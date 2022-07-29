The share of new single family housing is steadily declining

The rising costs of construction have taken place even as single-family home construction has fallen. Over the last decade, the proportion of single-family homes has decreased by more than 13%. Because single-family construction tends to be more costly than larger developments on a per-unit basis, this trend reinforces that construction costs overall are on the rise.

Beyond unit type, a number of other factors can contribute to how much residential units cost to build. Supplies, labor, and other costs may vary by the region where construction is taking place. And market conditions or a jurisdiction’s policies can also impact whether new units are high-end or affordable, or how easy it is to add single-family or multi-family units.