New Policy this year at SEHS: No Cell Phone Usage during Class with Help of Yondr Pouch

WSFA
Alabama school systems prepare to welcome back students
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Believe it or not summer is coming to an end. This is the final week of the summer break for many students across the River Region. Next week, it's back to class!. While your kids are soaking up their final days of freedom, teachers are...
‘We don’t want to leave anything to chance’: After Uvalde, Alabama schools weigh increases in resource officers
Alabama’s largest public school system is weighing the idea of whether to expand the number of resource officers at their schools, and to make sure they are armed. But with school starting Thursday, no definitive plan is imminent for the Mobile County School System, which employs 12 resource officers who are unarmed.
Possible Kidnapping under investigation in Tallapoosa County, person in custody
TALLAPOOSA CO., Ala. (WRBL) – Investigators remain on scene in an area off Highway 34 near Lake Martin investigating a possible Kidnapping. Chief Deputy Fred White with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office tells WRBL they received a call Monday of a young girl wandering on the road. Deputies were able to locate the 12-year-old, who […]
“National Night Out” to Be Celebrated with Events in Montgomery
National Night Out will be celebrated with events throughout Montgomery on Tuesday night. This event is part of a nationwide crime-fighting effort, designed to get people to meet their neighbors and law enforcement officers. It’s estimated that 38 million people will take part in 16,000 U.S. communities. People are...
Pine Level Incorporation: Community Meeting Set Aug. 22 at Marbury High School
Informational materials and petitions are being made available to residents regarding the proposed incorporation of Pine Level. A Community Meeting will be held at 7 p.m. August 22 at Marbury High School for those interested. Pine Level [Autauga County], AL – Members of the committee formed to pursue incorporation of...
Week passes in search of missing Montgomery man, 79
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A week has passed with no signs of a missing 79-year-old Montgomery man. Montgomery police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency continue to ask residents to be on the lookout for Jessie Lawson. Lawson was last seen on July 25 sitting on the front porch of...
Alabama man arrested after attack on woman at Microtel sends her to hospital
An Alabama man was arrested after an attack on a woman at the Microtel Inn & Suites sent a woman to UF Health-The Villages Hospital. Lady Lake police responded to the hotel on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 on Saturday afternoon to investigate a report of a possible domestic battery. When police arrived at Room 325, they knocked on the door, but did not get a response. A woman eventually answered the door, but would not open it. She claimed she was, “OK,” according to the arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. When she eventually stepped outside the door, she was immediately followed by 27-year-old Reginald Jackson of Montgomery, Ala.
50 arrested, charged with 116 drug offenses in east Alabama
Agents of the Chambers County Drug Task Force/ Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force conducted numerous operations, traffic stops and search warrants resulting in the execution of seven search warrants, and the arrest of 50 individuals on 116 charges between May 11 and Aug. 1.
Alabama man dies in wreck on rural Alabama highway
Alabama troopers are investigating a wreck that killed an Alabama man Sunday night. Jessie L. Dixon Jr., 61, of Troy was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. Sunday, July 31. Dixon was reportedly driving on Alabama 87 near the 55 mile marker when the...
Handyman running service scam jailed in Chilton County
On Wednesday, News 19 informed viewers about a contractor, Eller’s Odds 'n' Ends Handyman Service and Construction, that has no known business address – but is known to leave many jobs unfinished after taking thousands of dollars from customers.
Alabama Man Killed By Car While Riding Lawnmower On Roadway
We received terrible news out of Clanton Alabama this morning. Clanton is located between Birmingham and Montgomery in central Alabama. But today they are in the news because of a horrific accident. A man on a riding lawnmower was killed while riding on a roadway. Saturday at around 1:54 PM...
The Tuskegee Experiment: The Granddaughter of One of the Syphilis Study Victims Explains How His Story Has Implications That Are Still Felt Today
The 40-year study in which Black men were subject to experimentation by U.S. government doctors has been the subject of scrutiny since it ended in 1972. As horrifying an incident as this was in American History, it tracks differently for Sharon Hawks and her family. Hawks’ grandfather, Willie Harris, was...
How fast is north Auburn growing? Well, it just got a new fire station.
The city of Auburn is opening a new $3 million firehouse in August on West Farmville Road, in the rapidly growing northern part of the city. Fire House No. 6 is a single-story, 8,000-square-foot structure housing living and sleeping quarters, a kitchen, office space, apparatus bay, and parking. Fifteen firefighters...
Governor appoints two county commissioners, district attorney
The Alabama Governor’s Office released Friday the latest three state appointments, all of which are effective immediately. The three appointments include two county commission seats and a district attorney position. Carmen Moore-Zeigler was appointed to serve on the Montgomery County Commission. Zeigler’s appointment comes after the passing of longtime...
State inmate serving 1-year sentence dies in Bullock County
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A state inmate serving at the Bullock County Correctional Facility has died, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. ADOC says Casey Cook, 26, was found unresponsive Tuesday. After an evaluation by medical staff, Cook was pronounced dead. Cook’s body was taken for a full autopsy....
Boat collision injures three on Lake Martin
An early Saturday morning boating accident sent two to the hospital and injured another. According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a Stratos bass boat and a personal watercraft collided at approximately 2:45 a.m. Saturday, July 30. “The operator and the passenger on the personal watercraft...
Tallassee Police Department investigating storage unit burglary
The Tallassee Police Department is investigating burglary and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspects. Investigators with the Tallassee Police Department have released a video and photos of unknown suspects involved in a storage unit burglary on Gilmer Avenue. “The suspects are believed to be two males and...
Shelby County man faced with photophobia after COVID-19 battle
PELHAM, Ala. — One Central Alabama man has been off the job for months now dealing with life-altering impacts from COVID-19. Learn more in the video above about a rare lingering symptom that has Byron De'Vinner seeing double.
Three people injured on Alabama lake when boat, personal watercraft collide just before 3 a.m.
An early Saturday morning boating accident sent two to the hospital and injured another. According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a Stratos bass boat and a personal watercraft collided at approximately 2:45 a.m. Saturday, July 30. "The operator and the passenger on the personal watercraft...
Juvenile suffers life-threatening injuries in overnight Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A juvenile male suffered life-threatening injuries following an overnight shooting in Montgomery, according to police. Lieutenant Jarrett Williams said authorities responded to the 500 block of E. Patton Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday in reference to a person shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
