Keeping seniors and other vulnerable groups safe and cool during the heatwave

KTVL
Ripple Effect: Harnessing the power of a side hustle amid inflation
SOUTHERN, Ore. — In our recent Ripple Effects, we’ve covered ways to save you money amid 40-year-high inflation, but how about covering ways to make you money?. One of those ways is by using a side hustle to make extra cash that could be a major financial difference.
KTVL
Golden eagle 'Dutchess' finds new life as animal ambassador
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Golden eagle 'Dutchess' came to Wildlife Images with a broken wing. Unfortunately the bones in her wing had already began to calcify and her wing wasn't able to fully recover. Instead of going back to the wild where she may not survive, she will find new life teaching visitors about her species as an animal ambassador.
opb.org
Southern Oregon nonprofit aims to ease end-of-life discussions in Latinx communities
Your browser does not support the audio element. Celia’s House is the only nonprofit hospice providing end-of-life residential care for individuals in the Rogue Valley. The 12-room facility, which also allows family members to stay during their loved ones’ final days, is operated by Southern Oregon Friends of Hospice in Medford. Last month, the nonprofit received a grant from the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute to conduct interviews in Spanish with Latinx cancer patients to identify ways to better engage this community with discussions around palliative and end-of-life care. Dwight Wilson is the executive director of Southern Oregon Friends of Hospice and Celia’s House. Delia Hernandez is a board member of Southern Oregon Friends of Hospice and a health outreach specialist with La Clinica, a non-profit medical and dental clinic in Medford. They join us to talk about how they will use the grant and how to overcome the taboo around talking about death.
KTVL
Updates on shelters, animals, donations, crisis information for wildfires
Siskiyou County, Calif. — The Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services posted updates on shelters, animals, donations, and crisis information for wildfires in Siskiyou County. Evacuations:. No additional evacuations at this time. All evacuations areas stand today. To access the evacuation areas map and road closures, go to Zone...
KTVL
"A great spirit of cooperation:" incident command provides McKinney fire update
YREKA — The unified command of the Klamath National Forest service and CalFire held a meeting August 1 at 5:00 pm at the Siskiyou Golden Fairgrounds to update the public about the McKinney fire, which has been most recently officially mapped at 55,493 acres. That figure is expected to be updated tomorrow morning.
KTVL
Oregon Firefighters arrive in Siskiyou County to help with Mckinney Fire
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon state Fire Marshal's Office has confirmed that it has dispatched 41 firefighters from Marion, Linn and Clackamas county as mutual aid to the McKinney fire burning 55,493 in Siskiyou County California. The fire has exploded in size since it sparked up three days ago....
KTVL
FIRST ALERT FIRE: Several lightning fires near New Hope and Murphy have been extinguished
Josephine County, Ore — UPDATED August 2 at 3:56 am:. As of 8:00 pm last night, all active fire have been extinguished. All fires are holding in their originally reported small sizes. "The steep terrain and remote locations of these incidents are posing challenges and slowing down our mop-up...
kymkemp.com
McKinney Fire Burns Multiple Homes and Vehicles [Photos of the Destruction Left Behind]
Thousands of acres are on fire in Siskiyou County. According to the Klamath National Forest Service, there are ten fires burning now in their region and two in the Six Rivers National Forest. The biggest of the fires is the McKinney Fire which was mapped by the Fire Integrated Real...
KTVL
RESOURCES: Information for those evacuated due to fires in Siskiyou County
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Thousands of Siskiyou County residents are currently under evacuation orders or warnings due to the McKinney Fire, and now multiple shelters have been set up to accommodate both evacuated people and animals. One evacuation shelter is the Weed Community Center, located at 161 East Lincoln...
KDRV
Multiple power outages impacting thousands in northern Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- Multiple power outages were reported just before 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2nd, according to Pacific Power. 725 customers are without power in the area of Prospect, Oregon. Zip codes for the areas without power include 97536 and 97541. It is estimated that this area will be repaired between 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. One portion of the outages lists the cause as 'Damaged Line', with the other portion still under investigation.
kqennewsradio.com
FIRE DANGER NOW EXTREME IN JACKSON AND JOSEPHINE COUNTIES
Due to dry vegetation, hot conditions, thunderstorms, and numerous active fires in the region, the fire danger level on lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry in Jackson and Josephine counties are now at the extreme level. Public Information Officer Natalie Weber said the Industrial Fire Precaution Level will...
KTVL
Pacific Crest Trail hikers evacuated from the McKinney Fire
Siskiyou County, CA — Hikers on the Pacific Crest Trail (PCT) have been evacuated as part of the PCT is included in the evacuations for the McKinney Fire in northern Siskiyou County. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) Search And Rescue (SAR) and Rogue Valley Transportation District (RVTD) officials assisted...
KTVL
McKinney wildfire death toll rises to 4
SISKIYOU COUNTY — On Monday, August 1, search teams found two additional deceased individuals within the perimeter of the McKinney fire, doubling the confirmed fatality number to four. The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office is not releasing information about the individuals pending positive identification and notifying next of kin. Both...
KTVL
Jackson and Klamath County air quality advisory due to wildfire smoke
Jackson County, Ore. — Jackson and Klamath County Public Health have issued an air quality advisory for Jackson County due to wildfire smoke from the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County. "Smoke levels can quickly rise and fall depending on weather factors, such as wind direction and how much smoke...
McKinney Fire: 2 killed in massive wildfire in California-Oregon border, officials say
A fire in Northern California that's exploded in size since sparking on Friday has now turned deadly.
thatoregonlife.com
Excessive Heat, Thunderstorms, Fire Near Border A Concern For Wildfires In Southern Oregon
While much of Oregon is under heat advisories, Southern Oregon is under excessive heat warnings, red flag warnings, and fire watches this weekend and is preparing for thunderstorms and potential new fires. Many new wildfires have already started due to lightning strikes and dry conditions this weekend in Southern Oregon and Northern California near the border, and are now sending smoke around Southern Oregon.
KDRV
RRSNF strikes before lightning to strategically place resources today
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest is adjusting today for a forecast Red Flag Warning for lightning. It's putting more wildfire fighting resources at strategic locations for fast response to wildfire starts. Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest (RRSNF) says it ordered additional resources that will be pre-positioned strategically "for...
SFGate
Bargains by the Water: 5 Lakefront Homes Priced Below $300K
KTVL
UPDATED: Shackleford Fire burning near Fort Jones in Siskiyou County
Siskiyou County, Calif. — UPDATED July 31 at 9:00 a.m. According to CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit, the Shackleford Fire off Shackleford Rd. and Big Meadows Creek, west of Fort Jones is now 27 acres. "With abundant lighting moving through the area, Air attack continues to call in new starts...
