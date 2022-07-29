Art Inspired by Banned Books

www.kuaf.com
hotelnewsresource.com
Best Western Plus Beckley Inn Opens in Beckley, West Virginia
Best Western Hotels & Resorts announces the opening of the Best Western Plus Beckley Inn, located at 125 Hylton Lane in Beckley, West Virginia. The hotel is owned by Vishnu Patel of V.P. Management and features 88 guestrooms, nine of which are suites. The Best Western Plus Beckley Inn recently...
focushillsboro.com
Jennifer Garner Net worth : Early Life,Career And Personal Life!
Today we are going to introduce a famous celebrity named Jennifer Garner net worth, early life, career, and personal life. Jennifer Anne Garner is a famous American actress who was born in the United States on April 17th, 1972. Garner was raised in Charleston, West Virginia, but was born in Houston. After attending Denison University to study drama, he got a job as an understudy with the Roundabout Theatre Company in New York City.
New Sophia Goodwill opening in September
SOPHIA, WV (WVNS) — Thrift shoppers rejoice today, August 1, 2022 as the new, local Goodwill location announced its grand opening date. The company posted on its Facebook with information about its grand opening. The post confirmed the store will be opening its doors September 1, 2022 at 9a.m. The store will be located at […]
wchstv.com
Kanawha high school students working on furniture for new W.Va. court deliver first pieces
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two Herbert Hoover High School students who have been working over the summer to build furniture for West Virginia’s new intermediate court got to deliver and install the first set of benches recently. Lane Ramsey and Josh Stuart, along with several Herbert Hoover...
Advance ticket sales ending Soon for WV State Fair
FAIRLEA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The deadline to purchase advanced discounted tickets to the 2022 State Fair of West Virginia is this Saturday, July 30. Tickets may be purchased by visiting statefairofwv.com/tickets/, calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849), or at the State Fair Box Office. The Box Office is open Monday – Friday from 9 AM to 4 PM, and Saturday, July 30, from 9 AM to 12 Noon.
wv.gov
MIKE GILES: Almost Heaven, West Virginia
Arriving at Beckley, West Virginia, I expected to go fishing on the New River with a local guide. Alas, the guide told me that they usually cut the fishing off at 10,000 CFS and it was at 26,000 CFS that afternoon. He didn’t offer much hope so my bride, Kathy...
woay.com
Nearly 100 vehicles or more expected to roll in for Beckley’s annual Summer Car and Bike Show
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Cars and bikes of many kinds of makes and models filled the streets of downtown Beckley Saturday evening. The city’s Summer Car and Bike Show made its annual return. The local Shade Tree Car Club partnered up with the city to help make it happen.
wvexplorer.com
Powerhouse near Beckley found eligible for national register
RALEIGH, W.Va.—A landmark industrial building near Beckley, West Virginia, has been determined to be eligible for the National Register of Historic Places. The former powerhouse for the Raleigh Coal & Coke Company—perhaps best known for the swastika motif that decorates its trim—was found eligible based on its architectural and industrial importance, according to Cody Straley of the State Historic Preservation Office.
wchstv.com
SNAP Stretch program leaders seek state funding for long-term sustainability
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A program that can double or even triple a family's food budget in West Virginia is running low on funding. Throughout the pandemic, the West Virginia Food and Farm Coalition has used federal COVID relief dollars and local funding to keep the SNAP Stretch program going.
PHOTOS: Heavy rains cause mudslide into house in Man
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A home in Man, West Virginia has sustained damage after a mudslide hit a home. Logan County Emergency Management said that the affected home is on Vine St. They say that multiple people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Mercer County virtual school meeting information
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — All current Mercer County students, homeschooled students, private school students, and families that are new to Mercer County are all invited to attend a meeting about the virtual schooling options for the 2022-2023 school year. This meeting will be held on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. […]
Former West Virginia teacher sentenced to 10 years for abuse of special needs student
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A former teacher accused of abusing a special needs child at Holz Elementary has been sentenced to 10 years in jail. In late May of 2022, 67-year-old Nancy Boggs, of Charleston, pleaded guilty to 10 counts of battery. These charges include Boggs hitting a student with a cabinet door, pulling a student by […]
West Virginia law enforcement to donate cruisers to Eastern Kentucky
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Some West Virginia law enforcement departments will send some much-needed help to their brothers in blue across the border in Eastern Kentucky. The Whitesburg Police Department in Letcher County lost eight police cars in the devastating flooding that ravaged Eastern Kentucky this week, and both the City of Hurricane and the Boone […]
wchsnetwork.com
Kanawha County part of $400 million opioid settlement
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Three large opioid distributors will pay dozens of West Virginia counties, cities and towns a total of $400 million for their roles in the opioid epidemic in a settlement announced Monday. AmeriSource Bergen, McKesson and Cardinal Health admit no guilt in the settlement with 54 counties...
WV lawmaker arrested for driving revoked DUI
WELCH, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia House of Delegates member Clifton “Clif” Moore was arrested Monday on a DUI charge. Reports from the McDowell County Sheriff’s Department indicate that the arrest was made Monday, August 1, for two counts of driving revoked DUI (2nd offense.) The...
2 dead at West Virginia nail salon; Police kill gunman
Police say a gunman fatally shot two people at a nail salon in West Virginia before officers fired at the shooter, killing him. Summersville police said Friday that officers responded to an active shooter Thursday evening at Jo’s Nails & Spa. Police say two officers shot the gunman and he was pronounced dead at the […]
wchstv.com
Three more COVID-19-related deaths confirmed in Kanawha
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials in Kanawha County have reported three more COVID-19-related deaths. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department on Friday confirmed the deaths of an 83-year-old man, who was vaccinated but had not received a booster, a 70-year-old woman who was unvaccinated and a 67-year-old man who was unvaccinated.
West Virginia man sentenced to over 8 years for possessing 913 grams of ‘meth’
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Charleston man was sentenced to over eight years in prison for his involvement in a multi-state drug trafficking ring. According to court records, Jonathan Gregory Bush, 39, belonged to a multi-state methamphetamine distribution organization that operated in the Charleston area. Bush admitted he received large amounts of methamphetamine in Decatur, […]
Riverside guidance counselor under investigation for inappropriate relationship with student
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A guidance counselor at a Kanawha County school is currently under investigation for inappropriate conduct. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there is an active investigation into a guidance counselor at Riverside High School. Briana Warner, Communications Director for Kanawha County Schools said, “We can confirm that there is a KCS […]
WSAZ
Car hits South Charleston business
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A business is rebuilding after their building was hit by a car Friday. It happened in South Charleston near C Street and 4th Ave. The driver of the car refused treatment at the scene.
