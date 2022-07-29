Town Council Accepting Applications for Zoning Board of Appeals Associate Members

In collaboration with the Amherst Police, Amherst Fire, and Amherst CRESS departments, the Amherst Senior Center is putting together a Community Safety Day on Saturday, August 13th from 10am-2pm at Mill River Recreation Area. We want to highlight how all three public safety branches are working together to support public safety, for residents of all ages. Events will include: Touch-A-Truck with the fire engine and cruisers, a k-9 demo, fire safety demos, Jaws of Life presentation, car/car seat inspections, and more. We'll have representatives from the DA's office to talk about consumer safety/scam prevention as well as representatives from the Sheriff's Department. There will also be performances from Tom Knight, Roger Tincknell, and Aimee Salmon. The food truck for the event will be Holyoke Hummus.

1 DAY AGO