Disaster on Stage!

www.kuaf.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in ArkansasKristen WaltersSiloam Springs, AR
53-Year-Old Former College Grad Shocked After 25 Year Student Loan Repayment Plan Still Shows $47,000 BalanceSharee B.Fayetteville, AR
Take a Nostalgic Step Back in Time at This Downtown Bentonville Ice Cream Shop, Soda Fountain & MuseumChristina HowardBentonville, AR
Walmart Opens Second Health Store In ArkansasBryan DijkhuizenArkansas State
Another popular sandwich chain location opening in Arkansas July 20thKristen WaltersFayetteville, AR
Related
5newsonline.com
The Chicks coming to the Walmart AMP
ROGERS, Ark. — The 13-time Grammy-winning band, The Chicks, are making a stop at the Walmart AMP this fall. The country music superstars will play at the AMP on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Fans can grab their tickets starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5. They range in costs from...
KNWA Today: Tontitown Grape Festival
The Tontitown Grape Festival is returning for its 123rd year this Tuesday. From August 2-6, the festival will offer free nightly entertainment including grape stomping, arts and crafts and more.
Ice Cream Social returns for 50th anniversary
The Washington County Historical Society announced its annual ice cream social event will return to Fayetteville for the first time in three years this month.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Northwest Arkansas becoming more diverse, report shows
Northwest Arkansas' racial and ethnic minorities are expected to grow to nearly one-third of the region's population by 2026, according to a report released by the nonprofit Northwest Arkansas Council. The numbers show an increase in diversity from three decades ago when the region's population was 95% white. The report...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Longest Standing Highway Commissioner in Arkansas dies
Springdale native, Bobby Hopper, died Friday night at age 89.
High enrollment causing some U of A freshmen to live off campus
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas will welcome another record-breaking number of freshmen to the Fayetteville campus this fall. They are expecting to top 30,000 students this year, with 7,000 incoming freshmen, up almost 1,000 from last year. Freshmen are required to live on campus, but with only 6,200 beds, the university has to put some students in off-campus apartments.
Bella Vista, Springdale, Fayetteville police to host National Night Out
The City of Bella Vista announced the city police department will be holding the annual National Night Out, from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 at Kingsdale Pavilion outside Riordan Hall.
talkbusiness.net
More restaurants, a zoo set to open in Northwest Arkansas
The leisure and hospitality sector in Northwest Arkansas continues to expand. Pinnacle Hills Promenade is getting its first aquarium as The Blue Zoo interactive petting zoo and aquatic entertainment venue is expected to open in September. Blue Zoo Aquarium founder said the business is investing $3.5 million into the 22,000-square-foot...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in Arkansas
A popular restaurant chain recently started building another new location in Arkansas. Whataburger fans in Arkansas will soon have a new place to enjoy their favorite burgers and fries. The popular restaurant chain has announced plans to open a new restaurant in Siloam Springs, and construction is already underway.
New DHS location in Washington County
A new office will be at the southwest corner of the former Sears store at Northwest Arkansas Mall at 4201 N. Shiloh Drive Suite 110, Fayetteville, AR 72703.
16 Years Ago Arkansas Legend Paul Eels Left Shoes That Can't Be Filled
Former Razorback icon did things that aren't possible in Arkansas anymore
I Found The Biggest Pizza in Fort Smith
Anywhere you go to eat nowadays, it seems like the menu items are a tad bit smaller, right? Well, pizza is the one food that never seems to get smaller. Depending on the type of pizza you get, of course, because there are so many options. Of course, you've got the thin crust, then you've got stuffed crust, and there is even pan pizza.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Abandoned Oklahoma Mansion Could be the Most Haunted Place in the Sooner State!
This 19th-century Oklahoma mansion could very well be one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. The horrific history of this property along with the tragedies and misfortune that cursed the family who lived there is beyond haunting. The ghost stories and urban legends that surround this place are truly terrifying!
Bentonville seeking public comments about proposed construction
The City of Bentonville Engineering Department is conducting a Public Feedback Meeting on August 4 to discuss proposed drainage and street construction projects.
First robot waitress in Fort Smith serving customers at bubble tea restaurant
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A bubble tea shop in Fort Smith has found a new way to serve its customers, but it doesn’t come in the form of a human. Smiling Cup Bubble Tea has the first-ever robot waitress in Fort Smith, and her name is Bella. The robot server is programmed to serve drinks to any table in the shop, but that’s not all she can do.
5newsonline.com
Dead dogs and cats found near Arkansas dam
BARLING, Ark. — *Some of the details in this story could be disturbing to readers. Where the Arkansas River divides Crawford and Sebastian counties at Lock and Dam 13, the quiet area is a popular fishing hole. Lately, it has become an unlikely place to dispose of pets. Laurie...
Flash flooding possible over weekend; NWA resident voices concern
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rain is in the forecast for much of Northwest Arkansas this weekend, and with that rain some flash flooding potential. Some residents in the Fayetteville area are tired of their neighborhoods flooding during heavy downpours. Gayle McKenzie lives on W. Valley Drive in Fayetteville. She said at least three of her […]
See Inside of a Missouri Cave You Maybe Haven’t Heard Of
Having lived in or near to Missouri a majority of my life, I've been in just about every cave in the state. However, even with my spelunking past, there's one that's just hit my radar that I had never heard of and I'm thinking it's possible you might not have heard of it either.
Visit This Grove, OK Treasure: Har-Ber Village, a Pioneer Era Museum On Grand Lake
Grove, OK is most widely known as the hub of Grand Lake in NE Oklahoma. However, one of the best hidden treasures in Grove can be found at Har-Ber Village. Har-Ber village is a turn of the century, Pioneer-era 6-acre museum. Experience history on a self-guided tour along winding paths through mature shade trees, featuring nearly 100 exhibits located on the shores of Grand Lake o’ the Cherokees. An impressive collection of antiques, collectibles, and reproductions are displayed in cabins representing the mid-1800s to the early 1900s. Your tour will take you from a replica cabin to a one room schoolhouse, to a dentist office, and even jail. A highlight of the tour is the chapel overlooking Grand Lake. Be sure to take a little rest there and take in the view because it's all up hill from there!
5newsonline.com
AAC signs entire Arkansas basketball team to NIL deal
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Monday night, Bryan and Mandy Hunt announced that the AAC had signed the entire Arkansas men's basketball team to a NIL deal. The deal through the AAC will support the Children's Safety Center. The Athlete Advocate Consortium was formed in the spring to help athletes...
Comments / 0