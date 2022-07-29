ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, OR

Keeping seniors and other vulnerable groups safe and cool during the heatwave

By Malik Patterson
KTVL
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
ktvl.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVL

Golden eagle 'Dutchess' finds new life as animal ambassador

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Golden eagle 'Dutchess' came to Wildlife Images with a broken wing. Unfortunately the bones in her wing had already began to calcify and her wing wasn't able to fully recover. Instead of going back to the wild where she may not survive, she will find new life teaching visitors about her species as an animal ambassador.
GRANTS PASS, OR
opb.org

Southern Oregon nonprofit aims to ease end-of-life discussions in Latinx communities

Your browser does not support the audio element. Celia’s House is the only nonprofit hospice providing end-of-life residential care for individuals in the Rogue Valley. The 12-room facility, which also allows family members to stay during their loved ones’ final days, is operated by Southern Oregon Friends of Hospice in Medford. Last month, the nonprofit received a grant from the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute to conduct interviews in Spanish with Latinx cancer patients to identify ways to better engage this community with discussions around palliative and end-of-life care. Dwight Wilson is the executive director of Southern Oregon Friends of Hospice and Celia’s House. Delia Hernandez is a board member of Southern Oregon Friends of Hospice and a health outreach specialist with La Clinica, a non-profit medical and dental clinic in Medford. They join us to talk about how they will use the grant and how to overcome the taboo around talking about death.
MEDFORD, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Health
Medford, OR
Health
City
Medford, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heatwave#Seniors#Older Adults Lifestyle#Cool Air#Senior Health#Weatherly Inn#Santo Community Center
KDRV

Multiple power outages impacting thousands in northern Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- Multiple power outages were reported just before 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2nd, according to Pacific Power. 725 customers are without power in the area of Prospect, Oregon. Zip codes for the areas without power include 97536 and 97541. It is estimated that this area will be repaired between 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. One portion of the outages lists the cause as 'Damaged Line', with the other portion still under investigation.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

FIRE DANGER NOW EXTREME IN JACKSON AND JOSEPHINE COUNTIES

Due to dry vegetation, hot conditions, thunderstorms, and numerous active fires in the region, the fire danger level on lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry in Jackson and Josephine counties are now at the extreme level. Public Information Officer Natalie Weber said the Industrial Fire Precaution Level will...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Pacific Crest Trail hikers evacuated from the McKinney Fire

Siskiyou County, CA — Hikers on the Pacific Crest Trail (PCT) have been evacuated as part of the PCT is included in the evacuations for the McKinney Fire in northern Siskiyou County. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) Search And Rescue (SAR) and Rogue Valley Transportation District (RVTD) officials assisted...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
KTVL

McKinney wildfire death toll rises to 4

SISKIYOU COUNTY — On Monday, August 1, search teams found two additional deceased individuals within the perimeter of the McKinney fire, doubling the confirmed fatality number to four. The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office is not releasing information about the individuals pending positive identification and notifying next of kin. Both...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
thatoregonlife.com

Excessive Heat, Thunderstorms, Fire Near Border A Concern For Wildfires In Southern Oregon

While much of Oregon is under heat advisories, Southern Oregon is under excessive heat warnings, red flag warnings, and fire watches this weekend and is preparing for thunderstorms and potential new fires. Many new wildfires have already started due to lightning strikes and dry conditions this weekend in Southern Oregon and Northern California near the border, and are now sending smoke around Southern Oregon.
OREGON STATE
KDRV

RRSNF strikes before lightning to strategically place resources today

MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest is adjusting today for a forecast Red Flag Warning for lightning. It's putting more wildfire fighting resources at strategic locations for fast response to wildfire starts. Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest (RRSNF) says it ordered additional resources that will be pre-positioned strategically "for...
CENTRAL POINT, OR
SFGate

Bargains by the Water: 5 Lakefront Homes Priced Below $300K

If you've ever dreamed about an affordable waterfront getaway, we have great news: Lakeside homes are available for way less than the nationwide median list price of $450,000. In fact, we've found five such residences priced below $300,000. Of course, these waterfront properties don't exactly evoke the ritzy beaches of...
ASHLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy