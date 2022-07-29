From Big Freedia to Kelly Rowland, Celebrities Praise Beyoncé's "Renaissance"

www.popsugar.com
Michael Bublé's Son Noah Surprises Him With "I'll Never Not Love You" Piano Performance
While he was away on tour, Michael Bublé's oldest child, Noah, 8, was busy cooking up a special surprise for his dad. In an Instagram Reel posted on Thursday, Bublé revealed his talented son learned how to play "I'll Never Not Love You" on the piano. The singer is clearly emotional in the video as he sings his hit song while Noah accompanies him.
Fifth Harmony — Including Camila Cabello — Celebrate Their 10-Year Anniversary
Ten years ago today, five performers, each now legends in their own right, came together in perfect harmony. July 28 marks Fifth Harmony's 10th anniversary since their formation on "The X-Factor," and to commemorate the occasion, they each reminisced on the decade that transformed their lives forever. The group, which originally consisted of Camila Cabello, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, and Normani, were initially put together by Simon Cowell on the show. After placing third in the competition, the girls went on to release tremendous pop hits such as "Sledgehammer" and "Worth It."
Vanessa Hudgens's Rose-Gold Chrome Nails Shine Brighter Than Her Sequin Dress
Low-key milk-bath nails may be all the rage among celebrities this year, but Vanessa Hudgens's latest manicure is much more glitzy. The "Tick, Tick . . . Boom!" star recently attended the LuisaViaRoma x UNICEF charity gala in Italy rocking rose-gold chrome nails that instantly reignited our love for the trendy metallic hue. Hudgens's nails perfectly matched and nearly outshone her custom Michael Kors Collection dress, which was hand-embroidered with more than two million recycled paillette sequins.
Tina Knowles-Lawson Says Beyoncé's Uncle Johnny Is "Smiling From Heaven" About "Renaissance"
Beyoncé's newest album is especially meaningful to her family. Prior to the release of "Renaissance" on July 29, Beyoncé shared the liner notes, which included a photo of her late uncle seated with her mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson. The singer gave her uncle Johnny, also sometimes written Jonny, special thanks for informing her music taste growing up. The day of the album release, Knowles-Lawson reminisced and shared her appreciation for Beyoncé's kind gesture.
Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split
NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
Katie Holmes Reveals Her "Very Talented" Daughter, Suri, Sings in Her New Film
Suri Cruise is stepping into the spotlight. In a July 26 interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Katie Holmes revealed her daughter, Suri, whom she shares with Tom Cruise, sings in the actor's new film, "Alone Together." "I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her," Holmes said, sharing...
Koe Wetzel’s Bass Player Shares Treasure Trove Of Vintage Videos Of Koe And His Band
I love a trip down memory lane… Koe Wetzel’s bass player, Mason, has been sharing tons of cool throwback videos of Koe and the band over on TikTok, and it’s pretty cool to go back through a lot of them and see how far they’ve come since their early days starting out in Texas. Of course, Koe is probably the biggest act to come of the Texas music scene over the last several years, and consistently puts asses in venues […] The post Koe Wetzel’s Bass Player Shares Treasure Trove Of Vintage Videos Of Koe And His Band first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Simone Biles Welcomes Football Season in a Black Onesie and White Shirt
Simone Biles is welcoming football season in style. On Sunday, July 31, the gymnast posted on Instagram to cheer on her fiancé, Jonathan Owens, sharing a heartwarming image of the couple kissing on a football field while clad in matching sporty looks. Biles wore what seems to be a...
In Honor Of Chadwick Boseman And The Culture, Black And Latinx Fans Are Planning To Wear All White To "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
"We are dressing in honor of those who have come before us — for the ancestors."
Joey King and Steven Piet Share a Kiss For Their Red Carpet Debut
After over three years together, Joey King and Steven Piet are finally making their red carpet debut as a couple. On Aug. 1, the director joined King on the red carpet for the "Bullet Train" premiere in Los Angeles, marking the final stop of her press tour. The engaged pair, who usually prefers to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, posed arm-in-arm and even shared a few kisses for the cameras. The actor chose a plunging white blazer dress with hip cutouts for the occasion, while Piet stood alongside her in a casual sleek navy suit, sans tie.
Jake Gyllenhaal to Star in Remake of Patrick Swayze's Campy Cult Classic, "Road House"
Jake Gyllenhaal will star in a role originated by Patrick Swayze in a remake of the 1989 film "Road House," Variety announced on Aug. 2. In the original movie, Swayze plays chill bouncer James Dalton, who is hired to work at a Missouri bar. He winds up defending the club and the town from corrupt local business magnate Brad Wesley, originally played by Ben Gazzara.
Maddie Ziegler and Eddie Benjamin Were Totally Smitten at the "Bullet Train" Premiere
It was all love at the "Bullet Train" premiere. On Aug. 1, Maddie Ziegler and Eddie Benjamin made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Los Angeles screening of the movie, which hits theaters on Aug. 5. The couple shared a kiss and posed for photos together, looking cute in all-black outfits. Ziegler wore a cutout black gown with a bustier top and a thigh-high slit, and Benjamin wore a matching black silk button-down shirt and black slacks. They were one of the many couples at the "Bullet Train" premiere, with Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin, Simu Liu and Jade Bender, and Joey King and Steven Piet also in attendance.
Patrick Ta's Tumultuous Rise to Celebrity Makeup Artist and Brand Founder
Welcome to Big Break, where some of the most influential figures in the beauty industry reflect on the moments that made them — from the good to the bad and everything in between. Here, Patrick Ta shares how he climbed from high school dropout to celebrity makeup artist and founder of Patrick Ta Beauty.
Maisie Williams Gets a Buzz Cut in Her Latest Hair Transformation
Maisie Williams is never one to play it safe when it comes to her look. The "Game of Thrones" star has had pink hair, a blond mullet, bleached eyebrows, and a brunette bixie cut, to name a few, and now, her latest transformation comes in the form of a closely cropped buzz cut.
Beyoncé Confirms She's Removing Criticized Lyric From New Song "Heated"
After the release of her seventh studio album, Beyoncé is under fire for using an ableist slur in one of the new songs, "Heated." The singer has since announced that the word "spaz" will be removed, and a rep for Beyoncé told POPSUGAR in a statement that "The word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced." In the original track, Beyoncé sings "Spazzin' on that ass, spaz on that ass."
Mandy Moore Says the Thought of Moving Past "This Is Us" Is "Daunting"
Like many "This Is Us" fans, Mandy Moore is having a hard time moving on from the beloved NBC drama. The series wrapped up its six-season run on May 24 and brought some closure to the Pearson family's story as the cast said their final goodbyes. However, in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Moore admitted that life for her after the show so far has been "strange."
Selena Gomez Is Reportedly Developing a "Working Girl" Reboot
Selena Gomez is reviving the 1980s classic "Working Girl," Deadline exclusively reported on Aug. 2. According to the publication, the 30-year-old "Only Murders in the Building" star is in final negotiations to produce the upcoming reboot, which will likely debut on Hulu. No other details regarding the plot, premiere date, or cast have been revealed, but Ilana Peña ("Diary of a Future President" and "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend") has been tapped to adapt the script.
Enjoy These Sweet Photos of Simu Liu and Jade Bender
Simu Liu and Jade Bender have been all smiles lately. During the 2022 ESPY Awards on July 20, the pair seemingly confirmed their relationship as they made their joint red carpet debut. Liu and Bender didn't show off much PDA that night, but they didn't hesitate to pose for a couple of cozied-up photos.
Gaten Matarazzo Was "Really Scared" Filming Eddie's Final Scene on "Stranger Things"
Gaten Matarazzo is still reeling from the fan reaction to the "Stranger Things" finale, which was released on July 1. Lots of people have told him that his scenes as Dustin reacting to Eddie's death made them cry. "It's such a weird thing to say thank you to," he tells POPSUGAR. "They're like, 'You made me cry,' and it's like, 'Oh, thank you.'"
"Friends" Forever: Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox Wish Lisa Kudrow a Happy Birthday
In a case of perfect cosmic timing, July 30 — International Friends Day — also happens to be "Friends" star Lisa Kudrow's birthday, and her Central Perk pals didn't disappoint when it came time to celebrate one of their castmates. Both Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox shared candid photos of Kudrow on their Instagram Stories in celebration of their longtime friend turning 59.
