Keeping seniors and other vulnerable groups safe and cool during the heatwave

Your browser does not support the audio element. Celia’s House is the only nonprofit hospice providing end-of-life residential care for individuals in the Rogue Valley. The 12-room facility, which also allows family members to stay during their loved ones’ final days, is operated by Southern Oregon Friends of Hospice in Medford. Last month, the nonprofit received a grant from the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute to conduct interviews in Spanish with Latinx cancer patients to identify ways to better engage this community with discussions around palliative and end-of-life care. Dwight Wilson is the executive director of Southern Oregon Friends of Hospice and Celia’s House. Delia Hernandez is a board member of Southern Oregon Friends of Hospice and a health outreach specialist with La Clinica, a non-profit medical and dental clinic in Medford. They join us to talk about how they will use the grant and how to overcome the taboo around talking about death.

MEDFORD, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO