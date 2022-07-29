Weekend weather planner: A little sunshine, then more rain

www.wlky.com
Weekly weather planner: Turning hotter, more humid with some chances for storms
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The higher temperatures and the sticky humidity will be the story this week, along with occasional storm chances too. Monday will be warm and humid with a chance for thunderstorms. The best chance for storms will be during the late evening and early overnight period, and some of the storms could be strong to severe.
WLKY.com
Kentucky Science Center bringing back dinosaur statue after 14 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Science Center is bringing back a statue that's been in storage since 2008. A 26-foot-long, 4,800-pound triceratops will be put back on display in the museum's parking lot. According to a news release, they secured funds to put the statue back on display. "All...
leoweekly.com
Mosquitos Carrying West Nile Virus Found Across 7 Jefferson County Zip Codes
Mosquitos infected with the West Nile virus have been found in surveillance traps across seven Jefferson County Zip Codes:. The surveillance traps are monitored by The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness (LMPHW), which has been in charge of mosquito control for over 60 years. Connie Mendel, the senior director of LMPHW, said in a statement that the public should research “all of the preventative measures you can take to protect yourself, and your family, from mosquitoes.”
WLKY.com
Spencer County helps people impacted by eastern Kentucky flood
SPENCER COUNTY, Ky. — Residents in Spencer County are helping the victims of the flood in eastern Kentucky. Ronnie Long, a police officer with the Taylorsville Police Department, said it was important for him to give back and help those whose lives were destroyed by the flood. He’s from eastern Kentucky and says he couldn’t sit and watch as the town he loves was submerged in water.
WLKY.com
JCPS teacher gives firsthand account of eastern Kentucky flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County Public Schools teacher who is leading the district's efforts to collect donations was also personally impacted by the eastern Kentucky flooding. Emilie McKiernan Blanton is a teacher and regional director for the Jefferson County Teacher's Association. Her partner lives in Letcher County and...
WLKY.com
Police departments across Kentucky donate their own vehicles to flooded areas
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Some police departments around Kentucky are donating police vehicle to help departments struggling from flooding. The Jeffersontown Police Department is one of them. In the player above, aerials of Letcher County flooding. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the Jeffersontown police announced they would be donating...
wdrb.com
Road closures, restricted access planned for annual street rod event in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The National Street Rod Association (NSRA) rides back into Louisville this week. The event at the Kentucky Exposition Center starts Aug. 4. There will be restricted access and road closures from Thursday to Sunday, according Louisville Metro Police. From 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday through...
WLKY.com
LMPD to host National Night Out events across Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD plans to host events across Louisville as part of its National Night Out on Aug. 2, which is recognized nationally as a night out against crime. The events aim to promote neighborhood safety and unity, as well as crime, drug and violence prevention and police partnerships within the community.
WHAS 11
Sheltered animals in eastern Kentucky moved to KHS shelters to make room for animals displaced from flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's more than just humans suffering from flooding in eastern Kentucky, and right now, the Kentucky Humane Society is stepping in to provide much needed relief. KHS has taken in over 100 shelter animals from flooded communities to give animal advocates more room to focus on...
WLKY.com
Helping eastern Kentucky: Donation drives in the Louisville area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Want to help our friends struggling with flooding on the other side of the state?. There are many ways to help right from home. Tons of Louisville-area organizations and businesses are holding donation drives. To submit one, send the information to wlkydigital@hearst.com. Louisville/Jefferson County. JCPS and...
WLKY.com
Metro Hall collecting hygiene products Wednesday for Kentucky flood victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced a donation drive to help supply a medical clinic in an area ravaged by flooding with general hygiene and sanitary products. Watch Monday's update on eastern Kentucky flooding in the player above. The drive will be outside Metro Hall Wednesday with...
WLKY.com
Some Kroger stores in Louisville area collecting items for flood victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville-area companies and nonprofit organizations are sending resources to eastern Kentucky in the wake of deadly floods that hit the area. Kroger, UPS and Volunteers of America are also teaming up and putting large donation boxes for cleaning supplies and personal hygiene items at 10 Kroger stores including four in Louisville to send to eastern Kentucky.
Wave 3
Lane closures scheduled on Gene Snyder starting Friday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers are asked to use caution as lane closures are scheduled on I-265 over the weekend due to construction. I-MOVE KY confirmed I-265 North will be reduced to one lane between Aiken Road and Old Henry Road starting at 8 p.m. Friday for a concrete pour. The lane closures are expected to last until 6 a.m. on Saturday morning.
WLKY.com
ARCHIVES: Here's why a tank was tooling down Shelbyville streets in 1991
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — It's not something you see every day -- but in 1991 a tank rolled down the streets in Shelbyville. The local guard company hoped to create a spectacle that would lead more people to enlist. Watch the video for the full story. This story is from...
WLKY.com
Bullitt East preparing for first season under new head coach
MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. — The Bullitt East High School football program is gearing up for its first season under new head coach Keegan Kendrick. The Chargers went 8-4 last season, falling to Male in the second round of the KHSAA 6A State Tournament. Click on the video above to...
WLKY.com
Three months in, resident's lives improving at first safe outdoor space in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Hope Village is proving to be a successful community partnership to help those experiencing homelessness in Louisville. In the first 90 days of being open, staff at the Metro’s first safe outdoor space has already helped transition 10 of its residents into permanent housing. While the remaining 43 work to secure their own, they too have success stories because of the site's resources that include access to food, wraparound services, a weather-sealed tent, and a mobile shower.
foodanddine.com
Edibles & Potables: “Ate x 10: A Group Exhibition About Food,” at the Carnegie Center, New Albany
“Edibles & Potables” is F&D’s weekly Sunday slot to consider eats, eateries, and the occasional “larger” issue located on the periphery of our customary coverage content. Actually the Carnegie Center for Art and History isn’t far away at all. The museum is located at 201 E....
WLKY.com
Bloody Monday: A dark day in Louisville history
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Irish Society of Kentuckiana observed the 167th anniversary of "Bloody Monday" Aug. 1. It's remembered as a dark day in the history of the Irish in Louisville. On the first Monday in August of 1855, Protestant mobs attacked German and Irish Catholic neighborhoods in Louisville on an election day.
WLKY.com
Lily Moore earns basketball scholarship after missing 4 years of play due to life-threatening wrist injury
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lily Moore fulfilled a lifelong dream of signing to play college basketball. "It means everything to me, and I give all glory to God," Moore said. But this was a day she wasn't sure was going to come. Moore suffered a life-threatening injury to her right...
WLKY.com
WATCH: Louisville couple celebrates their 70th wedding anniversary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jo Ann and Shirl Kelly, a Louisville couple, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this weekend. The two met at the Fountain Ferry Skating rink and the rest is history. The Kelly's had a total of five children, eight grandchildren and now eight great-grandchildren. And just how...
