Gophers get commitment from 'vastly underrated' Cameron Christie

Cameron Christie, a 6'6'' shooting guard from Rolling Meadows, Illinois, verbally committed to the Gophers men's basketball team on Friday – and if the talk around the country about him is any indication, it could be a huge get for Minnesota.

According to 247Sports , Christie is the No. 2-ranked player in Illinois in the Class of 2023. It lists him as a 3-star recruit and 107th-ranked recruit in the country. That's nothing too exciting, but it's just one recruiting service's opinion that might be a bit outdated.

Read this article about Christie from the Chicago Sun-Times and you'll see a picture painted by those who have seen him play and coached him over the years. He's barely 17 years old and the Sun-Times called him "vastly underrated."

The Sun-Times also says he's the No. 1 player in Illinois' 2023 graduating class.

His bloodlines are superior. His brother Max Christie was a 5-star recruit who went to Michigan State before being selected by the Los Angeles Lakers 35th overall in last month's NBA Draft.

Christie picked the Gophers despite having offers on the able from the likes of Michigan State, USC, Virginia, Missouri, Ohio State, Illinois, Northwestern and Iowa State. And as the Sun-Times pointed out, he's also gotten attention from Gonzaga and Villanova.

