blue Green Algae Update From Health Department
The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County and Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County. Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County, Duck Creek Lake in Nemaha County, and Maple Creek Recreation Area Lake in...
'Beaten, burned ... and branded' — Two people held captive in Lincoln warehouse, police say
In an apparent act of retaliation for an alleged burglary, a Lincoln man and his co-defendant kidnapped and tortured a man and his female friend late Thursday night, holding them captive in a local warehouse for 12 hours, police alleged in gruesome court records filed Monday. A 26-year-old man told...
Invasive spotted lanternfly native to China discovered in Iowa for the first time
The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species native to China. The species was first discovered in the United States in 2014. Since then, they have invaded several northeastern and midwestern states. It typically sucks the nutrients from the plant it infects and can cause significant damage to crops and reduce yields.
Nebraska Receiving Over $54.5-Million Dollars in P.R.O.T.E.C.T. Money
(Washington, DC) -- Nebraska has an opportunity to repair transportation infrastructure, like bridges, after a new federal program was announced on Friday. The new Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation known as PROTECT Formula program allocated $7.3 billion in federal funds to all 50 states over five years.
