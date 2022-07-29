Town Council Accepting Applications for Zoning Board of Appeals Associate Members

www.amherstma.gov
Governance, Organization, and Legislation Committee of the Town Council
RECEIVED: 7/29/22 at 1:39 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Action Items: Review of Bylaw 3.8: License Fees: Innholders, Common Victuallers, and Lunch Carts (TC Referral): Discussion & Vote; Review of Bylaw 3.36, Soliciting (TC Referral): Discussion & Vote; Review of Bylaw 3.23: Peeking or Peering into the Place of Habitation: Discussion & Vote; Review of Bylaw 3.22: Discharging of Firearms: Discussion & Vote. Presentation and Discussion Items: Equity Lens Review Process: Review equity lens models and begin to discuss goals. General Public Comment. Minutes: Adoption of July 6, 2022, Minutes. Announcements. Next Agenda Preview. Items Not Anticipated by the Chair 48 Hours in Advance.
Planning Board Public Hearings
RECEIVED: 7/19/2022 at 11:59 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Site Plan Review and Special Permit Public Hearings - 6:35 pm - SPR 2023-01 & SPP 2023-01 – Archipelago Investments LLC – 47 Olympia Dr. - Joint public hearing to request Site Plan Review approval, under Section 3.326 of the Zoning Bylaw to construct a private apartment-style dormitory with 68 dwelling units & associated interior & exterior spaces & associated site improvements, including waiver of on-site parking requirements, & a Special Permit to modify maximum building coverage & height requirements, under Section 6, Table 3, Footnote “a” of the Zoning Bylaw (Map 8D, Parcel 18, R-F zoning district) Plans and documents are available via email from Christine Brestrup, Planning Director brestrupc@amherstma.gov or 413-259-3145.
Public Shade Tree Committee - Site Visit
RECEIVED: 7/26/2022 at 3:25 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: To review the proposed removal of three public shade trees for the re-design of the North Common.
Community Safety Day Hosted by Amherst Senior Center
In collaboration with the Amherst Police, Amherst Fire, and Amherst CRESS departments, the Amherst Senior Center is putting together a Community Safety Day on Saturday, August 13th from 10am-2pm at Mill River Recreation Area. We want to highlight how all three public safety branches are working together to support public safety, for residents of all ages. Events will include: Touch-A-Truck with the fire engine and cruisers, a k-9 demo, fire safety demos, Jaws of Life presentation, car/car seat inspections, and more. We'll have representatives from the DA's office to talk about consumer safety/scam prevention as well as representatives from the Sheriff's Department. There will also be performances from Tom Knight, Roger Tincknell, and Aimee Salmon. The food truck for the event will be Holyoke Hummus.
Annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection September 24, 2022
Amherst’s annual public household hazardous waste collection is scheduled for Saturday, September 24 2022 at Fort River Elementary School (70 South East Street, Amherst). All Amherst, Pelham, Shutesbury and Hadley residents may participate. Advance registration prior to September 13 is required. Participation is limited; people are encouraged to register early to ensure an appointment time.
