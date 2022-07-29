New Policy this year at SEHS: No Cell Phone Usage during Class with Help of Yondr Pouch

An Alabama man was arrested after an attack on a woman at the Microtel Inn & Suites sent a woman to UF Health-The Villages Hospital. Lady Lake police responded to the hotel on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 on Saturday afternoon to investigate a report of a possible domestic battery. When police arrived at Room 325, they knocked on the door, but did not get a response. A woman eventually answered the door, but would not open it. She claimed she was, “OK,” according to the arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. When she eventually stepped outside the door, she was immediately followed by 27-year-old Reginald Jackson of Montgomery, Ala.

LADY LAKE, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO