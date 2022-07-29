ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fireman’s Association to host 'Introduction to Natural and Manmade Disasters' training class

By STAFF REPORT
 4 days ago

The Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association will host a Tennessee Fire Commission Approved course at the Fire Training Academy at McPheeters Bend Elementary School on Aug. 6 from 10 am until 3 pm.

Introduction to Natural and Manmade Disasters — Initial Response for First Responders is a 4-hour presentation for emergency responders in regard to initial response to natural and man-made disasters.

The course covers elements of emergency operations during the first 48-hours of a major incident that most first responders may not be aware of in their community.

Topics include unified command, ordering resources, establishing incident operation areas (staging, briefing, decon, rehab, feeding, rest areas, refueling, etc.) which need to be established as soon as practical when mutual aid resources are requested for extended operations.

The class will also cover how to establish search grids, entry points, and basics of damage assessment, and US & R building marking systems, along with checklists to complete and document task.

The class will provide basic checklist and resources to consider for emergency management of an incident and review the various Field Operation Guides available to assist during training and response.

Target Audience: Fire Chiefs, Fire Officers, Firefighters, EMS, Law Enforcement.(Must be at least 18 years of age) Registration: $10 includes student materials and lunch.

Upon successful completion of this course, the student will be able to identify appropriate actions which need to be taken to respond to and manage a natural or man-made disaster in the initial 48-hours.

They will have knowledge of various checklist and field operation guides to assist them during the initial response. Practical role-play exercises will allow students an opportunity to simulate actions necessary to communicate and establish various activities within the Incident Command System.

To request a Course Registration Application and/or additional information about the Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association email hcvfa@earthlink.net

