ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

Disaster on Stage!

By Kyle Kellams
kuaf.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kuaf.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5newsonline.com

The Chicks coming to the Walmart AMP

ROGERS, Ark. — The 13-time Grammy-winning band, The Chicks, are making a stop at the Walmart AMP this fall. The country music superstars will play at the AMP on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Fans can grab their tickets starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5. They range in costs from...
ROGERS, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Northwest Arkansas becoming more diverse, report shows

Northwest Arkansas' racial and ethnic minorities are expected to grow to nearly one-third of the region's population by 2026, according to a report released by the nonprofit Northwest Arkansas Council. The numbers show an increase in diversity from three decades ago when the region's population was 95% white. The report...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Entertainment
City
Rogers, AR
Rogers, AR
Entertainment
City
Fort Smith, AR
State
Arkansas State
Fort Smith, AR
Entertainment
5NEWS

High enrollment causing some U of A freshmen to live off campus

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas will welcome another record-breaking number of freshmen to the Fayetteville campus this fall. They are expecting to top 30,000 students this year, with 7,000 incoming freshmen, up almost 1,000 from last year. Freshmen are required to live on campus, but with only 6,200 beds, the university has to put some students in off-campus apartments.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

More restaurants, a zoo set to open in Northwest Arkansas

The leisure and hospitality sector in Northwest Arkansas continues to expand. Pinnacle Hills Promenade is getting its first aquarium as The Blue Zoo interactive petting zoo and aquatic entertainment venue is expected to open in September. Blue Zoo Aquarium founder said the business is investing $3.5 million into the 22,000-square-foot...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Disaster#Performing#Musical Theater#Kuaf#Democrat
Cameron Eittreim

I Found The Biggest Pizza in Fort Smith

Anywhere you go to eat nowadays, it seems like the menu items are a tad bit smaller, right? Well, pizza is the one food that never seems to get smaller. Depending on the type of pizza you get, of course, because there are so many options. Of course, you've got the thin crust, then you've got stuffed crust, and there is even pan pizza.
FORT SMITH, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
5newsonline.com

Dead dogs and cats found near Arkansas dam

BARLING, Ark. — *Some of the details in this story could be disturbing to readers. Where the Arkansas River divides Crawford and Sebastian counties at Lock and Dam 13, the quiet area is a popular fishing hole. Lately, it has become an unlikely place to dispose of pets. Laurie...
ARKANSAS STATE
Christina Howard

Visit This Grove, OK Treasure: Har-Ber Village, a Pioneer Era Museum On Grand Lake

Grove, OK is most widely known as the hub of Grand Lake in NE Oklahoma. However, one of the best hidden treasures in Grove can be found at Har-Ber Village. Har-Ber village is a turn of the century, Pioneer-era 6-acre museum. Experience history on a self-guided tour along winding paths through mature shade trees, featuring nearly 100 exhibits located on the shores of Grand Lake o’ the Cherokees. An impressive collection of antiques, collectibles, and reproductions are displayed in cabins representing the mid-1800s to the early 1900s. Your tour will take you from a replica cabin to a one room schoolhouse, to a dentist office, and even jail. A highlight of the tour is the chapel overlooking Grand Lake. Be sure to take a little rest there and take in the view because it's all up hill from there!
GROVE, OK
5newsonline.com

AAC signs entire Arkansas basketball team to NIL deal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Monday night, Bryan and Mandy Hunt announced that the AAC had signed the entire Arkansas men's basketball team to a NIL deal. The deal through the AAC will support the Children's Safety Center. The Athlete Advocate Consortium was formed in the spring to help athletes...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy