ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas Flooding: Watch Torrential Rains Pour Into Casinos, Sportsbooks

By Caitlin Berard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ERAlS_0gxo6EAH00

Despite their exceedingly dry home state, Nevada residents know to expect monsoon season between July and September. In a typical year, Las Vegas sees around 4 inches of rainfall. Now, certain areas of the country get this amount of rain in a month or even less. The Silver State, however, simply isn’t equipped for storms.

It takes less than an inch of rain to send the desert dry city into chaos. So when Las Vegas was hit with torrential rains and wind gusts of 55 mph on Thursday night, it wasn’t long before the Strip was flooded.

“It doesn’t take much rain to cause flash flooding problems in this part of the country. Especially when the rain comes down fast and furious,” explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Reneé Duff. “In Las Vegas, all it took was 0.29 of an inch of rain falling in an hour’s time to cause vehicles to become stranded in the streets on Thursday night.”

And cars becoming stranded in the streets were the least of Vegas’ problems. Buildings all along the famous Las Vegas Strip quickly filled with water, flooding many of its most iconic casinos. Those affected by the flooding include Caesar’s Palace and Circa Sportsbook, the latter of which you can see is filled with water in the video below.

Flood water gushed in through both the ceiling and walls as the building struggled to withstand the seemingly never-ending downpour. Cleanup crews rushed to repair the sports betting venue before the damage could worsen, using brooms and industrial mops to soak up the aftermath of the deluge.

Las Vegas Casino Owner Assures Gamblers His Venue is Open Amid Flooding

Las Vegas visitors and locals alike were astounded by the unusual flooding, many of whom took to social media to express their disbelief. Meanwhile, Circa Sportsbook owner Derek Stevens seemed wholly unfazed by the chaos.

On the contrary, he assured gamblers fearless enough to visit that the venue remained open despite the waterlogged walls. “A night we’ll never forget,” he wrote on Twitter. “It’s Vegas. FYI we are open now and will be open tomorrow. I love Las Vegas.”

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC News

Monsoonal rains flood streets and casinos in Las Vegas

Cleanup efforts continued Saturday after monsoonal rain in Las Vegas caused water to cascade from casino ceilings and flooded street intersections across the city this week. Videos posted online showed water pouring from ceilings at Caesars Palace and Planet Hollywood resorts on the Las Vegas Strip two days ago. Water also swamped the carpet at the Circa Resort & Casino after rain started sipping in through their sportsbook video wall.
LAS VEGAS, NV
natureworldnews.com

A Massive Rainfall Hits Las Vegas Causing a Widespread Flooding

After powerful thunderstorms blew through Las Vegas on Thursday night, flooding surged into local casinos, submerging sections of the renowned Las Vegas Strip. The same trend that allowed storms with heavy rain and powerful gusts to buffet Las Vegas, according to AccuWeather analysts, will remain throughout most of the Southwest.
LAS VEGAS, NV
HuffPost

Rain Cascades From Vegas Casino Ceilings As Thunderstorms Flood Desert

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Intense summer thunderstorms that drenched parts of Las Vegas — causing water to cascade from casino ceilings and pool on the carpet of a stadium-sized sports betting area — were part of a broad regional monsoon pattern that may repeat through the weekend, a National Weather Service official said Friday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Cars
State
Nevada State
Nevada State
Nevada Cars
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
The Associated Press

Southwest rains flood deserts, cascade into Vegas casinos

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Intense summer thunderstorms that drenched parts of Las Vegas — causing water to cascade from casino ceilings and pool on the carpet of a stadium-sized sports betting area — were part of a broad regional monsoon pattern that may repeat through the weekend, a National Weather Service official said Friday. “We’re getting right into the heart of the most active part,” said John Adair, a veteran meteorologist at the weather service office near Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. “This is turning out to be a pretty active monsoon season, compared with the last five...
LAS VEGAS, NV
960 The Ref

Las Vegas floods drench casinos, downtown streets

LAS VEGAS — Severe thunderstorms brought strong winds and heavy rain to Nevada’s Las Vegas Valley on Thursday evening, flooding downtown streets, drenching casinos and knocking out power to thousands of customers. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal and KSNV-TV, parts of the region, which was under a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino#Las Vegas Strip#Sports Betting#Las Vegas Flooding#Accuweather#Caesar S Palace#Circa Sportsbook
Eater

Three Las Vegas-Area Casinos to Be Demolished for Land Sales

Three Station Casinos in Southern Nevada that cater to locals are slated for demolition. Red Rock Resorts, the corporate owner of Texas Station, Fiesta Rancho, and Fiesta Henderson, said the trio of properties will close permanently and will be demolished to reposition the land for sale. The three casinos never...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
TheStreet

Move Over Las Vegas Strip, Fremont St. Adding a Bold New Casino

While the Las Vegas Strip has been known for the glitz and glamour of casino operators, including Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts Limited Report, Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report and MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report, downtown Vegas has a grittier reputation.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

525K+
Followers
56K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy