Disaster on Stage!

Grove, OK is most widely known as the hub of Grand Lake in NE Oklahoma. However, one of the best hidden treasures in Grove can be found at Har-Ber Village. Har-Ber village is a turn of the century, Pioneer-era 6-acre museum. Experience history on a self-guided tour along winding paths through mature shade trees, featuring nearly 100 exhibits located on the shores of Grand Lake o’ the Cherokees. An impressive collection of antiques, collectibles, and reproductions are displayed in cabins representing the mid-1800s to the early 1900s. Your tour will take you from a replica cabin to a one room schoolhouse, to a dentist office, and even jail. A highlight of the tour is the chapel overlooking Grand Lake. Be sure to take a little rest there and take in the view because it's all up hill from there!

