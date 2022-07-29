Cops seize guns of Clearwater man who threatened Black landscapers with rifle

www.cltampa.com
Victoria Omdahl
3d ago
Good that guy should never own a firearm. A weapon should only be drawn when your life is threatened. This guy likes to wave a gun to make one feel threatened. Guns and hot-headed people do not mix.
Spread Love
3d ago
He was one of the ones saying, "if you want my guns, come try and take em!!" And just like that, the rest of you clowns will give them up in the same manner.
Mr.Sandman
3d ago
he probably told them to come and try and take them then when they took his guns he said he's only joking like a good Trump supporter. fact is with 3 charges already prior too and the video, if he weren't white Clearwater PD aka the scientology police, would have taken him down right then and there.
